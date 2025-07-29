SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

The Social Security Office (SSO) is advancing with its 2026 calendar initiative, which aims to serve as a communication tool for insured members, despite facing scrutiny over its 49.2 million baht budget.

Niyada Seneemanomai, a spokesperson for the SSO, stated that the calendar project has been open for electronic bidding since July 21, intending to enhance public awareness and provide contact information for the agency.

In response to concerns about the project’s costs, she mentioned that the Social Security Board had directed the SSO to reassess the budget and adjust production volumes based on stakeholder input.

The funding for the calendar comes from the 2025 fiscal year, with the board’s subcommittee on public relations and stakeholder engagement advising on its distribution and content. Suggestions included adapting distribution plans to regional insured members and incorporating dates relevant to them, such as contribution deadlines, vaccination entitlements, and periods for switching hospitals annually.

Despite the calendar project facing opposition, with a public consultation in April revealing that 62% of insured members and 66% of employers preferred its cancellation, the SSO is proceeding with the project. The agency noted that 37.58% of respondents still supported its continuation, and the survey was intended to inform the preparation of the 2027 calendar.

Rakchanok Srinork, a Bangkok Member of Parliament from the Prachachon Party, criticised the SSO for continuing the calendar project amid broader concerns. She accused the agency of exploiting the political transition period to evade public scrutiny and accused the Labour Ministry of remaining silent on a potentially corrupt investment in the SKYY9 building.

Although an investigation had been authorised by the previous minister, Srinork claimed suspicious delays and raised concerns about the possible destruction or fabrication of evidence, reported Bangkok Post.

Srinork urged the new labour minister to act decisively and transparently, warning that failure to do so would undermine the trust of insured members and raise questions about the ministry’s commitment to reform.