Welcome to summer school break: Family holidays and fun at Jungceylon Phuket

Cita Catellya
Friday, July 4, 2025
Image via Jungceylon Phuket

Summer school break has officially arrived, and that means it’s time to swap early morning alarms and lunchboxes for lazy mornings, beach trips, and quality time with the kids. If you’re in Phuket or planning a trip with the kids, Jungceylon in Patong is a great choice for a full day of entertainment, food, and shopping. You don’t need to hop around the island looking for activities. Just come here, and let the day unfold.

From indoor playgrounds to go-kart racing and sweet shopping deals, this is how you make the most of the school holidays without hearing the dreaded “I’m bored” every five minutes.

Let the kids play at one of Jungceylon’s playgrounds

There are plenty of family-friendly activities at Jungceylon Phuket, which means you can plan nothing and still fill an entire afternoon. But if you do want to plan ahead, here are some of the playgrounds you’ll find inside the mall.

Kidzooona (3F, The Botanica Zone)

If your little ones are aged between 1 and 8, Kidzooona is worth checking out. This Japanese-style indoor playground is full of imagination, movement, and hands-on fun. It’s a space where your child can role-play as a chef, a post office clerk, or a supermarket cashier, complete with mini versions of everyday places.

There’s also a giant ball pit, jungle gyms, and obstacle courses for the tiny climbers and jumpers in your life, plus craft zones and puzzle corners for those who like to build and create. Additionally, the playground is designed so you can play alongside your child or enjoy a coffee break nearby while they burn off all the school holiday energy.

Froggy’s Fun Park (3F, The Botanica Zone)

Indoor trampoline at Froggy's Fun Park, Jungceylon Phuket
Indoor trampoline can be a fun outdoor activity for the whole family. Image via Froggy’s Fun Park

Froggy’s Fun Park might just be your secret weapon during rainy days or scorching afternoons where it’s impossible for your child to have fun outside. It’s the biggest indoor amusement park in Phuket, with basically everything your child dreams of in one brightly-coloured space. Trampolines, rope climbing courses, slides, ziplines… You name it.

No need to worry about older kids feeling left out. They can immerse themselves in VR experiences, try their luck at arcade games, or give indoor bungee jumping a go.

Planning a birthday party during the summer holiday? Froggy’s has party rooms ready for action. All you have to do is bring a guest list.

Power Drive Elite Kart Park (3F, The Jungle Zone)

Is your crew craving a bit of friendly competition? Power Drive Elite Kart Park is the answer. As Phuket’s first indoor, professional-level karting track, it’s got all the excitement of outdoor racing without the heat or humidity.

The two-level, 203-metre track is designed for smooth electric go-karts. There are different options for different ages and skill levels, from PROFI karts that hit up to 80 km/h to KID karts that are safer and more manageable.

Kid-friendly activities across the mall

In addition to the big attractions, various kid-friendly activities are scattered around the mall, including a carousel located near the Sai 3 Road entrance. Seeing the thrill and excitement in your child’s face when they ride the colourful horses is priceless. Plus, it’s an easy win for a magical family photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jungceylon (@ilovejungceylon)

You can also find plenty of claw machines where your child can try to grab the perfect plushie, as well as arcade games that offer everything from racing games to dance battles. Moreover, if you time your visit right, you might catch one of the weekly Thai cultural performances hosted in Jungceylon Phuket’s open spaces, particularly The Bay Zone.

Shopping spree for the whole family

Moshi Moshi, a store at Jungceylon Phuket
Moshi Moshi is a great place to shop for the back-to-school season. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

Jungceylon Phuket is a shopping mall, and a massive one at that. In fact, it has over 300 shops, so there’s an option for every member of the family.

Get your child ready for school at Moshi Moshi. Sitting in The Botanica Zone, this Japanese-style lifestyle shop is stocked with stationery, toys, cute backpacks, water bottles, socks, and many more. It’s a good place for children to browse safely and pick out small souvenirs or school supplies.

