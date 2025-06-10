Jungceylon steps up to protect and restore seagrass for dugongs

Jungceylon Shopping Centre in Patong, Phuket, continues the environmental and social responsibility with a new CSR initiative aimed at protecting dugongs and restoring seagrass ecosystems in Phuket.

Led by Disara Changcharoen, Senior Marketing Manager of Jungceylon, the team from Phuket Square Co., Ltd. recently joined a volunteer activity to build protective seagrass areas, an essential food source for dugongs.

The team also donated 30,000 baht to support materials and equipment needed for the project with Ajarn Saisanit Phongsuwan, Head of the Plant Genetic Conservation Project Coordination Centre, under the royal initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at Phuket Rajabhat University (RSPG-PKRU), and representative officials from Phuket’s Marine and Coastal Resources Conservation Centre receiving the donation at Thala Beach, Pa Khlok, Thalang District, Phuket.

Saisanit highlighted the urgency of dugong conservation, noting the declining population and the species’ growing risk of extinction. One of the biggest threats is the loss of seagrass meadows. Studies have shown that building protective enclosures helps seagrass thrive, flower, and spread.

This positive result gives hope that efforts are on the right path. Dugongs are not only crucial to maintaining marine ecosystem balance, but they also serve as indicators of the health of Thailand’s seas. The seagrass protection and restoration for Dugongs initiative is part of an ongoing Jungceylon’s environmental campaign.

Previous efforts include participating in public discussions to shape conservation policies for seagrass meadows and dugongs in Phuket, donating supplies and equipment to local agencies, and improving field conditions for staff, from providing drinking water to renovating restrooms.

Additionally, the team consistently sends volunteers to Thala Beach, Pa Khlok, Thalang District, to build more protective seagrass enclosures.

And coming this June 2025, Jungceylon will host the annual “ART FOR OCEANS: Saving Dugongs from Plastic Pollution” exhibition in celebration of World Environment Day and World Ocean Day at The Bay Arena, Jungceylon Shopping Centre, Patong, Phuket.

Press release