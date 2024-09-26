5 best areas to live in Pattaya

Pattaya, a lively coastal city on Thailand’s eastern Gulf, is a place where the sun shines brightly on stunning beaches and the nightlife buzzes with energy. It’s a city that truly caters to a variety of lifestyles—whether you’re a retiree seeking peaceful days by the sea, a family in search of a friendly community, or a young professional looking for excitement and new adventures, Pattaya has something special for you.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at five of the best areas to call home in Pattaya, showcasing what makes each one unique, along with their attractions and amenities. Plus, we’ll share how you can easily find the perfect property in Pattaya with the help of the FazWaz platform.

5 best neighbourhoods to live in Pattaya

1. Central Pattaya

A bustling hub

Central Pattaya is the heartbeat of the city, brimming with energy and excitement at every turn. As the sun sets, the famous Walking Street transforms into a vibrant promenade filled with street performers, bustling restaurants, and lively bars, creating an atmosphere that’s hard to resist. For those who love to shop, Central Festival Mall is a must-visit. It’s one of the largest shopping complexes in the area, featuring everything from well-known international brands to charming local boutiques, making it a perfect spot for anyone looking to indulge in a bit of retail therapy.

Attractions and lifestyle

Living in Central Pattaya means you’re always just a stone’s throw away from excitement. You’ll be surrounded by a fantastic array of dining options, from authentic Thai dishes to international cuisines that cater to every palate. The area is also packed with entertainment venues, whether you’re in the mood for a movie, a night out at a club, or catching some live music. However, while the vibrant atmosphere is invigorating, it can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming, especially if you’re looking for a quieter place to unwind.

Living options

While housing options in Central Pattaya may be more limited compared to other areas, there are still various condominiums and apartments available for rent or purchase. Properties here tend to be popular due to their central location and access to Facilities. Here are our favourite places to live in Central Pattaya:

Pros Cons ✅ Convenient Access to Amenities

✅ Vibrant Dining Scene

✅ Exciting Entertainment Options

✅ Lively Atmosphere ❌ High Noise Levels ❌ Crowded Environment ❌ Limited Serenity ❌ Traffic Congestion

Pratumnak

A hidden gem

Tucked away between Pattaya and Jomtien, Pratumnak is celebrated for its luxurious lifestyle and breathtaking ocean views. This charming area provides a peaceful retreat, allowing residents to enjoy a serene environment while still being just a short drive from the city’s lively attractions. It’s the perfect spot for expatriates and anyone seeking their own little piece of paradise.

Notable attractions

Pratumnak is home to some incredible attractions, including the impressive Big Buddha statue that provides stunning panoramic views of Pattaya. The area boasts beautiful high-end villas and condos nestled among lush greenery, creating a unique blend of luxury and tranquility that makes it truly special.

Living options

Pratumnak features a range of high-end condominiums and villas. Many developments offer luxurious amenities such as swimming pools, fitness centres, and landscaped gardens. While living costs here can be higher than in other parts of Pattaya, residents enjoy a peaceful environment with easy access to urban conveniences. Here are our favourite places to live in Prayumnak:

Pros Cons ✅ Proximity to attractions ✅ Beautiful surroundings ✅ Quieter lifestyle ❌ Limited public transportation ❌ Higher cost of living

Wongamat

An elegant coastal experience

Wongamat, located in northern Pattaya, is famous for its beautiful beaches and upscale accommodations. This area is ideal for those who desire a serene environment without sacrificing modern conveniences.

Attractions and facilities

Wongamat boasts gorgeous modern condos that offer breathtaking sea views, giving residents a truly remarkable coastal lifestyle. The tranquil beaches are ideal for unwinding, while nearby, you’ll find excellent dining options and charming boutiques for a delightful shopping experience.

Living Options

Real estate in Wongamat typically falls on the higher end of the market, but for good reason. Many properties come with fantastic amenities like infinity pools, well-equipped fitness centres, and direct access to the beach. If you’re ready to invest in a luxurious lifestyle, this area truly delivers. Here are our favourite places to live Wongamat:

Pros Cons ✅ High-end lifestyle ✅ Beautiful beaches ✅ Less crowded ❌ Isolated area ❌ Higher cost of living ❌ Limited transportation

Nakluea

Embracing local culture

Located just north of Pattaya, Nakluea beautifully combines traditional Thai culture with modern conveniences. With its bustling seafood markets and local charm, this area has become a beloved spot for those who truly value authenticity in their surroundings.

Local attractions

In Nakluea, you can immerse yourself in vibrant traditional markets and charming local eateries that serve up fresh seafood and delicious Thai dishes. The area’s laid-back vibe and friendly community create a warm, welcoming atmosphere for newcomers, making it easy to feel right at home.

Living options

Housing in Nakluea is usually more affordable than in Central Pattaya, making it a great option for those on a budget. Residents can choose from a delightful blend of traditional homes and contemporary condominiums. This area provides a tranquil lifestyle, all while being just a short distance from the city’s exciting attractions. Here’s our recommeded place in Nakluea

Pros Cons ✅ Authentic Thai experience ✅ Less tourist traffic ✅ Many local markets and eateries ✅ Relaxing lifestyle ❌ Limited entertainment options ❌ Less vibrant atmosphere ❌ Distant nightlife

Jomtien

A favourite among expats

Jomtien is a favourite among expatriates, known for its laid-back vibe and stunning beaches. It’s an ideal spot for families and anyone looking for a more peaceful lifestyle, all while being just a short distance from the facilities and excitement of Pattaya.

Family-oriented attractions

Jomtien Beach is a lively hub for water sports, complete with lovely parks and plenty of activities that families can enjoy together. The strong expat community here makes it easy for newcomers to connect and feel at home, creating a warm and welcoming environment where friendships can flourish.

Living Options

Jomtien boasts a diverse range of housing options from affordable apartments to luxury villas. The cost of living here is generally lower than in Central Pattaya while still providing easy access to essential services. Here are some our favourite place to live in Jomtien.

Pros Cons ✅ Budget-friendly cost of living ✅ Strong expat community ✅ Access to stunning beaches ❌ Nightlife is less vibrant ❌ Fewer bars and clubs ❌ Not appeal to those who thrive in more bustling environments.

