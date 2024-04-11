Vana Nava Hua Hin opens thrilling new zones and Asia’s first VR Water Slide

PHOTO: Adventure River at Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin

Crowned as the top water park in Thailand and 15th in the world by Tripadvisor.com in 2023, Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin has recently upped its game with the introduction of two new zones: Vana Village and Adventure River. These expansions offer visitors enhanced experiences and thrills. And if that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, how about Asia’s first VR Water Slide? Yes, you read that right – a virtual reality water slide that combines the adrenaline rush of sliding down a twisting tube with the mind-bending immersion of cutting-edge technology.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vana Nava Water Jungle’s new zones and VR Slide.

Rejuvenate at Vana Village

Experience the serene beauty of nature at Vana Village. With Maori-inspired decor, tribal huts, and a gentle stream meandering through its beautifully landscaped garden, it boasts a serene atmosphere perfect for relaxation. Plus, it’s surrounded by diverse trees and vibrant flora that provide a picturesque backdrop for your escape into nature.

You can take a dip at three different ponds at Vana Village. From the refreshing 18-degree cold pond to the soothing 36-degree hot pond and the luxurious 40-degree hot pond, each offers a unique temperature experience. For added pampering, you can enjoy the Face Mask service during your soak, so you can relax while nourishing your skin.

Moreover, Vana Village has three package programmes: Sleep Better, Ultimate Relaxation, and Muscle Recovery. Each program lasts approximately 25 – 35 minutes and offers unique benefits tailored to your needs. The Sleep Better programme, for example, aims to enhance relaxation and promote a more restful sleep experience.

For those seeking to unwind and release tension, the Ultimate Relaxation program provides a sense of lightness and comfort. However, if you’re looking to soothe tired muscles, you can opt for the Muscle Recovery program. It helps in relaxing muscles after physical exertion. In addition to these programs, you can also enjoy the convenience of a food bar service providing refreshments during your time at Vana Village.

Help dinosaurs at Adventure River

The next zone, Adventure River, is perfect for any thrill-seekers out there. As soon as you enter this zone, you’ll step back in time to the Jurassic era millions of years ago. Equipped with a powerful semi-automatic spray gun, your mission is clear: protect seven majestic dinosaur species who live in the Kingdom of The Lost World from Kutu, an evil demon from another dimension.

Among the seven majestic creatures are the remarkable Quetzalcoatlus and the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex. The Quetzalcoatrus boasts a wingspan of up to 12 meters. It makes its home in the tranquil Jurassic Oasis, a refreshing water bar where you can unwind amidst serene waters and enjoy a leisurely drink. On the other hand, the formidable Tyrannosaurus Rex roams near Dino Delight restaurant. It towers at 3 meters tall with its sharp teeth, powerful skull, and imposing tail.

Don’t worry about getting lost, the water park’s spirited mascots, Vana and Nava, will guide you on your quest to save the prehistoric creatures from peril. In addition, you’ll encounter a variety of characters. They play crucial roles in your mission to defend The Kingdom of The Lost World. You’ll get to meet Aran, the wise administrator of the Campbell zone, Pado, the adventurous leader of the Adventure River zone, Trino, who tirelessly cares for this enchanted realm, and Tara, the nurturing presence in Vana Village.

Feeling tired from battling against the relentless invaders? Fear not, Mystic Jungle offers a delightful range of delectable dishes to recharge even the weariest of dinosaur enthusiasts.

Experience Virtual Reality meets H2O at Asia’s first VR Slide

In addition to Vana Village and Adventure River, Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin has also upped the excitement with the VR Slide. It’s the first of its kind in Asia! This extremely fun experience combines modern VR technology with a thrilling 360-degree adventure simulation.

With three thrilling themes to choose from, you can immerse yourself in Snow World and race through the Kingdom of Ice. You can also conquer Galaxy Voyage and meet aliens from beyond our galaxy. Alternatively, delve into the Mysterious Jungle and discover its hidden secrets. And hold on tight as you reach speeds up to 45 km/hr on the adrenaline-fueled Master Blaster ride.

No need to worry about purchasing separate tickets for the new attractions at Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin! With any type of ticket purchase, you’ll have access to Vana Village, Adventure River, and VR Slide at no additional cost. It’s your chance to experience a splashing time in every dimension! Head over to Vana Nava’s website to secure your tickets and stay updated on their latest offerings by following them on Facebook.

Sponsored