A 29 year old Russian woman was left shaken after a brazen bag snatching in the heart of Pattaya today, July 29.

Police Lieutenant Anirut Jehroh of Pattaya City Police Station responded to a report of a street robbery in Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 14, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

At the scene, officers found Smirnova CMNPHOBA visibly shaken and distressed. She told police that while she was walking along the roadside to exchange currency, a young man on a motorbike pulled up beside her and snatched her shoulder bag before speeding away.

The stolen bag reportedly contained 100 US dollars in foreign currency and 1,100 baht (US$35) in cash, with a total estimated value of around 5,000 baht (US$155).

Following the incident, the victim sought help from nearby locals who promptly contacted the police. Lieutenant Anirut reported the case to Pattaya City Police Chief Colonel Anek Srathongyu, who immediately ordered a radio alert and set up roadblocks along potential escape routes. However, the suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and are conducting field inquiries in a bid to gather leads and swiftly bring the perpetrator to justice, reported Ch 7.

In similar news, on June 26, a 26 year old Russian journalist named David reportedly escaped from a hotel on Jomtien Soi 14 in Pattaya while still in handcuffs. He claimed he had been assaulted by a group of Russian nationals who placed a black bag over his head, physically attacked him, and recorded a threatening video that was sent to his girlfriend.

David was allegedly forced to transfer cryptocurrency and robbed of a luxury watch valued at over 2 million baht (US$61,350). He eventually managed to flee the scene and alerted police.

Police have since arrested 26 year old Russian national Anton Lokotkov, an acquaintance of the victim who is believed to have lured him to Pattaya. Despite CCTV evidence, Lokotkov denies any involvement.