Over at The Jungle Zone, Jelly Bunny sells colourful shoes, accessories, and small bags. Although their main audience is young women, older kids and tweens often enjoy browsing here for playful designs and limited-edition items. Close by is Kiki Baby. It sells children’s clothes, shoes, and accessories. They carry a practical combination of local and imported items.

For more structured shopping, Robinson Department Store in The Botanica Zone has a dedicated children’s section with clothing and shoes for toddlers to teens. You’ll also find family brands like Uniqlo, Havaians, and Crocs.

Places to eat when the kids are hungry (and you’re tired)

Family eating at the Food Bazaar
For family-friendly dining, head to The Food Bazaar. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

With so many activities, it won’t take long for appetites to build. Fortunately, Jungceylon Phuket is good at feeding families without a fuss.

Fuji Japanese Restaurant in The Bay Zone offers bento boxes, mild noodle soups, and rice dishes suitable for younger palates. McDonald’s and Pizza Hut, both at The Garden Zone, are great options for classic comfort food.

Pancake Corner in The Jungle Zone is another easy choice. The restaurant offers soft pancakes topped with bananas, honey, or chocolate sauce. On the other hand, Din Tai Fung is a more spacious option for families seeking a sit-down meal. Their signature Xiao Long Bao gives an exciting burst of heat and flavour for children.

If you’re looking for fruit-based options, Siam Fresh Fruit is the place to go. They offer seasonal fruit in clean takeaway packaging. Moreover, Boost Juice Bar has fruit smoothies and drinks made fresh to order.

The Food Bazaar, located in the basement of The Jungle Zone, features a range of Thai and international food stalls. Meals are reasonably priced, and the area includes high chairs and family seating. Don’t miss the Happy Hours deal. Until July 31, from 4pm to 8.30pm, you can get 15% off when you spend just 200 Baht per slip. It’s perfect for an early dinner with the kids.

Aside from restaurants, Jungceylon Phuket is also dotted with ice cream and dessert bars for post-play treats. Swensen’s, Dairy Queen, and Häagen-Dazs all serve treats that are popular with kids.

Deals for the holiday season

Now’s a great time to visit if you’re looking to save money while shopping or make your child’s summer school break more exciting.

Visa Thailand Grand Sale – Dining Voucher

Visa Thailand Grand Sale
Image via Jungceylon Phuket

When: Until August 31

Purchase at least 2,000 baht using a Visa card issued outside Thailand to receive a 100 baht dining voucher, or spend over 5,000 baht in a single slip to get 300 baht. Then, redeem your voucher at the Tourist Privilege Booth in The Bay Zone by presenting your Visa card and receipt. You’ll receive a printed voucher for either Starbucks, Burger King, or McDonald’s, assigned at random.

Amazing Thailand Grand Sale

Amazing Thailand Grand Sale
Image via Jungceylon Phuket

When: Until August 31

Spend 2,000 baht and you’ll receive a limited-edition screenprint shopping bag and get entered to win a premium travel package. Spend the same amount using WeChat Pay and get even more perks.

There’s also a chance to meet Thai pop star Nunew Chawarin on August 24 for shoppers who join the campaign.

Up to 65% summer sale in various shops

Jungceylon Phuket’s summer sales are heating up with up to 65% off at some of its most popular stores. You can score sporty deals at Adidas and PUMA, upgrade your luggage at Samsonite, and pick up beach-ready looks at Ripcurl and NYLA Surf.

Jelly Bunny is turning heads with its playful Tom and Jerry collab. All you have to do is spend 1,500 baht and get a free beach towel, available until July 31. Beauty lovers can stock up at Bath & Body Works, with steep discounts on body care and hand soaps.

For fashion finds, stop by LYN, Misty Mynx, and Hazelwood, each offering stylish seasonal markdowns.

More promotions are on the way. Follow Jungceylon Phuket on Facebook to stay ahead of the latest deals and family-friendly events.

Open daily, Jungceylon Phuket makes family time easy this summer school break. You can walk in with no plan and still leave with tired kids, good food, a few shopping bags, and maybe even a plush toy you didn’t intend to win.

Sponsored

Cita Catellya
Friday, July 4, 2025
