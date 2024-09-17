The smarter way to invest: Achieve a dream life in paradise with Thailand Investment Property

Photo via Pacific Prime

Phuket, the jewel of Thailand, isn’t just a holiday haven, it’s a prime target for savvy global investors. Boasting year-round warm tropical climates, jaw-dropping beaches, and top-notch international amenities, this island resort has solidified its reputation as one of the world’s most desirable and secure markets for foreign investors. Do you want to stake a claim in this tropical utopia? Well, look no further than a globally branded partner at Wyndham Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket.

What is investment property and its advantages?

Investment property in Thailand refers to any real estate investment purchased with the express intention of generating financial returns, either through rental income, capital appreciation upon resale, or a combination of both. Investors enjoy all the benefits of ownership but with none of the risks and responsibilities associated with owning a standard residential property.

There is no need to worry about finding tenants, cleaning or maintenance for the property, and no concerns about paying service charges or property taxes – everything is managed.

At Wyndham Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket, the investment property is managed by Wyndham, one of the world’s largest and most respected hospitality companies. Wyndham ensures maximum occupancy at the optimum tariff, and that every asset is consistently maintained to ensure that its capital value increases.

The best news is that investors are not only making great financial returns; they are also able to use the unit, with plenty of luxury lifestyle benefits for owners. This is a winning formula that can enhance the customer’s wealth and improve their health.

The property: Wyndham Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket

Located on Phuket’s stunning southwest tip, overlooking the Andaman Sea and Indian Ocean sunsets, Wyndham Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket is a haven of luxury and tranquillity while retaining access world-class facilities, including ten swimming pools, three exceptional restaurants and bars, a soothing spa, fully-equipped fitness centre, kids’ club, business services and more – all just steps from the powder-soft sands of Nai Harn Beach, which was recognised as Phuket’s best beach by Tripadvisor!

The accommodation is arranged over 12 low-rise designer blocks set in lush tropical landscaped gardens.

Investors can choose from 248 spacious and stylish units – including 45sqm Deluxe Pool Access Rooms, 62sqm Studio Suites, and 64sqm Studio Suites with Pool Access. Under Thailand Property Investment’s programs, the security of the investment is assured as the property’s title deeds are registered at the land office, by government regulations.

Discerning international investors have a choice of Deluxe Pool Access Rooms, Studio Suites, and Studio Suites with Pool Access

Thailand property investment packages

Thailand Property Investment has carefully crafted three packages to personalise each investment. Smart Investment Package A, is perfect for regular travellers seeking a luxurious and stress-free home-away-from-home in Phuket.

The package offers unlimited stays (with up to 30 days in peak season), regular monthly rental returns, no management or maintenance concerns, up to 90% profit share returns, and the benefit of increasing capital value. In addition, owners will receive exclusive benefits through the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program and generous discounts at the hotel’s spa, restaurants and bars.

Smart Investment Package B, exclusive to international investors, offers 15 free nights per year for five years and up to 90% returns on the investor’s unit, plus a guaranteed return of 7% for five years (paid annually), up to 90% profit share returns, and discounts at the hotel’s spa, restaurants and bars.

Smart Investment Package C, also known as the ‘Leasehold Fractional Unit Programme’ offers a practical path to part-ownership in a premier property with 30 free room nights per year and potential earnings from a rental pool. With prices starting from just 2.5 million baht, owners will also benefit from a 90-year leasehold and title deed, a 30% hotel room discount, and 15% discounts on spa and F&B services.

CEO of Thailand Property Investment, Autthanop Pandkamnerd assures that any property managed by Thailand Property Investment not only serves as a lifestyle benefit for investors but it also yields high returns.

“At Thailand Property Investment, we are committed to offering our investors not only higher returns but also exclusive benefits that enhance their lifestyle. Our projects are strategically located and managed by renowned brands to ensure maximum profitability and satisfaction.

“Wyndham Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket is the perfect option for our customers. With an average annual yield of 7.3% over the first five years and 9.1% over ten years, our investors can earn up to 90% returns from their room rental income.”



Investors will have exclusive access to the resort’s world-class facilities and discounts at its restaurants, bars and spa. Demand for luxury branded residences in Phuket is booming, especially on Thailand’s coveted west coast, as an increasing number of executives and families leave behind their fast-paced urban lives and relocate to enhance their physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

This trend, which is set to accelerate in future, is driving an unprecedented real estate boom and creating strong long-term benefits for those who invest in Phuket. With the combination of Thailand Property Investment’s pioneering packages and Wyndham Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket’s five-star facilities and hospitality management expertise, every investor can now achieve their new dream of life in paradise.

For more information and exciting opportunities, please contact Thailand Property Investment. Simply call +66 (0) 62 245 9289 or email info@thailandpropertyinvestment.com.

Press Release