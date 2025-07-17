What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 18 to 20)

Hot rainy nights, mid-July… Bangkok’s in one of those steamy moods again, with showers dotting the weekend and clouds clinging to the skyline. But if you’re the type to dance between the raindrops or browse books while thunder rolls in the distance, this forecast‘s got a silver lining.

Here’s your weekend line-up: a flavour-packed supper collab, a chilled vintage market, a riverside book fair, art shows, coffee parties, and more.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 18 to 20)

In addition to the following events, Bangkok is also welcoming Henry Moodie and Irene & Seulgi of Red Velvet this weekend. Find out who else is coming at our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Sacred Funk at Nothing Sacred

Date & Time: Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19

Location: Nothing Sacred

Price: 500 Baht (10 courses + funky drink pairing)

Nothing Sacred and Funkytown are throwing fown the flavour gauntlet this weekend with a two-night collab. Chef Alex Jarvis will roll out a 10-course menu, while Pae Ketumarn of Funkytown will stir up cocktail pairings. Both teams share a love for local ingredients, sharp technique, and a lot of fun, so prepare to be surprised!

BOLTC Book Fair at The Bank of Thailand Learning Centre

Date & Time: Until Sunday, July 20, from 10am to 6.30pm

Location: The Bank of Thailand Learning Centre

Price: Free entry

If you need some calm this weekend, head over to the Bank of Thailand Learning Centre for their book fair. You can browse through tables stacked with titles from Thai publishers, swap old favourites with fellow readers, or sit in on talks with some of the country’s most well-loved authors.

There are creative workshops, talks, food stalls, and a little museum trail that takes you through the story of Thai banknotes. Plus, the riverside setting is breeze and peaceful, perfect for a slow afternoon with a book in hand and nowhere else to be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)

Intersect Market at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20, 11am to 12am

Location: Living Space, 1st Floor, Slowcombo

Price: Free entry

Let’s Intersect is popping up at Slowcombo with a vintage flea market that knows its crowd. Retro fashion, rare collectibles, and upcycled gems line the stalls, all handpicked with a sharp eye for style. The space itself is like a design magazine shoot, with greenery in all the right places, little corners made for photos, and just enough sunlight to make everything gold.

Made by Legacy Flea Market No. 18 at BITEC

Date & Time: Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20, 12pm to 11pm

Location: SAMA Garden, BITEC

Price: 150 baht per day

Made By Legacy returns for its 18th edition, this time setting up shop in a dreamy glasshouse at SAMA Garden. Come ready to browse vintage finds, handmade goods, and rare pieces that are worth the dig.

There’s also a leafy collab with SAMA Garden, so plant lovers will have plento to explore, too. You’ll find food, drinks, music, and plenty of space to lounge by the pond between shopping breaks.

Eat Ramen Fest at Samyan Mitrtown

Date & Time: Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20, from 11am to 9pm

Location: Samyan Mitrtown

Price: Free entry

Slurp your way through Bangkok’s most flavour-packed weekend at Eat Ramen Fest. Sixteen ramen joints are serving everything from fire-breathing tan tan noodles to silky aged miso, rich wagyu broth, and even tomato basil tonkotsu.

Michelin-awarded chefs and ramen champions from Japan are flying in, so get ready for rare bowls and big flavours. If you’ve got the appetite, you can also join the Kaedama Challange to win prizes.

MILKLAB BREW YOUR VIBES at Siam Center

Date & Time: Saturday, July 19 to Sunday, July 20, 10.30am to 6pm

Location: Atrium 2, Siam Center

Price: Free

MILKLAB is finally in Bangkok and they’re throwing a party at Siam Center. For two days only, you can sip free Iced Strawberry Matcha or Pistachio Almond Lattes, catch coffee demos with World Barista Champ Mikael Jasin, and hang with DJ sets and photo ops while you’re at it.

There’s also a live cold drink show with MILKLAB ambassador MissMook. It’s giving café crawl, but way cooler.

Re > Birth at TAY Songwat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thirasak Tanapatanakul (@thirasak_tanapatanakul)

Date & Time: Until Sunday, July 20, 9.30am to 5.30pm

Location: TAY Songwat

Price: Free entry

If you haven’t had the chance, this weekend is the last time you can experience Thirasak Tanapatanakul’s solo show Re > Birth at TAY Songwat. The exhibition draws on wildfires and their aftermath, tracing thin line between destruction and renewal. You’ll walk through immersive installations, watch video pieces, and maybe find yourself reflecting on where healing begins.

Morning Affair Vol. 4 at Tictactoe Bangkok

Date & Time: Sunday, July 20, from 10.30am to 4pm

Location: 5th Floor, Emsphere

Price: 490 baht per person

Morning Affair is brewing bigger than ever for its fourth volume. Thailand’s original coffee rave returns with two stages to match your mood: Heartbreaker for deep club energy and Daydreamer for something lighter and more floaty.

Sip your way through the day at Tictactoe and Wonder Space with Djs, good vibes, and plenty of caffeine. And don’t forget, dress code is white.

Cocktails, Tapas, and Friends at The St. Regis Bar Bangkok

Date & Time: Sunday, July 20, from 1pm to 4pm

Location: The St. Regis Bangkok

Price: Free entry, with complimentary tapas and à la carte menu available

International Tequila Day is getting the five-star treatment at The St. Regis Bar. For one afternoon only, three top bars (Iron Balls, La Copita, and The St. Regis) are teaming up to shake up tequila cocktails you’ll actually remember. There’s no entry fee and the tapas are complimentary, so come hungry.

Bangkok never hits pause on the weekend. From midday markets to after-dark mixers, there’s always something going on if you know where to look. Happy weekend!