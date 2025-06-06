What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 6 to 8)

From charity galas to board game battles, Japanese fish prints to disco nights, this weekend in Bangkok is anything but ordinary.

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
325 5 minutes read
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 6 to 8)
Lost in DOMLAND at ICONSIAM. Image via Trendy Gallery

June in Bangkok is off to a lively start, with a packed calendar of art, music, food and community-driven happenings. Pride events can be found every where around the city, there’s craft beer on tap, ocean-inspired art to explore, and even a charity gala if you’re feeling fancy. Here’s what to check out this weekend.

7 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 6 to 8)

In addition to the following events, Yussef Dayes and BABYMONSTER are gracing our city this weekend. See our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Event Date & Time Location Price
Hand in Hand for Myanmar Charity Gala Friday, June 6, from 5.30pm Dusit Thani Bangkok From 7,800 Baht
Gaston Goes Pride: Disco Party Friday, June 6, from 9pm Gaston, LL Floor, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok Free entry
Inner Journey Through Flowers Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7, from 10am to 4pm Malibarn, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo 5,500 Baht
Lost in DOMLAND Daily from Saturday, June 7 to Sunday, August 3, 11am to 9pm The Pinnacle Hall, 8th Floor, ICONSIAM 850 Baht / 250 Baht (children under 100cm)
Bangkok Pains: Board Game Meetup Saturday, June 7, 2pm to 3pm / 3pm to 4pm / 4pm to 5pm NeighbourMart, 1st Floor, TCDC, Grand Postal Building Free entry
UN Ocean Week Opening Party Sunday, June 8, from 5pm to 10pm PIN31 Bar, Sukhumvit 31 Free entry
Mikkeller x Vana Brewing 555IPA First Release Sunday, June 8, from 4pm Mikkeller Bangkok Free entry

Hand in Hand for Myanmar Charity Gala at Dusit Thani Bangkok

Hand in Hand for Myanmar Charity Gala at Dusit Thani Bangkok
Hand in Hand for Myanmar Charity Gala at Dusit Thani Bangkok. Image via Hand in Hand Earthquake Relief Gala

Date & Time: Friday, June 6, from 5.30pm

Location: Dusit Thani Bangkok

Related Articles

Price: From 7,800 Baht (individual seat)

Give back with style at the Hand in Hand for Myanmar charity gala, happening this Friday at Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel.

From 5.30pm until late, enjoy cocktails, a set menu by Bangkok’s top chefs, a silent auction, and live entertainment. Tickets start at 7,800 baht, with group options available. All proceeds support a good cause, so you can indulge while making a difference.

Tickets are available via socialgiver.com.

Gaston Goes Pride: Disco Party at Gaston Bangkok

Gaston Goes Pride: Disco Party at Gaston Bangkok
Gaston Goes Pride: Disco Party. Image via Gaston Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, June 6, from 9pm

Location: Gaston, LL Floor, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Gaston is going full disco this Friday and you’re invited. Head to the lower level of the Grand Hyatt Erawan from 9pm for a Pride bash with live sets from HYPE BAND and DJ Xinhh, free-flowing vibes and complimentary drinks if you come dressed to impress. Sequins encouraged, attitude required.

Inner Journey Through Flowers at Slowcombo

Inner Journey Through Flowers at Slowcombo Bangkok
Inner Journey Through Flowers. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Friday, June 6 and Satruday, June 7, from 10am to 4pm

Location: Malibarn, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 5,500 Baht

Craving a quieter, more mindful weekend? Slow down and let flowers lead the way at this two-day Ikebana workshop this weekend. Guided by P’Rapiphan Piromchai, a health art instructor and educator in Japanese flower arranging, the event offers a calming exploration of nature’s beauty through the fundamentals of Ikebana – Koringa.

It’s a gentle invitation to reconnect with yourself and the natural world, using flowers and leaves as tools for reflection and creativity.

Lost in DOMLAND at ICONSIAM

Lost in DOMLAND at ICONSIAM
Lost in DOMLAND at ICONSIAM. Image via Trendy Gallery

Date & Time: Daily from Saturday, June 7 to Sunday, August 3, 11am to 9pm

Location: The Pinnacle Hall, 8th Floor, ICONSIAM

Price: 850 Baht (general admission) / 250 Baht (Children under 100cm, on-site purchase only)

You may know Udom Taephanich as one of Thailand’s most beloved stand-up comedians, but there’s more to him than punchlines and performances. When he’s not on stage making the crowd erupt in laughter, Udom is quietly, steadily creating art. And now, he’s ready to share it.

Lost in DOMLAND is a solo exhibition that invites you into Udom’s private world. Udom describes art as his real full-time job and comedy as a hobby. Whether life brings joy or hardship, he creates. Art is how he processes it all.

The exhibition showcases over 1,000 pieces born from years of quiet exploration.

Tickets are available via allticket.com.

Bangkok Pains: Board Game Meetup at NeighbourMart

Bangkok Pains
Bangkok Pains. Image via NeighbourMart

Date & Time: Saturday, June 7, 2pm to 3pm / 3pm to 4pm / 4pm to 5pm

Location: NeighbourMart, 1st Floor, TCDC, Grand Postal Building

Price: Free entry

This Saturday, NeighbourMart turns into a board game battleground, but the only enemy here is city life itself. Join the second NeighbourNextDoor event and enjoy ‘Bangkok Pains,’ a brutally honest card game made by Thai-Singaporean agency Invisible Ink. You’ll face off against overpriced rent, traffic, and month-end misery, all while laughing with complete strangers who’ve probably been through the same.

