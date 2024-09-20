Where to go in Sriracha: Destination Guide Book by Novotel Sriracha

For many people around the world, Sriracha is just the name of a world-famous hot sauce. However, in Thailand, it’s also the name of a charming seaside town located in Chon Buri, just an hour and a half southeast of Bangkok. Often referred to as ‘Little Osaka’ due to its significant Japanese population, Sriracha is a hidden gem worth exploring. It’s a great place to escape the buzz and clamour of Bangkok without venturing too far. But what is there to do in Thailand’s Little Osaka? Novotel Sriracha has created a Destination Guide Book to highlight the must-visit spots in Sriracha – and visiting them might just win you a big prize!

Top 6 attractions in Sriracha from the Destination Guide Book by Novotel Sriracha

1. Siri Park & Zoo

Opening hours: Daily, 9.00am to 5.00pm

Location: Siri Park and Zoo by Sriracha Zoo

Siri Park & Zoo is a family-friendly attraction where you can have an immersive wildlife experience. Located about 20 minutes from Novotel Marina Sriracha, the zoo offers close encounters with various animals, including tigers, lions, orangutans, elephants, and crocodiles, among others. In addition to observing and learning about the animals, there are also plenty of interactive experiences for everyone. You and your kids can feed elephants (or crocodiles if you’re brave enough!), go horseback riding, hug raccoons, visit a rabbit’s house, and watch a piggy counting show.

The park itself boasts a serene environment where you can enjoy a leisurely walk amidst lush greenery and peaceful lakes. Don’t forget to bring your camera, as there are plenty of photo opportunities to capture memories of your visit. You can even take a photo while holding the animals!

2. Bangphra Reservoir

Location: Bangphra Reservoir, Bang Phra, Si Racha District, Chon Buri 20110

If you want to take in Sriracha’s natural beauty, make your way to Bangphra Reservoir, a large water reservoir surrounded by lush greenery and mountains. Thanks to its well-maintained paths and scenic views, it’s a popular spot for jogging, cycling, and picnicking. In fact, the breathtaking views are so enchanting that it’s become a sought-after location for capturing pre-wedding photographs.

The eastern shore of the Bang Phra Reservoir serves as a wildlife refuge, designated as a “no-hunting area.” It’s a bird-watching haven, particularly during migration periods. Among the birds making this area home are White-throated Kingfisher, Green-billed Malkoha, and various bitterns.

We recommend visiting the Bangphra in the early mornings or late afternoons since the weather is cooler and the light is perfect for photography.

3. J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura

Opening hours: Daily, 10.00am to 10.00pm

Location: J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura, 1 Moo 6 Si Racha-Nong Yai Bu 6 Alley, Surasak, Si Racha District, Chon Buri 20110

As mentioned before, Sriracha is often called “Little Osaka,” and there’s no better place to experience this cultural fusion than J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura. The architecture and design are inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics, complete with red torii gates, koi ponds, and sakura trees. Plus, it offers a variety of Japanese restaurants, serving everything from sushi to ramen. The shopping scene is just as exciting, with stores filled with Japanese goods ranging from fashion to speciality snacks.

Weekends are particularly lively, with cultural events, performances, and festivals that bring a piece of Japan to Thailand. If you’re lucky, you might catch the Yukata Festival, Hanabi Fireworks, Matsuri Games, or even the Bon Odori dance.This open-air complex is perfect for anyone who loves Japanese culture, craves a unique shopping experience, or is simply on the hunt for a stunning spot to capture beautiful photos.

4. Lighting Art Museum and Balloon Garden

Opening hours: Daily, 8.00am to 5.00pm

Location: Lighting Art Museum and Balloon Garden, Bang Phra Si Racha, Chon Buri District, Chon Buri 20110

The next destination in Novotel Sriracha’s Destination Guide Book is the Lighting Art Museum and Balloon Garden, which offer a whimsical experience that’s fun for all ages. Divided into indoor and outdoor sections, the museum features various exhibits that play with light and colour, each more captivating than the last.

Inside, the indoor zone is where the magic begins. Here, you’ll find a spectacular light show that brilliantly simulates iconic Thai landmarks like pagodas and temples. Thousands of tiny light bulbs are arranged to highlight the beauty of Thai architecture. To fully immerse yourself in the experience, you can even dress up in traditional Thai clothing provided on-site. As you wander through, you’ll encounter a Japanese light tunnel and stunning colour-changing glass installations. The Art Digital section, which uses 3D projection techniques, transforms light into an interactive experience that’s perfect for snapping photos.

Outside, the experience continues in the Balloon Garden, where you can see giant, beautiful hot air balloon structures. You can also walk among vintage cars, all bathed in the soft glow of LED lights, and along a serene lake covered in lily pads. Moreover, the staff at the Lighting Art Museum and Balloon Garden are as warm and welcoming as the lights themselves, always ready to help you take the perfect family photo.

5. Khao Phra Khru Viewpoint Sriracha

Opening hours: Daily, 6.00am to 6.00pm

Location: Khao Phra Khru Monastery, 43, 3, Surasak, Si Racha District, Chon Buri 20110

Khao Phra Khru Viewpoint offers a striking blend of vibrant design and breathtaking views of Sriracha and the ocean. Just a five-minute drive from Novotel Sriracha, it’s easily accessible via a small road off Sukhumvit Road. Perched on a hill, the viewpoint is located on a monastery, where visitors can soak in sweeping vistas of both the city skyline and the Gulf of Thailand.

While the view is spectacular, be sure to take time to admire the monastery. It’s a dazzling display of intricate design featuring ornate dragons, a serene Buddha statue, and a radiant crystal globe that captures the sunlight.

You can walk up the hill to fully take in the beauty. However, a lift is available for those looking to avoid the steep climb.The viewpoint is perfect for a peaceful retreat or a photo session, especially at sunset when the light casts a magical glow over the temple and ocean.

6. Koh Loy Sriracha

Opening hours: Daily, 6.00am to 10.00pm

Location: Koh Loy, Si Racha, Si Racha District, Chon Buri 20110

The last, but definitely not least attraction in Novotel Marina Sriracha’s Destination Guide Book is Koh Loy. It’s a small but captivating island connected to the mainland by a 500-metre-long bridge, just 8 kilometres from Novotel Sriracha. This 3-rai island, one of the smallest in Thailand, is famous for its picturesque temple, Wat Koh Loy, perched on a hill offering breathtaking views of the sea. From this viewpoint, visitors can take in panoramic vistas of Koh Si Chang on the left and the bustling city of Sriracha behind.

While small, Koh Loy holds significant cultural and spiritual value. Many local visitors come to pay their respects at the shrine of Luong Phor Phiw, the revered ex-abbot of Wat Srimaharacha. Behind the island, nestled on the hill, is a serene Guan Yin Statue, where visitors can also stop to pay their respects.

After exploring the temple, take a leisurely walk around the island, enjoy the sea breeze, and perhaps indulge in some local seafood at one of the nearby restaurants. Koh Loy is also a great spot to catch the sunset, so be sure to visit during the day’s end.

