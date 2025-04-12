Where you can play Songkran in Chiang Mai (2025)

Songkran Festival in Chiang Mai. Image via ทศบาลนครเชียงใหม่ (modified in Canva)

If you want the best Songkran, you go to Chiang Mai. That’s just how it is. The city turns into a wild, soaked playground, temples glittering in the sun, water guns locked and loaded, and everyone getting gloriously drenched.

From temple fairs to DJ-fuelled street raves, this city knows how to throw a party with a little soul. Here’s where to go for Songkran in Chiang Mai this year.

The best Songkran events in Chiang Mai (2025)

Songkran Chiang Mai Water Fest at Thapae Gate

Date & Time: Sunday, April 13 to Tuesday, April 15

Location: Thapae Gate

Price: Free entry

Thapae Gate is the beating heart of Songkran in Chiang Mai, and it’s where you’ll want to be if you’re chasing the full, glorious madness of the festival. This is the city’s official celebration, backed by the government and beloved by locals, which means things get big, fast.

There’ll be a massive 200-metre-long water tunnel to drench you in seconds, live performances to soak in between slpashes, and enough parades and pop-up events to make you forget what day it is.

Water Festival 2025 at Wat Chedi Luang

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Monday, April 14, from 8am to 5pm

Location: Wat Chedi Luang

Price: Free entry

Not every Songkran needs a sound system. If you’re drawn to gentler joys and traditions, the celebration at Wat Chedi Luang might give you a glimpse into the quieter, more contemplative spirit of the Thai New Year.

You can take part in classic Lanna rituals, like carrying sand to build a little pagoda, lighting candles to make merit, and bathing Buddha statues for luck. It’s peaceful, but still festive in its own way.

Splashtopia by Kiztopia at Central Chiang Mai

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Wednesday, April 16, from 12pm to 7pm

Location: Central Chiang Mai

Price: Free entry

Looking for Songkran fun with the whole family? Then Splashtopia by Kiztopia at Central Chiang Mai is your sweet spot. This alcohol-free splash zone is built for families who want to stay playful during the festivities.

Straight from Singapore and now popping up in front of Central Chiang Mai, Splashtopia is a water-themed inflatable amusement park that’s completely free to enter and play. Just remember that tots under 101 cm need a watchful grown-up in tow, and anyone under 15 must be supervised.

Chiang Mai Songkran Fun Fest 2025 at Central Chiang Mai

Date & Time: Sunday, April 13 to Tuesday, April 15, from 4pm

Location: Central Chiang Mai

Price: 199 per person per day

One of Chiang Mai’s biggest Songkran parties returns to Central Festival for three days of splashing and music. From April 13 to 15, get drenched under the lights while six of Thailand’s hottest artists take the stage.

No One Else and The Parkinson kick things off on the 13th, followed by Num Kala and Aof Pongsak on the 14th, and Burin Boonvisut with Zome Marie to close out the madness on the 15th. The festival is open to all ages with designated zones for drinking and for families (kids under 10 get in free!).

Songkran Tropical Beach Party at Shangri-La Chiang Mai

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12, from 1pm to 10pm

Location: Shangri-La Chiang Mai Poolside

Price: 650 baht net per person (includes one beverage)

Want to swap the water guns for a poolside cocktail? Then the Tropical Beach Party 2025 at Shangri-La Chiang Mai is your golden ticket.

For one day only, the hotel turns into a beachy wonderland, complete with palm-print floaties, ice-cold drinks and DJs spinning all the way till sundown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐢-𝐋𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐢 (@shangrilacm)

Songkran Festival 2025 – Water Battle at Zoe In Yellow Chiang Mai

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Wednesday, April 16, from 3pm

Location: Zoe In Yellow Chiang Mai

Price: Free

If you want to dance your way through a water fight, head straight to Zoe In Yellow and the Boon Yu Bazaar for their blowout bash, Songkran Festival 2025 – Water Battle.

Beloved by backpackers and locals alike, this legendary nightspot goes all-in with a 360-degree splash zone, full-blown stage setups, dazzling lights, and sound systems cranked to the max. From April 12 to 16 (with the wildest days landing squarely on the 13th to 15th), expect guest DJs, hype MCs, and water flying in every direction from 3pm ‘til late.

Songkran Splash & Cultural Celebration at RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort, Chiang Mai

Date & Time: Sunday, April 14, from 4pm to 7pm

Location: RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort, Chiang Mai

Price: 500 baht per adult / 200 baht per child

Keep it cool and classy this Songkran at RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort. They’re throwing a riverside bash that combines Thai New Year traditions with a stylish poolside party, complete with signature cocktails, live DJ beats, and water games designed for both grown-ups and little ones.

A quick overview of Songkran events in Chiang Mai (2025)

No. Event Price Date Location 1 Songkran Chiang Mai Water Fest Free entry April 13–15 Thapae Gate 2 Water Festival 2025 Free entry April 12–14 Wat Chedi Luang 3 Splashtopia by Kiztopia Free entry April 12–16 Central Chiang Mai 4 Chiang Mai Songkran Fun Fest 2025 THB 199 / person / day April 13–15 Central Chiang Mai 5 Songkran Tropical Beach Party THB 650 / person (incl. 1 drink) April 12 Shangri-La Chiang Mai 6 Songkran Festival 2025 – Water Battle Free April 12–16 Zoe In Yellow Chiang Mai 7 Songkran Splash & Cultural Celebration THB 500 / adult, THB 200 / child April 14 RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort

Songkran in Chiang Mai is sweaty and spiritual, wild and heartwarming all at once. And no matter where you end up – wading through a dance floor at Zoe, ducking buckets near Thapae Gate, or sipping cocktails riverside – good time is almost always guaranteed.

Celebrating in Bangkok? Check out our list of Songkran events in Bangkok.