Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border

Several business operators across the country displayed the Thai national flag on their buildings and signage to boost the morale of soldiers stationed at the Thai-Cambodian border amid ongoing clashes.

The Thai flag was shown on multiple LED screens, both inside and outside shopping malls operated by the retail and development company Siam Piwat, including Siam Center, Siam Paragon, and ICONSIAM.

At the fountain square connecting Siam Center and Siam Paragon, the flag was broadcast on a large LED screen. According to Channel 7, the flag was animated every five to ten minutes. Many pedestrians walking along the one- to two-kilometre-long walkway paused to take photos and videos of the flag display.

The Thai flag was also prominently featured beneath the large ICONSIAM sign, visible to passengers aboard boats on the Chao Phraya River, who stopped to capture photographs.

In addition to Siam Piwat’s efforts, one of Thailand’s tallest buildings, Baiyoke Tower II, displayed the national flag on its rooftop screens. The office building, Pearl Bangkok, illuminated its entire exterior with the three main colours of the Thai flag, red, white, and blue. Similarly, the lighting on Rama VII Bridge in Bangkok was adjusted to reflect the national colours.

Several office buildings across Bangkok were decorated with Thai flags and coloured lighting in a show of unity and to send encouragement to frontline soldiers.

In one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, Pattaya, its iconic sign near Bali Hai Pier was lit up in the colours of the Thai flag. Shopping malls and office buildings nationwide followed suit with similar displays aimed at lifting the spirits of the brave soldiers stationed at the border.

According to the latest update, violent clashes between the two countries continued from last night into the morning of today, July 29, despite the ceasefire agreement reached in Malaysia yesterday, July 28.

Representatives from both military forces were initially scheduled to hold further discussions at 7am today, but the meeting has been postponed indefinitely due to the continued hostilities.