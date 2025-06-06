What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 6 to 8)

June in Bangkok is off to a lively start, with a packed calendar of art, music, food and community-driven happenings. Pride events can be found every where around the city, there’s craft beer on tap, ocean-inspired art to explore, and even a charity gala if you’re feeling fancy. Here’s what to check out this weekend.

7 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 6 to 8)

In addition to the following events, Yussef Dayes and BABYMONSTER are gracing our city this weekend. See our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Event Date & Time Location Price Hand in Hand for Myanmar Charity Gala Friday, June 6, from 5.30pm Dusit Thani Bangkok From 7,800 Baht Gaston Goes Pride: Disco Party Friday, June 6, from 9pm Gaston, LL Floor, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok Free entry Inner Journey Through Flowers Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7, from 10am to 4pm Malibarn, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo 5,500 Baht Lost in DOMLAND Daily from Saturday, June 7 to Sunday, August 3, 11am to 9pm The Pinnacle Hall, 8th Floor, ICONSIAM 850 Baht / 250 Baht (children under 100cm) Bangkok Pains: Board Game Meetup Saturday, June 7, 2pm to 3pm / 3pm to 4pm / 4pm to 5pm NeighbourMart, 1st Floor, TCDC, Grand Postal Building Free entry UN Ocean Week Opening Party Sunday, June 8, from 5pm to 10pm PIN31 Bar, Sukhumvit 31 Free entry Mikkeller x Vana Brewing 555IPA First Release Sunday, June 8, from 4pm Mikkeller Bangkok Free entry

Hand in Hand for Myanmar Charity Gala at Dusit Thani Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, June 6, from 5.30pm

Location: Dusit Thani Bangkok

Price: From 7,800 Baht (individual seat)

Give back with style at the Hand in Hand for Myanmar charity gala, happening this Friday at Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel.

From 5.30pm until late, enjoy cocktails, a set menu by Bangkok’s top chefs, a silent auction, and live entertainment. Tickets start at 7,800 baht, with group options available. All proceeds support a good cause, so you can indulge while making a difference.

Tickets are available via socialgiver.com.

Gaston Goes Pride: Disco Party at Gaston Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, June 6, from 9pm

Location: Gaston, LL Floor, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Gaston is going full disco this Friday and you’re invited. Head to the lower level of the Grand Hyatt Erawan from 9pm for a Pride bash with live sets from HYPE BAND and DJ Xinhh, free-flowing vibes and complimentary drinks if you come dressed to impress. Sequins encouraged, attitude required.

Inner Journey Through Flowers at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Friday, June 6 and Satruday, June 7, from 10am to 4pm

Location: Malibarn, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 5,500 Baht

Craving a quieter, more mindful weekend? Slow down and let flowers lead the way at this two-day Ikebana workshop this weekend. Guided by P’Rapiphan Piromchai, a health art instructor and educator in Japanese flower arranging, the event offers a calming exploration of nature’s beauty through the fundamentals of Ikebana – Koringa.

It’s a gentle invitation to reconnect with yourself and the natural world, using flowers and leaves as tools for reflection and creativity.

Lost in DOMLAND at ICONSIAM

Date & Time: Daily from Saturday, June 7 to Sunday, August 3, 11am to 9pm

Location: The Pinnacle Hall, 8th Floor, ICONSIAM

Price: 850 Baht (general admission) / 250 Baht (Children under 100cm, on-site purchase only)

You may know Udom Taephanich as one of Thailand’s most beloved stand-up comedians, but there’s more to him than punchlines and performances. When he’s not on stage making the crowd erupt in laughter, Udom is quietly, steadily creating art. And now, he’s ready to share it.

Lost in DOMLAND is a solo exhibition that invites you into Udom’s private world. Udom describes art as his real full-time job and comedy as a hobby. Whether life brings joy or hardship, he creates. Art is how he processes it all.

The exhibition showcases over 1,000 pieces born from years of quiet exploration.

Tickets are available via allticket.com.

Bangkok Pains: Board Game Meetup at NeighbourMart

Date & Time: Saturday, June 7, 2pm to 3pm / 3pm to 4pm / 4pm to 5pm

Location: NeighbourMart, 1st Floor, TCDC, Grand Postal Building

Price: Free entry

This Saturday, NeighbourMart turns into a board game battleground, but the only enemy here is city life itself. Join the second NeighbourNextDoor event and enjoy ‘Bangkok Pains,’ a brutally honest card game made by Thai-Singaporean agency Invisible Ink. You’ll face off against overpriced rent, traffic, and month-end misery, all while laughing with complete strangers who’ve probably been through the same.

You won’t need a plus one. Organisers will pair you with fellow Bangkokians for an hour of play and conversation. Choose your job, draw your cards, and try to make it to year-end with some baht in your pocket. After each round, stick around for a casual group chat on how people actually cope with life in the city.

Entry is free, but spots are limited to 20 players per session. Complete the registration form before you go.

UN Ocean Week Opening Party at PIN31 Bar

Date & Time: Sunday, June 8, from 5pm to 10pm

Location: PIN31 Bar, Sukhumvit 31

Price: Free entry

UN Ocean Week 2025 makes a splash in Bangkok with an Opening Party on June 8 at PIN31, Sukhumvit 31. Five live artists will perform throughout the night, alongside ocean-inspired art and an Art Toy Auction to raise funds for marine projects. The auction begins at the party and wraps up online on June 10.

Space at the launch party is limited, so if you’re not on the list, don’t worry. You can still join the celebrations from June 9 to 15 at JEDI Café & Bar, where Jaturun Rungruengsaowapak presents Gyotaku, a traditional Japanese fish printing experience. It’s open to everyone and you don’t need to register.

There will also be a donation corner supporting nature conservation and environmental causes.

Mikkeller x Vana Brewing 555IPA first release at Mikkeller Bangkok

Date & Time: Sunday, June 8, from 4pm

Location: Mikkeller Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Clear your Sunday plans. Mikkeller Bangkok is throwing a backyard barbecue and day drinking bash to celebrate the launch of 555IPA, a brand-new 7% IPA brewed in collaboration between Bangkok’s Vana Brewing and Denmark’s world-famous Mikkeller.

Head down from 4PM for juicy bites from Tim Butler of Eat Me kitchen, limited pours of the bold new brew, and a chance to meet the man himself, Mikkel Borg Bjergsø, founder of Mikkeller and craft beer legend.

There’ll be exclusive merch, good vibes, and plenty of ice-cold beer to keep the party rolling into the night.

Bangkok never really sleeps, and weekends like this prove why. If you’ve still got energy after all that, check out our June events guide.