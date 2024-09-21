After last year’s success, Iyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok returns with the annual September 2 Remember fair

September 2 Remember Carnival Fair | Photo via lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok

If you’re in Bangkok and looking for something exciting to do, get ready to wrap up September with a special event that’s bound to bring smiles all around. The September 2 Remember Carnival Fair at lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok promises a day packed with fun, entertainment, and good vibes for everyone. Hosted by Iyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok, the carnival fair offers a unique chance to experience the perfect blend of fun activities, live music, and unforgettable memories.

Come for a day of fun and creativity

On Saturday, September 28, lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok will transform into a lively carnival space from 3 to 9pm. Whether you’re a fan of games, crafts, or simply soaking in the vibrant atmosphere, this event has something for you. At the carnival fair, you’ll find game booths to test your skills, where lucky winners can take home exciting prizes. But the fun doesn’t stop there.

For those who enjoy getting creative, the event also features crafty workshops, perfect for those wanting to explore their artistic side. At these workshops, you can create unique items and take home a memento of your time at the fair. There’s also a special booth for crafts and cute items, where guests can browse through adorable keepsakes and handmade souvenirs.

Change your travel game with Iyf

As you explore the carnival fair, it’s hard not to appreciate the thought and care that has gone into planning the event. This is what Iyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok is known for, creating unique, and unforgettable experiences. With its commitment to community spirit, Iyf emphasises the idea of social living and forging connections amongst guests in integrated co-living spaces.

As one of Ascott’s marquee brands, Iyf reflects the shifting trends in the hospitality industry by operating in lively urban areas, targeting younger travellers who seek flexibility, connectivity, and a community vibe.

Celebrate lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok’s 2nd anniversary

The September 2 Remember Carnival Fair isn’t just a day of fun—it also marks a special occasion. This year, lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok is celebrating its 2nd anniversary, and to celebrate, they are offering an exclusive promotion that makes this celebration even sweeter.

For a limited time, guests can take advantage of the Stay 3 Nights, Pay for 2 promotion. Not only will you get an extra night free, but Ascott also offers the flexibility of checking in at any time of day. This means no more rushing to meet check-in deadlines—you can arrive at your own convenience and still enjoy your stay.

This promotion is available for bookings made between now until 22 October 2024, with the stay period running from now until 22 November 2024. If you’re planning a trip to Bangkok, this is an offer you won’t want to miss, whether you’re attending the carnival or just looking for a fantastic stay in the heart of Bangkok.

lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok understands that providing comfort and fun is key to making lasting memories, and this special offer is just one example of how they go above and beyond for their guests.

Don’t miss out—Book now

If you’re ready to celebrate the end of September in style, don’t wait—book now and take advantage of the Stay 3 Nights, Pay for 2 promotion before it’s too late. Whether you’re coming for the carnival or simply want to experience the best of Bangkok with Ascott, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

Head over to lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok on September 28 for a day of excitement, fun, and celebration at the September 2 Remember Carnival Fair. This is your chance to be part of something special while enjoying everything Bangkok has to offer—thanks to lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok and their commitment to making every stay unforgettable.

Sponsored