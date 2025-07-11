What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 11 to 13)
Tacos, musicals, murals, and markets - here's what to do in Bangkok this weekend
The forecast is calling for heat, rain, and a full weekend of things to do in Bangkok that go well beyond shopping malls and air-con. From a riverside Mexican fiesta and open-air art at Ong Ang Canal to the final days of a major exhibition, the city is busy in the best way.
Here’s what to circle on your calendar, bookmark in your group chat, or wander into if your only plan was to have no plans. Free events? Check. Something special? Absolutely. Let’s get into it!
8 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 11 to 13)
|No
|Event (jump to section)
|Date & Time
|Location
|Price
|1
|The Warehouse Flea Market
|Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12
|The Warehouse Talat Noi
|Free entry
|2
|Viva Mexico
|Friday, July 11, from 5pm
|Siam Yacht Club, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok
|Free entry with a la carte menu
|3
|Voices of Broadway: A Musical Concert
|Saturday, July 12, 2pm and 7.30pm
|Lido Connect
|Start from 1,800 baht
|4
|Thailand Coffee Fest 2025: Drink Better Coffee
|Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13, 10am to 8pm
|IMPACT Exhibition Center, Hall 5 to 8, Muang Thong Thani
|Free entry
|5
|BKK by the Canal
|Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13, from 4pm to 8pm
|Ong Ang Canal
|Free entry
|6
|Calligraphic Abstraction by Tang Chang
|Until Sunday, July 13
|Bangkok Kunsthalle
|Free entry
|7
|A French Affair: Bastille Day Edition
|Sunday, July 13, 11.30am to 2.30pm
|Gaston Bangkok, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok
|1,800++ baht per person (half price for kids) / free-flow wine start from 990++ baht
|8
|Thailand Printmaking Festival
|Until Tuesday, July 15
|The Event Hall Zone, Central Chidlom
|Free entry
The Warehouse Flea Market at The Warehouse Talat Noi
Date & Time: Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12
Location: The Watehouse Talat Noi
Price: Free entry
The Warehouse Flea Market is back with all the good stuff you’ve missed. There’s street food that hits the spot, vintage stalls with serious personality, and music that makes you want to hang around longer.
Koji is firing up skewers, WAGRill is handing out steak, and Friesday does chips the way only a confident food truck can. Moreover, you’ll fins stalls from Aeaea Studios, THE WORN, and Madas Grocery Store, all serving up the kind of charm that doesn’t need perfect packaging.
Viva Mexico at Siam Yacht Club
Date & Time: Friday, July 11, 5pm
Location: Siam Yacht Club, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok
Price: Free entry with a la carte menu
Siam Yacht Club is throwing a proper fiesta, and you’re invited. ‘Viva Mexico’ is back with fiery flavours and riverside views. Revolucion Cocktail and La Lupita are teaming up for a night of tacos, tequila, and flair shows that light up the night.
Grab a Suadero or Gobernador taco, sip on a smoky mezcal cocktail, then catch the flames fly at the fire show. Come early, because from 5pm to 8pm, they’re offering buy-one-get-one deals on tacos and cocktails.
Voices of Broadway: A Musical Concert at Lido Connect
Date & Time: Saturday, July 12, 2pm and 7.30pm
Location: Lido Connect
Price: Start from 1,800 baht
Broadway magic lands in Bangkok this weekend with ‘Voices of Boradway: A Musical Concert.’ Four of stars of Thailand’s musical theatre scene, Ju Sudapim, Well Disakorn, Songs Pitchaya, and Guy Songsin, songs from legendary Broadway plays like Wicked, Les Misérables, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, and Hadestown, along with hidden gems you rarely hear live.
Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.
For more live music, visit our list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.
Thailand Coffee Fest 2025: Drink Better Coffee at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani
Date & Time: Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13, 10am to 8pm
Location: IMPACT Exhibition Center, Hall 5 to 8, Muang Thong Thani
Price: Free entry
Thailand Coffee Fest is back and it’s brewing up something special. Celebrating ten eyars of caffeine-fuelled community, this year’s edition brings together over 200 vendors and stories that show how far the Thai coffee scene has come.
You’ll find beans from the source, gear to upgrade your pour-over, and a warm crowd of coffee lovers chatting between sips. Moreover, there’ll be seminars, tasting booths, and everything in between.
Be sure to register your spot before you go.
BKK by the Canal at Ong Ang Canal
Date & Time: Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13, from 4pm to 8pm
Location: Ong Ang Canal
Price: Free entry
Oh, Bangkok and it’s canal… If you want to appreciate it in the best way possible, the Ong Ang Canal is back in the spotlight, and it’s glowing with colour, creativity, and community. Murals by local artists now brighten the walkway, each one telling stories of the neighbourhood’s past, present, and future.
This weekend, Museum Siam and Bangkok City have teamed up to turn the once-forgotten alley into a lively open-air gallery. Alongside the art, you’ll find pop-up craft stalls, street food, music, and conversations that spill into the night.
Be sure to register your spot before you go.
Calligraphic Abstraction by Tang Chang at Bangkok Kunsthalle
Date & Time: Until Sunday, July 13
Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle
Price: Free entry
This weekend is your final chance to catch ‘Calligraphic Abstraction’ by the late Tang Chang at Bangkok Kunsthalle. The exhibition has been running since February, offering a rare look into the spiritual and philosophical depth of one of Thailand’s most singular artists. Made during two intese years between 1971 and 1972, Chang’s ink works drift between script and image, prayer and painting.
On Friday, July 11, drop by for ‘Resoration in Progress,’ a talk at 6pm by Restaurateurs Sans Frontièrs, the team responsible for conserving Chang’s monumental diptych, followed by a closing reception. The show closes July 13.
A Frech Affair: Bastille Day Edition at Gaston Bangkok
Date & Time: Sunday, July 13, 11.30am to 2.30pm
Location: Gaston Bangkok, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok
Price: 1,800++ baht per person (half price for kids) / free-flow wine start from 990++ baht
It’s Bastille Day next Monday, and Gaston goas all in with a special brunch this Sunday. Get ready for oysters, escargots, scallops, and Bœuf Bourguignon, all served with a welcome drink and the option to go bottomles with free-flow wine from Blackbird. Profiteroles close the deal. There’s live music from K. Faii and a full French bistro atmosphere that carries into the afternoon.
Thailand Printmaking Festival at Central Chidlom
Date & Time: Until Tuesday, July 15
Location: The Event Hall Zone, Central Chidlom
Price: Free entry
Central Chidlom turns into a printmaker’s playground this weekend as the Thailand Printmaking Festival takes over with ink and imagination. Spread across 12 days, it offers a chance for you to explore works from top artists like BENZILLA, Rukkit, and LOLAY in a one-off collaborative exhibition.
You can also watch traditional fish printing in action, get your hands dirty in weekend workshops, or press textures onto paper at the interactive wall. The printmaker’s market is full of zines, prints, and indie finds, with live talks offering a closer look into the minds behind the work.
No need to scroll TikTok for ideas or sit through another group chat silence. Between tacos, prints, live music, and a Broadway concert, Bangkok’s doing the most this weekend, and all you’ve got to do is show up. Happy Weekend!
Looking to dance and sing along to your favourite artists? Check out our guide to the best music festivals in Thailand and stat planning your next escape.
