Where you can play Songkran in Chiang Mai (2025)

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya25 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 12, 2025
56 4 minutes read
Where you can play Songkran in Chiang Mai (2025)
Songkran Festival in Chiang Mai. Image via ทศบาลนครเชียงใหม่ (modified in Canva)

If you want the best Songkran, you go to Chiang Mai. That’s just how it is. The city turns into a wild, soaked playground, temples glittering in the sun, water guns locked and loaded, and everyone getting gloriously drenched.

From temple fairs to DJ-fuelled street raves, this city knows how to throw a party with a little soul. Here’s where to go for Songkran in Chiang Mai this year.

The best Songkran events in Chiang Mai (2025)

Songkran Chiang Mai Water Fest at Thapae Gate

Songkran Chiang Mai Water Fest 2025
Songkran Chiang Mai Water Fest 2025. Image via ทศบาลนครเชียงใหม่

Date & Time: Sunday, April 13 to Tuesday, April 15

Location: Thapae Gate

Related Articles

Price: Free entry

Thapae Gate is the beating heart of Songkran in Chiang Mai, and it’s where you’ll want to be if you’re chasing the full, glorious madness of the festival. This is the city’s official celebration, backed by the government and beloved by locals, which means things get big, fast.

There’ll be a massive 200-metre-long water tunnel to drench you in seconds, live performances to soak in between slpashes, and enough parades and pop-up events to make you forget what day it is.

Water Festival 2025 at Wat Chedi Luang

Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai
Wat Chedi Luang. Image by CJ via Unsplash

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Monday, April 14, from 8am to 5pm

Location: Wat Chedi Luang

Price: Free entry

Not every Songkran needs a sound system. If you’re drawn to gentler joys and traditions, the celebration at Wat Chedi Luang might give you a glimpse into the quieter, more contemplative spirit of the Thai New Year.

You can take part in classic Lanna rituals, like carrying sand to build a little pagoda, lighting candles to make merit, and bathing Buddha statues for luck. It’s peaceful, but still festive in its own way.

Splashtopia by Kiztopia at Central Chiang Mai

Central Chiang Mai
Image via Central Chiang Mai

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Wednesday, April 16, from 12pm to 7pm

Location: Central Chiang Mai

Price: Free entry

Looking for Songkran fun with the whole family? Then Splashtopia by Kiztopia at Central Chiang Mai is your sweet spot. This alcohol-free splash zone is built for families who want to stay playful during the festivities.

Straight from Singapore and now popping up in front of Central Chiang Mai, Splashtopia is a water-themed inflatable amusement park that’s completely free to enter and play. Just remember that tots under 101 cm need a watchful grown-up in tow, and anyone under 15 must be supervised.

Chiang Mai Songkran Fun Fest 2025 at Central Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Songkran Fun Fest 2025 at Central Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai Songkran Fun Fest 2025. Image via Central Chiang Mai

Date & Time: Sunday, April 13 to Tuesday, April 15, from 4pm

Location: Central Chiang Mai

Price: 199 per person per day

One of Chiang Mai’s biggest Songkran parties returns to Central Festival for three days of splashing and music. From April 13 to 15, get drenched under the lights while six of Thailand’s hottest artists take the stage.

No One Else and The Parkinson kick things off on the 13th, followed by Num Kala and Aof Pongsak on the 14th, and Burin Boonvisut with Zome Marie to close out the madness on the 15th. The festival is open to all ages with designated zones for drinking and for families (kids under 10 get in free!).

Songkran Tropical Beach Party at Shangri-La Chiang Mai

Beach Party at Shangri-La
Songkran Tropical Beach Party. Image via Shangri-La Chiang Mai

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12, from 1pm to 10pm

Location: Shangri-La Chiang Mai Poolside

Price: 650 baht net per person (includes one beverage)

Want to swap the water guns for a poolside cocktail? Then the Tropical Beach Party 2025 at Shangri-La Chiang Mai is your golden ticket.

For one day only, the hotel turns into a beachy wonderland, complete with palm-print floaties, ice-cold drinks and DJs spinning all the way till sundown.

Songkran Festival 2025 – Water Battle at Zoe In Yellow Chiang Mai

Water Battle at Zoe In Yellow
Image via Zoe In Yellow Chiang Mai

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Wednesday, April 16, from 3pm

Location: Zoe In Yellow Chiang Mai

Price: Free

If you want to dance your way through a water fight, head straight to Zoe In Yellow and the Boon Yu Bazaar for their blowout bash, Songkran Festival 2025 – Water Battle.

Beloved by backpackers and locals alike, this legendary nightspot goes all-in with a 360-degree splash zone, full-blown stage setups, dazzling lights, and sound systems cranked to the max. From April 12 to 16 (with the wildest days landing squarely on the 13th to 15th), expect guest DJs, hype MCs, and water flying in every direction from 3pm ‘til late.

Songkran Splash & Cultural Celebration at RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort, Chiang Mai

Two girls at RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort
Songkran Splash & Cultural Celebration. Image via RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort, Chiang Mai

Date & Time: Sunday, April 14, from 4pm to 7pm

Location: RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort, Chiang Mai

Price: 500 baht per adult / 200 baht per child

Keep it cool and classy this Songkran at RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort. They’re throwing a riverside bash that combines Thai New Year traditions with a stylish poolside party, complete with signature cocktails, live DJ beats, and water games designed for both grown-ups and little ones.

