The Phuket southern shift: More than just real estate

Over the past two years, Phuket’s real estate market has experienced a remarkable surge, with

rising prices and growing demand. As tropical islands evolve over time, certain areas mature and

develop, and much of the recent focus has been on the northwest, particularly the Bangtao area.

For property buyers, location is often influenced by proximity to key amenities such as schools,

golf courses, hospitals, and their social circles. However, for many relocating to a tropical island,

the most coveted features are sea views and proximity to the ocean. In the north, prices for

ocean-view properties have skyrocketed, but new developments in the south are now offering

exceptional, well-priced real estate with stunning sea views.

One standout project is the Sea Theatre Rawai, developed by Boon Yongsakul’s Boat Pattana

Group. This luxurious development features eight private pool villas, designed by one of

Thailand’s leading architectural firms, A49. With configurations ranging from four to five

bedrooms, prices start at 75 million Thai baht. The villas offer spectacular ocean views, premium

finishes, and access to a beachfront clubhouse. The potential for both end-users and investors in

this project is considerable, given the prime location and exceptional quality.

Beyond real estate, the southern part of Phuket is undergoing a transformation. One notable shift

is the growing focus on health and wellness, a trend that has gained momentum among both

residents and tourists in the post-pandemic era. Entrepreneur Michael Trocherie, founder of

Wine Connection, has expanded his Stay Wellbeing and Lifestyle Resort in Rawai, further

enhancing the island’s wellness offerings.

The latest addition to Stay is a series of Onsen baths with floating therapy. These facilities

include dedicated men’s and women’s baths, as well as mixed and private options. Additionally,

Stay’s Le Spa now boasts a rooftop organic farm that supplies high-quality, fresh greens to the

resort’s restaurants, further elevating the wellness experience.

Another trend gaining traction is co-living, which caters to digital nomads, work-from-anywhere

(WFA) travelers, and part-time Phuket residents. Start-up company HOMA has made a

significant impact with large-scale co-living properties in Phuket Town and Cherngtalay. HOMA

is now expanding into the south with a new development in Chalong, slated to open in 2025.

The tourism front

On the tourism front, two new properties from international hotel group Marriott are set to open

in Chalong over the next two years. The Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Chalong Bay will debut

in Q2 2025, offering 270 rooms. Adjacent to it, the JW Marriott Phuket Chalong Bay Resort and

Spa will feature 146 rooms and 43 villas, scheduled for opening in Q1 2026. Both properties will

offer extensive meeting and event spaces, further boosting Phuket’s appeal as a hub for business

and leisure travel.

A significant factor driving demand in southern Phuket is the island’s growing reputation as a

hub for international schools. Phuket is now home to 13 international schools, with the BCIS

standing out for its dual Cambridge and French curriculum. Located in Chalong, BCIS has built

a strong following among both Thai families relocating from Bangkok and expatriates seeking a

high-quality education for their children. The school’s success has contributed to the island’s

appeal as a place for families to settle, further fueling demand for real estate in the south.

The southern part of Phuket is experiencing a dynamic transformation, with a rising

tide of real estate developments, wellness offerings, and tourism projects. Whether you’re

looking to invest in ocean-view properties, embrace a healthier lifestyle, or enjoy the benefits of

co-living, the south of Phuket is quickly becoming a must-visit and must-invest destination. If

you haven’t yet explored the sunny south of Phuket, now is the perfect time to discover the

world-class projects taking shape in this exciting part of the island.