The Phuket southern shift: More than just real estate

Photo of Bill Barnett Bill BarnettPublished: 11:46, 30 December 2024| Updated: 11:46, 30 December 2024
405 2 minutes read
The Phuket southern shift: More than just real estate
Stay Rooftop organic farm

Over the past two years, Phuket’s real estate market has experienced a remarkable surge, with
rising prices and growing demand. As tropical islands evolve over time, certain areas mature and
develop, and much of the recent focus has been on the northwest, particularly the Bangtao area.

For property buyers, location is often influenced by proximity to key amenities such as schools,
golf courses, hospitals, and their social circles. However, for many relocating to a tropical island,
the most coveted features are sea views and proximity to the ocean. In the north, prices for
ocean-view properties have skyrocketed, but new developments in the south are now offering
exceptional, well-priced real estate with stunning sea views.

Advertisements

One standout project is the Sea Theatre Rawai, developed by Boon Yongsakul’s Boat Pattana
Group. This luxurious development features eight private pool villas, designed by one of
Thailand’s leading architectural firms, A49. With configurations ranging from four to five
bedrooms, prices start at 75 million Thai baht. The villas offer spectacular ocean views, premium
finishes, and access to a beachfront clubhouse. The potential for both end-users and investors in
this project is considerable, given the prime location and exceptional quality.

Beyond real estate, the southern part of Phuket is undergoing a transformation. One notable shift
is the growing focus on health and wellness, a trend that has gained momentum among both
residents and tourists in the post-pandemic era. Entrepreneur Michael Trocherie, founder of
Wine Connection, has expanded his Stay Wellbeing and Lifestyle Resort in Rawai, further
enhancing the island’s wellness offerings.

Related news

The latest addition to Stay is a series of Onsen baths with floating therapy. These facilities
include dedicated men’s and women’s baths, as well as mixed and private options. Additionally,
Stay’s Le Spa now boasts a rooftop organic farm that supplies high-quality, fresh greens to the
resort’s restaurants, further elevating the wellness experience.

Another trend gaining traction is co-living, which caters to digital nomads, work-from-anywhere
(WFA) travelers, and part-time Phuket residents. Start-up company HOMA has made a
significant impact with large-scale co-living properties in Phuket Town and Cherngtalay. HOMA
is now expanding into the south with a new development in Chalong, slated to open in 2025.

The tourism front

Advertisements

The Phuket southern shift: More than just real estate | News by Thaiger

On the tourism front, two new properties from international hotel group Marriott are set to open
in Chalong over the next two years. The Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Chalong Bay will debut
in Q2 2025, offering 270 rooms. Adjacent to it, the JW Marriott Phuket Chalong Bay Resort and
Spa will feature 146 rooms and 43 villas, scheduled for opening in Q1 2026. Both properties will
offer extensive meeting and event spaces, further boosting Phuket’s appeal as a hub for business
and leisure travel.

A significant factor driving demand in southern Phuket is the island’s growing reputation as a
hub for international schools. Phuket is now home to 13 international schools, with the BCIS
standing out for its dual Cambridge and French curriculum. Located in Chalong, BCIS has built
a strong following among both Thai families relocating from Bangkok and expatriates seeking a
high-quality education for their children. The school’s success has contributed to the island’s
appeal as a place for families to settle, further fueling demand for real estate in the south.

The southern part of Phuket is experiencing a dynamic transformation, with a rising
tide of real estate developments, wellness offerings, and tourism projects. Whether you’re
looking to invest in ocean-view properties, embrace a healthier lifestyle, or enjoy the benefits of
co-living, the south of Phuket is quickly becoming a must-visit and must-invest destination. If
you haven’t yet explored the sunny south of Phuket, now is the perfect time to discover the
world-class projects taking shape in this exciting part of the island.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok fire leaves elderly man injured, son suspected of arson Bangkok News

Bangkok fire leaves elderly man injured, son suspected of arson

3 minutes ago
Vow-ndalism: Bride-to-be wrecks fiancé’s home over unpaid dowry Thailand News

Vow-ndalism: Bride-to-be wrecks fiancé’s home over unpaid dowry

12 minutes ago
Waste not, want rot: Cops bust illegal e-waste ring in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Waste not, want rot: Cops bust illegal e-waste ring in Samut Sakhon

17 minutes ago
Purr-fect comeback: Tiger spotted in Kui Buri after a decade Environment News

Purr-fect comeback: Tiger spotted in Kui Buri after a decade

27 minutes ago
Spanish tourist&#8217;s dream trip turns deadly at Thai elephant care centre Thailand News

Spanish tourist’s dream trip turns deadly at Thai elephant care centre

40 minutes ago
Blue Suzuki Swift&#8217;s shocking turn leaves Bangkok in the dark Bangkok News

Blue Suzuki Swift’s shocking turn leaves Bangkok in the dark

56 minutes ago
Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck Crime News

Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck

20 hours ago
Young man shot dead at Songkhla petrol station, police search for suspects Crime News

Young man shot dead at Songkhla petrol station, police search for suspects

21 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew Crime News

Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew

21 hours ago
Mark your calendars for January 11! Klingande returns to Bangkok Events

Mark your calendars for January 11! Klingande returns to Bangkok

22 hours ago
Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital Crime News

Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital

22 hours ago
Foreigner dies in Phuket motorbike crash after losing control Phuket News

Foreigner dies in Phuket motorbike crash after losing control

23 hours ago
Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos Crime News

Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos

23 hours ago
Drunken police officer attacks leader&#8217;s son in Uthai Thani party brawl Crime News

Drunken police officer attacks leader’s son in Uthai Thani party brawl

23 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning

23 hours ago
Four injured in Bang Lamung multi-vehicle crash on S.R. Road Pattaya News

Four injured in Bang Lamung multi-vehicle crash on S.R. Road

24 hours ago
Russian tourist stabbed in Pattaya convenience store incident Crime News

Russian tourist stabbed in Pattaya convenience store incident

24 hours ago
Thailand police seize 121 cars linked to illegal gambling network Crime News

Thailand police seize 121 cars linked to illegal gambling network

1 day ago
Thailand abolishes public school uniform hairstyle rules Thailand News

Thailand abolishes public school uniform hairstyle rules

1 day ago
Four Thai fishermen still held in Myanmar after mass prisoner release Thailand News

Four Thai fishermen still held in Myanmar after mass prisoner release

1 day ago
Bangkok intensifies efforts to combat severe dust pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok intensifies efforts to combat severe dust pollution

1 day ago
Thai police officers reassigned over Chinese volunteer training probe Crime News

Thai police officers reassigned over Chinese volunteer training probe

1 day ago
Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder Central Thailand News

Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder

2 days ago
Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead Northern Thailand News

Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead

2 days ago
Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station Crime News

Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

2 days ago
Phuket TravelProperty NewsThailand Hotels
Tags
Photo of Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.

Related Articles

Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket

Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket

Published: 13:00, 26 December 2024
Royal Orchid Sheraton brings extravagant New Year’s Eve celebration to Bangkok

Royal Orchid Sheraton brings extravagant New Year’s Eve celebration to Bangkok

Published: 09:20, 25 December 2024
Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024

Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024

Published: 16:32, 24 December 2024
Connect Responsibly with sustainable meetings at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

Connect Responsibly with sustainable meetings at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

Published: 14:24, 24 December 2024