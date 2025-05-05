If you thought Patong was all about nightlife and neon, well, you’re wrong. Right opposite Bangla Road, you’ll find Jungceylon Phuket, a family-friendly shopping mall that offers far more than retail therapy.

The mall may be affectionately known as the Oasis of Shopping, but it’s also an oasis for families. With engaging attractions for toddlers, teens, and everyone in between, it’s a brilliant spot to escape the midday heat or rainy-day blues while keeping the whole family entertained.

So, are there family-friendly activities at Jungceylon Phuket? Oh yes, and here are the best ones.

The family-friendly activities at Jungceylon Phuket that you didn’t know you were missing

Activity (Jump to section) Location Best For Highlights Price (approx.) Kidzooona 3rd Floor, The Botanica Zone Kids aged 1–8 Roleplay zones, ball pits, creative corner, Toy Master Corner ฿400 per child, ฿120 per adult Froggy’s Fun Park 3rd Floor, The Botanica Zone Kids 4+, all ages Trampolines, rope parks, VR games, zip lines, bungee jumping ฿490/hour or ฿900/day Power Drive Elite Kart Park 3rd Floor, The Jungle Zone Age-appropriate karts for all levels 203m indoor track, electric karts, group bookings From ฿675 per 10 mins SF Cinema 3rd Floor, The Botanica Zone All ages Family films in Thai/English, comfy seating, caramel popcorn Standard cinema pricing Arcades & Carousel Across all 4 zones All ages Carousel, claw machines, retro arcades, candy shops, ice cream Pay-per-play Seasonal Events Mall-wide All ages Children’s Day shows, pet meet-and-greets, cultural performances Free or event-specific

1. Creative playtime for the little ones at Kidzooona

Location: 3rd Floor, The Botanica Zone

Exploring Patong with kids aged 1 to 8 in tow? Keep them entertained at Kidzooona, a Japanese-style indoor playground that will keep your little ones entertained for an hour or even a full day.

The bright and cheerful playground offers plenty of things to do. Your kids can role-play as shopkeepers, chefs, post officers, and more, moving through pint-sized supermarkets, bakeries, and service counters. There’s an educational slant to it all since kids are encouraged to interact, create, and problem-solve.

Alongside the pretend-play areas are ball pits, jungle gyms, obstacle courses, and a massive giant slide. A creative zone packed with train tracks, puzzles, play dough, and crafts is also available for kids who prefer hands-on, imaginative play. Additionally, Kidzooona at Jungceylon Phuket also has a Toy Master Corner that offers hands-on activities that develop fine motor skills, confidence, and learning through play.

Parents are welcome to join in the fun or take a moment to relax while their kids play safely under supervision. The cost is 400 Baht for a day pass, with an additional 120 Baht for an accompanying adult.

Just a tip: make sure your kids wear socks. Otherwise, you’ll need to purchase a pair on-site.

2. High-energy fun for all ages at Froggy’s Fun Park

Location: 3rd Floor, The Botanica Zone

Not far from Kidzooona is Froggy’s Fun Park, the largest indoor amusement area in Phuket, where the whole family can have fun, especially if you have kids aged four and up who insist on climbing everything.

There are more than 1000 amusements for all ages, including trampolines, rope parks, and zip lines suspended over padded floors. For the thrill-seekers, there’s also bungee jumping (the safe kind, for kids, obviously).

Froggy’s Fun Park has a strong tech element, too. Virtual reality games and arcade classics keep older kids (and nostalgic adults). Plus, private party rooms make it a great choice for birthdays or group outings.

Although it’s noisy and bright, and your kids might go slightly feral with joy, it’s also safe, supervised, and mercifully air-conditioned. One parent noted in a Google review, “The staff were amazing and took such extra care with my children, especially my youngest. The laughter was nonstop.”

Admission is 490 Baht for an hour or 900 Baht for a full-day pass. And based on the smiles, the squeals, and the totally exhausted children you’ll be carrying home, it’s well worth it.

3. Go-Kart racing at Power Drive Elite Kart Park

Location: 3F, The Jungle Zone

Yes, you can go go-karting in Phuket, and no, you don’t have to do it under the sun. Located inside The Jungle Zone, Power Drive Elite Kart Park is the first indoor professional kart track on the island and one of the best family-friendly activities at Jungceylon Phuket.

The two-level, 203-meter track is designed for both speed and safety, with six uniquely shaped turns, two upper sections and two high-speed straightaways. There are three types of karts, which you can choose depending on your age and abilities. These include KID Karts (up to 32 km/h) for young drivers, MINI Karts (up to 40 km/h) for beginners, and PROFI Karts (up to 80 km/h) for experienced drivers with a need for speed.

The karts are quiet and fume-free because they’re electric-powered. They’re also surprisingly easy to handle (as long as you book the right kart). Pricing starts at 675 Baht for a 10-minute session, with private bookings available for group events or birthday parties.

4. A family movie break at SF Cinema

Location: 32F, The Botanica Zone

Maybe you’re raising a young cinephile, or maybe everyone needs a bit of downtime to watch something fun. Either way, the SF Cinema offers a comfortable movie-going experience with five large screens showcasing the latest releases.

This cinema at Jungceylon Phuket regularly screens family-friendly movies in both Thai and English, from global blockbusters to animated hits. This means that you can look forward to the upcoming kids and family movies, such as the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon, Pixar’s Elio, and the next instalment of Wicked.

Moreover, there’s a selection of popcorn, drinks, and all the cinema staples to complete your movie-watching experience. Word has it that the caramel popcorn is worth the trip alone.

5. Arcade games, carousel rides, and claw machine fun scattered across Jungceylon Phuket

Location: Various spots around the mall

Jungceylon Phuket does an awesome job sprinkling mini-moments of joy with family-friendly activities across the mall.

Enter via Sai 3 Road for the charming carousel. With its pastel-coloured horses, cheerful music, and twinkling lights, it offers a gentle-spin for children and a perfect photo-op for your Instagram feed.

Inside, claw machines are dotted all over Jungceylon Patong’s four zones, so kids and adults alike can experience the thrill of trying to grab plus toys. In addition, the mall houses arcade zones that mix retro games with newer digital interfaces.

You’ll also find sweet shops and toy stores, plus a variety of ice cream parlours like Swensen’s, Issy Gelato, and Dairy Queen.

6. Other family-friendly things to do at Jungceylon Phuket

Besides the playgrounds, arcade games, and cinema that are available all year round, Jungceylon Patong also holds seasonal events, cultural shows, and family-friendly performances.

From scary Halloween events to jolly Christmas festivities, family-focused events are held throughout the year. Last January, for example, the mall celebrated Children’s Day with a paw-some pet-themed extravaganza. Kids got to meet gentle giants like Alaskan Malamutes and enjoy a live performance by the Dog Talents Gang.

When it’s time to eat, there’s a range of restaurants at Jungceylon Phuket with dedicated kids’ menu and relaxed seating.Grab a slice at The Pizza Company, dig into a classic meal at McDonald’s or KFC, or try something fun at Taco Bell.

And as far as logistics go, this Phuket shopping mall understands its audience, sometimes better than you do. The mall has stroller access, clean family restrooms, and enough snack stops to prevent meltdowns. Therefore, it’s easy to see why families in Phuket flock to the mall every day of the week.

Jungceylon Phuket is open daily from 11am to 10pm. Opening hours for individual venues may vary, so it’s worth checking ahead. For the latest events and promotions, follow Jungceylon Phuket on Facebook.