You won’t need a plus one. Organisers will pair you with fellow Bangkokians for an hour of play and conversation. Choose your job, draw your cards, and try to make it to year-end with some baht in your pocket. After each round, stick around for a casual group chat on how people actually cope with life in the city.

Entry is free, but spots are limited to 20 players per session. Complete the registration form before you go.

UN Ocean Week Opening Party at PIN31 Bar

UN Ocean Week Opening Party at PIN31 Bar Bangkok
UN Ocean Week Opening Party. Image via

Date & Time: Sunday, June 8, from 5pm to 10pm

Location: PIN31 Bar, Sukhumvit 31

Price: Free entry

UN Ocean Week 2025 makes a splash in Bangkok with an Opening Party on June 8 at PIN31, Sukhumvit 31. Five live artists will perform throughout the night, alongside ocean-inspired art and an Art Toy Auction to raise funds for marine projects. The auction begins at the party and wraps up online on June 10.

Space at the launch party is limited, so if you’re not on the list, don’t worry. You can still join the celebrations from June 9 to 15 at JEDI Café & Bar, where Jaturun Rungruengsaowapak presents Gyotaku, a traditional Japanese fish printing experience. It’s open to everyone and you don’t need to register.

There will also be a donation corner supporting nature conservation and environmental causes.

Mikkeller x Vana Brewing 555IPA first release at Mikkeller Bangkok

Mikkeller x Vana Brewing 555IPA first release at Mikkeller Bangkok
Mikkeller x Vana Brewing 555IPA first release. Image via Mikkeller Bangkok

Date & Time: Sunday, June 8, from 4pm

Location: Mikkeller Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Clear your Sunday plans. Mikkeller Bangkok is throwing a backyard barbecue and day drinking bash to celebrate the launch of 555IPA, a brand-new 7% IPA brewed in collaboration between Bangkok’s Vana Brewing and Denmark’s world-famous Mikkeller.

Head down from 4PM for juicy bites from Tim Butler of Eat Me kitchen, limited pours of the bold new brew, and a chance to meet the man himself, Mikkel Borg Bjergsø, founder of Mikkeller and craft beer legend.

There’ll be exclusive merch, good vibes, and plenty of ice-cold beer to keep the party rolling into the night.

Bangkok never really sleeps, and weekends like this prove why. If you’ve still got energy after all that, check out our June events guide.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)

Latest Thailand News
Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers Pattaya News

Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers

27 minutes ago
Thai schoolboy uses AI to create nude images of female classmates Thailand News

Thai schoolboy uses AI to create nude images of female classmates

41 minutes ago
Taiwanese trio busted at Thai airport for smuggling scam phones Bangkok News

Taiwanese trio busted at Thai airport for smuggling scam phones

54 minutes ago
Fraudster mobbed in Pattaya after attempting iPhone scam Pattaya News

Fraudster mobbed in Pattaya after attempting iPhone scam

1 hour ago
British man flees after crashing sedan into house in Udon Thani Thailand News

British man flees after crashing sedan into house in Udon Thani

2 hours ago
Phuket school flouts rules as education office struggles for action Phuket News

Phuket school flouts rules as education office struggles for action

2 hours ago
Former lecturer found dead in Bangkok temple suicide Bangkok News

Former lecturer found dead in Bangkok temple suicide

2 hours ago
International School Golf Tour 2024/25 season closes with a flourish Events

International School Golf Tour 2024/25 season closes with a flourish

2 hours ago
Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid economic challenges Business News

Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid economic challenges

2 hours ago
Thai security guard found dead with e-cigarette and drug paraphernalia Thailand News

Thai security guard found dead with e-cigarette and drug paraphernalia

2 hours ago
Terror in Chalong: Landlady’s plea after year of harassment Phuket News

Terror in Chalong: Landlady’s plea after year of harassment

3 hours ago
Escaped Chinese fraud suspect recaptured in East Thailand Pattaya News

Escaped Chinese fraud suspect recaptured in East Thailand

3 hours ago
Torrential downpour: Heavy rainfall continues to batter Thailand Thailand News

Torrential downpour: Heavy rainfall continues to batter Thailand

3 hours ago
Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings Thailand News

Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings

3 hours ago
Abandoned boy gets new home after teacher&#8217;s plea for help Thailand News

Abandoned boy gets new home after teacher’s plea for help

19 hours ago
Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back Thai Life

Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back

19 hours ago
Thai police hold seminar on criminal procedure code amendment Thailand News

Thai police hold seminar on criminal procedure code amendment

19 hours ago
Thai woman attempts to kick fellow passenger off moving train Thailand News

Thai woman attempts to kick fellow passenger off moving train

19 hours ago
Foreign tourist vandalises Chiang Mai temple, police seek suspect Chiang Mai News

Foreign tourist vandalises Chiang Mai temple, police seek suspect

20 hours ago
Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam Thailand News

Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam

20 hours ago
Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand Thailand News

Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire Thailand News

Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire

21 hours ago
Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site Bangkok News

Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site

21 hours ago
Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban Thailand News

Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban

21 hours ago
Chinese suspect leaps from Pattaya Police Station window (video) Pattaya News

Chinese suspect leaps from Pattaya Police Station window (video)

21 hours ago
Bangkok TravelEventsLifestyleThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
325 5 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

Related Articles

What to do in Bangkok this June 2025

What to do in Bangkok this June 2025

4 days ago
Bangkok Pride events 2025: Where to celebrate Pride Month

Bangkok Pride events 2025: Where to celebrate Pride Month

4 days ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 30 to June 1)

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 30 to June 1)

1 week ago
A rooftop evening of art, cuisine &#038; connection at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel &#038; Wellness

A rooftop evening of art, cuisine & connection at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x