Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border

Border clashes persist despite ceasefire agreement in Malaysia

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
370 1 minute read
Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border | Thaiger
Photo via X/ @scobydoit

Several business operators across the country displayed the Thai national flag on their buildings and signage to boost the morale of soldiers stationed at the Thai-Cambodian border amid ongoing clashes.

The Thai flag was shown on multiple LED screens, both inside and outside shopping malls operated by the retail and development company Siam Piwat, including Siam Center, Siam Paragon, and ICONSIAM.

At the fountain square connecting Siam Center and Siam Paragon, the flag was broadcast on a large LED screen. According to Channel 7, the flag was animated every five to ten minutes. Many pedestrians walking along the one- to two-kilometre-long walkway paused to take photos and videos of the flag display.

The Thai flag was also prominently featured beneath the large ICONSIAM sign, visible to passengers aboard boats on the Chao Phraya River, who stopped to capture photographs.

In addition to Siam Piwat’s efforts, one of Thailand’s tallest buildings, Baiyoke Tower II, displayed the national flag on its rooftop screens. The office building, Pearl Bangkok, illuminated its entire exterior with the three main colours of the Thai flag, red, white, and blue. Similarly, the lighting on Rama VII Bridge in Bangkok was adjusted to reflect the national colours.

Thai flag at Siam Center
Photo via Facebook/ Siam Center

Several office buildings across Bangkok were decorated with Thai flags and coloured lighting in a show of unity and to send encouragement to frontline soldiers.

In one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, Pattaya, its iconic sign near Bali Hai Pier was lit up in the colours of the Thai flag. Shopping malls and office buildings nationwide followed suit with similar displays aimed at lifting the spirits of the brave soldiers stationed at the border.

Related Articles
Thai flag at Siam Paragon
Photo via Facebook/ Siam Center

According to the latest update, violent clashes between the two countries continued from last night into the morning of today, July 29, despite the ceasefire agreement reached in Malaysia yesterday, July 28.

Representatives from both military forces were initially scheduled to hold further discussions at 7am today, but the meeting has been postponed indefinitely due to the continued hostilities.

ICONSIAM cheers up Thai soldiers at border
Photo via Facebook/ Siam Center
Building in Bangkok with Thai flag light
Baiyoke Tower II | Photo via Instagram/ @beerbaiyoke
Bangkok building encourages Thai soldiers
Pearl Bangkok | Photo via Facebook/ Sakka Assadodorn
Pattaya send morale to Thai soldiers
Photo via X/ @scobydoit

Latest Thailand News
Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

14 minutes ago
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

24 minutes ago
Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead

35 minutes ago
Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate

58 minutes ago
Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi

1 hour ago
Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall

2 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks

2 hours ago
Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies

2 hours ago
Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion

3 hours ago
EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | Thaiger Thailand News

EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house

3 hours ago
Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes

3 hours ago
Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht

4 hours ago
Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities

4 hours ago
30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | Thaiger Crime News

30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase

4 hours ago
Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border

4 hours ago
Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt

4 hours ago
Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire | Thaiger Business News

Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire

5 hours ago
Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

5 hours ago
SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

5 hours ago
Thai army dismisses Cambodia&#8217;s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

5 hours ago
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

22 hours ago
Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

23 hours ago
French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

1 day ago
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

1 day ago
Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park | Thaiger Thailand News

Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
370 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x