A quick overview of Songkran events in Chiang Mai (2025)

No. Event Price Date Location
1 Songkran Chiang Mai Water Fest Free entry April 13–15 Thapae Gate
2 Water Festival 2025 Free entry April 12–14 Wat Chedi Luang
3 Splashtopia by Kiztopia Free entry April 12–16 Central Chiang Mai
4 Chiang Mai Songkran Fun Fest 2025 THB 199 / person / day April 13–15 Central Chiang Mai
5 Songkran Tropical Beach Party THB 650 / person (incl. 1 drink) April 12 Shangri-La Chiang Mai
6 Songkran Festival 2025 – Water Battle Free April 12–16 Zoe In Yellow Chiang Mai
7 Songkran Splash & Cultural Celebration THB 500 / adult, THB 200 / child April 14 RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort

Songkran in Chiang Mai is sweaty and spiritual, wild and heartwarming all at once. And no matter where you end up – wading through a dance floor at Zoe, ducking buckets near Thapae Gate, or sipping cocktails riverside – good time is almost always guaranteed.

Celebrating in Bangkok? Check out our list of Songkran events in Bangkok.

Latest Thailand News
Canadian&#8217;s US,000 necklace stolen by transgenders in Pattaya Pattaya News

Canadian’s US$3,000 necklace stolen by transgenders in Pattaya

4 minutes ago
Where you can play Songkran in Chiang Mai (2025) Things To Do

Where you can play Songkran in Chiang Mai (2025)

25 minutes ago
Bangkok building collapse death toll rises to 32 Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse death toll rises to 32

33 minutes ago
Pattaya herbal shop scams tourists, 3 arrested Pattaya News

Pattaya herbal shop scams tourists, 3 arrested

54 minutes ago
Thailand to negotiate US trade policies, avoid pork imports Thailand News

Thailand to negotiate US trade policies, avoid pork imports

1 hour ago
Truck crash causes major disruption on Phuket road Phuket News

Truck crash causes major disruption on Phuket road

2 hours ago
Engineering student stabbed to death in central Thailand Thailand News

Engineering student stabbed to death in central Thailand

2 hours ago
Tourist police raid Pattaya salon, arrest foreigners without permits Pattaya News

Tourist police raid Pattaya salon, arrest foreigners without permits

2 hours ago
Songkran safety warning: Drowning risks surge during festival Thailand News

Songkran safety warning: Drowning risks surge during festival

3 hours ago
Tourist boat fire injures two near Koh Kut, southeast Thailand Thailand News

Tourist boat fire injures two near Koh Kut, southeast Thailand

4 hours ago
Thaksin hospitalisation ethics probe to conclude by May Bangkok News

Thaksin hospitalisation ethics probe to conclude by May

4 hours ago
Water spouts create spectacle in Chalong Bay, not a tornado Phuket News

Water spouts create spectacle in Chalong Bay, not a tornado

5 hours ago
Lost in the woods: Italian tourists rescued on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Lost in the woods: Italian tourists rescued on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
British woman lives rent-free on Koh Samui with dogs (video) Thailand News

British woman lives rent-free on Koh Samui with dogs (video)

6 hours ago
Thailand issues summer storm alert amid severe weather Thailand News

Thailand issues summer storm alert amid severe weather

6 hours ago
Thai tourists flock to China for Songkran deals, beating Japan Thailand News

Thai tourists flock to China for Songkran deals, beating Japan

23 hours ago
Pattaya mayor vows transparency in stadium project Pattaya News

Pattaya mayor vows transparency in stadium project

23 hours ago
Chinese steel factory raided over Bangkok building collapse Bangkok News

Chinese steel factory raided over Bangkok building collapse

23 hours ago
Chiang Mai rattled by quake as Myanmar tremors hit Thailand News

Chiang Mai rattled by quake as Myanmar tremors hit

23 hours ago
Thai man sits on moving car bonnet after argument with wife Thailand News

Thai man sits on moving car bonnet after argument with wife

23 hours ago
Bangkok unites in mass prayer for quake victims Bangkok News

Bangkok unites in mass prayer for quake victims

23 hours ago
Trash for cash: Bangkok offers bin discount for food waste sorting Bangkok News

Trash for cash: Bangkok offers bin discount for food waste sorting

24 hours ago
Digging for hope: 4 more bodies found at Bangkok audit office ruins Bangkok News

Digging for hope: 4 more bodies found at Bangkok audit office ruins

24 hours ago
Thai girl left blind and disabled after overdose at Bangkok hospital Thailand News

Thai girl left blind and disabled after overdose at Bangkok hospital

24 hours ago
Everything you need to know about Songkran Things To Do

Everything you need to know about Songkran

24 hours ago
Chiang Mai TravelEventsThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya25 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 12, 2025
56 4 minutes read
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

Related Articles

Best places to eat in Bangkok this Songkran (2025)

Best places to eat in Bangkok this Songkran (2025)

1 day ago
TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025: The premier B2B event

TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025: The premier B2B event

1 day ago
Where to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok [2025] | Thaiger

Where to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok [2025]

2 days ago
Quantum Lightborn: A solo exhibition by Tat Nattee at Siam Paragon

Quantum Lightborn: A solo exhibition by Tat Nattee at Siam Paragon

3 days ago