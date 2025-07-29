Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt

Suspect escapes on motorbike as tourist cries for help

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
344 1 minute read
Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา Facebook

A 29 year old Russian woman was left shaken after a brazen bag snatching in the heart of Pattaya today, July 29.

Police Lieutenant Anirut Jehroh of Pattaya City Police Station responded to a report of a street robbery in Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 14, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

At the scene, officers found Smirnova CMNPHOBA visibly shaken and distressed. She told police that while she was walking along the roadside to exchange currency, a young man on a motorbike pulled up beside her and snatched her shoulder bag before speeding away.

The stolen bag reportedly contained 100 US dollars in foreign currency and 1,100 baht (US$35) in cash, with a total estimated value of around 5,000 baht (US$155).

Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา Facebook

Following the incident, the victim sought help from nearby locals who promptly contacted the police. Lieutenant Anirut reported the case to Pattaya City Police Chief Colonel Anek Srathongyu, who immediately ordered a radio alert and set up roadblocks along potential escape routes. However, the suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and are conducting field inquiries in a bid to gather leads and swiftly bring the perpetrator to justice, reported Ch 7.

May be an image of lighting, road and street

Related Articles

In similar news, on June 26, a 26 year old Russian journalist named David reportedly escaped from a hotel on Jomtien Soi 14 in Pattaya while still in handcuffs. He claimed he had been assaulted by a group of Russian nationals who placed a black bag over his head, physically attacked him, and recorded a threatening video that was sent to his girlfriend.

David was allegedly forced to transfer cryptocurrency and robbed of a luxury watch valued at over 2 million baht (US$61,350). He eventually managed to flee the scene and alerted police.

Police have since arrested 26 year old Russian national Anton Lokotkov, an acquaintance of the victim who is believed to have lured him to Pattaya. Despite CCTV evidence, Lokotkov denies any involvement.

Latest Thailand News
Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

13 minutes ago
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

23 minutes ago
Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead

34 minutes ago
Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate

57 minutes ago
Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi

1 hour ago
Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall

2 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks

2 hours ago
Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies

2 hours ago
Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion

3 hours ago
EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | Thaiger Thailand News

EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house

3 hours ago
Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes

3 hours ago
Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht

4 hours ago
Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities

4 hours ago
30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | Thaiger Crime News

30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase

4 hours ago
Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border

4 hours ago
Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt

4 hours ago
Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire | Thaiger Business News

Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire

5 hours ago
Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

5 hours ago
SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

5 hours ago
Thai army dismisses Cambodia&#8217;s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

5 hours ago
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

22 hours ago
Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

23 hours ago
French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

1 day ago
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

1 day ago
Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park | Thaiger Thailand News

Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
344 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x