Where to stay in Bangkok this Songkran 2024: The best hotels

If you’re planning to fully immerse yourself in the vibrant celebrations of Songkran in Bangkok this year, it’s essential to choose the right accommodation to make the most of your experience. From April 13 to 15, the city bursts into joyous water fights as locals and visitors come together to celebrate the Thai New Year. So, to make sure you are at the heart of all the action during Songkran 2024, consider staying in one of the following hotels!

Top 5 hotels for Songkran 2024

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Address: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, 199 Sukhumvit Alley 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Located in Sukhumvit, staying in Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park means being right in the heart of the action. You’ll be steps away from the Em District (Emporium, Emquartier, and Emsphere), where you’ll find various Songkran festivities and parties, from the legendary pool party to culinary festivals to traditional Thai attire photo ops.

With luxurious amenities, sophisticated décor blending traditional Thai elements with modern touches and stunning views of Bangkok’s skyline, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park provides a perfect retreat amid the lively atmosphere of Songkran. Additionally, you can indulge in the special Songkran Feast Buffet that captures the essence of Thai New Year celebrations with its delectable offerings.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Address: Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, 250 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

The Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is an excellent choice for those seeking a hotel in near Songkran party hotspots. Connected directly to the Asok BTS Skytrain via a sky bridge, it’s only a station away from the Emsphere. This means that you can easily join in on all the excitement at the gCircuit Song Kran Pool Parties. The hotel features spacious guest rooms starting from 45 sq. m, providing contemporary comfort for a relaxing stay, along with a lush tropical pool oasis and award-winning Italian cuisine.

For those looking to stay on-site, the hotel will host A Splash of Fun Songkran Party on April 13 at Barsu, their bar and restaurant. You can groove to festive beats, feel water splashes, soak up good vibes, and sip refreshing ice-cool brews during this lively celebration.

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok

Address: Ascott Thonglor Bangkok, 1 Sukhumvit 59, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok is strategically located near the BTS Skytrain and Thong Lo station, offering easy transportation options. The hotel’s proximity to the city’s expressway network makes it a convenient choice for exploring Songkran celebrations in Bangkok.

You can enjoy elegantly designed rooms with premium amenities ensuring comfort and convenience. Families travelling with kids will appreciate the on-site facilities including a swimming pool, gym, and children’s playroom. Moreover, the hotel is hosting a TukTuk Water Splash event on April 13. It certainly adds to the festive atmosphere of Songkran celebrations!

InterContinental Bangkok

Address: InterContinental Bangkok, 973 Phloen Chit Road, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

The newly renovated InterContinental Bangkok sits proudly within the bustling central business district of the city. Nestled conveniently next to the BTS Chid Lom Skytrain station, you have a seamless entry point to the vibrant Songkran festivities that adorn Bangkok during this time of year. Being in such a prime location means InterContinental Bangkok offers easy access to popular hotspots like centralwOrld. From lively music performances to thrilling water fights and delectable food offerings, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this dynamic area.

Moreover, indulging in a stay at the InterContinental Bangkok promises a luxurious experience like no other. With impeccable service, opulent amenities, and exquisite attention to detail, you can expect nothing short of perfection during your Songkran holiday at this sophisticated hotel in Bangkok.

Shangri-La

Address: Shangri-La Bangkok, 89 Wat Suan Phlu Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

If you want to stay in Bangkok’s riverside area during Songkran, Shangri-La might be the best hotel for you. The hotel will be surrounded by numerous water festivals at venues along the Chao Phraya River, such as Wat Arun, ICONSIAM, and Asiatique the Riverfront. Moreover, with direct access to public transportation options like the SkyTrain and ferries, exploring the city is a breeze from Shangri-La. And don’t miss out on their Splashing Songkran Pool Party happening on April 13th and 14th – free for hotel guests!

Have you made up your mind about where to stay in Bangkok during Songkran 2024? Regardless of the hotel you opt for, make sure to enjoy yourself!

