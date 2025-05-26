Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager

Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager
Cassia Phuket and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket are pleased to announce the appointment of Kanittha Detmak Na Patthalung as the new General Manager, effective 1 June 2025.

With over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Kanittha brings a wealth of operational expertise, leadership acumen, and deep-rooted knowledge of the Phuket market to her new role. A long-standing member of the Banyan Group, she has contributed meaningfully to the success of several properties across the brand’s portfolio.

She began her journey with the Group in 2011 as Front Office Manager at Angsana Laguna Phuket, before being appointed Operations Manager at Cassia Phuket in 2015, where she played a central role in launching the resort and shaping its bold, lifestyle-oriented identity.

She later returned as Hotel Manager at Angsana Laguna Phuket, where her leadership helped elevate service standards, guest satisfaction, and team morale.

In her expanded role, Kanittha will lead the teams at Cassia Phuket and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket, guiding both properties in delivering exceptional, brand-aligned guest experiences. Cassia continues to appeal to independent, socially connected travellers through its vibrant and flexible concept, while Homm Suites offers a warm and homely resort experience grounded in heartfelt service.

Her appointment underscores Banyan Group’s commitment to cultivating internal talent and advancing gender-inclusive leadership within the hospitality industry.

Kanittha Detmak Na Patthalung, General Manager

Press release

