What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 11 to 13)

The forecast is calling for heat, rain, and a full weekend of things to do in Bangkok that go well beyond shopping malls and air-con. From a riverside Mexican fiesta and open-air art at Ong Ang Canal to the final days of a major exhibition, the city is busy in the best way.

Here’s what to circle on your calendar, bookmark in your group chat, or wander into if your only plan was to have no plans. Free events? Check. Something special? Absolutely. Let’s get into it!

8 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 11 to 13)

The Warehouse Flea Market at The Warehouse Talat Noi

Date & Time: Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12

Location: The Watehouse Talat Noi

Price: Free entry

The Warehouse Flea Market is back with all the good stuff you’ve missed. There’s street food that hits the spot, vintage stalls with serious personality, and music that makes you want to hang around longer.

Koji is firing up skewers, WAGRill is handing out steak, and Friesday does chips the way only a confident food truck can. Moreover, you’ll fins stalls from Aeaea Studios, THE WORN, and Madas Grocery Store, all serving up the kind of charm that doesn’t need perfect packaging.

Viva Mexico at Siam Yacht Club

Date & Time: Friday, July 11, 5pm

Location: Siam Yacht Club, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

Price: Free entry with a la carte menu

Siam Yacht Club is throwing a proper fiesta, and you’re invited. ‘Viva Mexico’ is back with fiery flavours and riverside views. Revolucion Cocktail and La Lupita are teaming up for a night of tacos, tequila, and flair shows that light up the night.

Grab a Suadero or Gobernador taco, sip on a smoky mezcal cocktail, then catch the flames fly at the fire show. Come early, because from 5pm to 8pm, they’re offering buy-one-get-one deals on tacos and cocktails.

Voices of Broadway: A Musical Concert at Lido Connect

Date & Time: Saturday, July 12, 2pm and 7.30pm

Location: Lido Connect

Price: Start from 1,800 baht

Broadway magic lands in Bangkok this weekend with ‘Voices of Boradway: A Musical Concert.’ Four of stars of Thailand’s musical theatre scene, Ju Sudapim, Well Disakorn, Songs Pitchaya, and Guy Songsin, songs from legendary Broadway plays like Wicked, Les Misérables, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, and Hadestown, along with hidden gems you rarely hear live.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Thailand Coffee Fest 2025: Drink Better Coffee at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani

Date & Time: Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13, 10am to 8pm

Location: IMPACT Exhibition Center, Hall 5 to 8, Muang Thong Thani

Price: Free entry

Thailand Coffee Fest is back and it’s brewing up something special. Celebrating ten eyars of caffeine-fuelled community, this year’s edition brings together over 200 vendors and stories that show how far the Thai coffee scene has come.

You’ll find beans from the source, gear to upgrade your pour-over, and a warm crowd of coffee lovers chatting between sips. Moreover, there’ll be seminars, tasting booths, and everything in between.

BKK by the Canal at Ong Ang Canal

Date & Time: Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13, from 4pm to 8pm

Location: Ong Ang Canal

Price: Free entry

Oh, Bangkok and it’s canal… If you want to appreciate it in the best way possible, the Ong Ang Canal is back in the spotlight, and it’s glowing with colour, creativity, and community. Murals by local artists now brighten the walkway, each one telling stories of the neighbourhood’s past, present, and future.

This weekend, Museum Siam and Bangkok City have teamed up to turn the once-forgotten alley into a lively open-air gallery. Alongside the art, you’ll find pop-up craft stalls, street food, music, and conversations that spill into the night.

Be sure to register your spot before you go.

Calligraphic Abstraction by Tang Chang at Bangkok Kunsthalle

Date & Time: Until Sunday, July 13

Location: Bangkok Kunsthalle

Price: Free entry

This weekend is your final chance to catch ‘Calligraphic Abstraction’ by the late Tang Chang at Bangkok Kunsthalle. The exhibition has been running since February, offering a rare look into the spiritual and philosophical depth of one of Thailand’s most singular artists. Made during two intese years between 1971 and 1972, Chang’s ink works drift between script and image, prayer and painting.

On Friday, July 11, drop by for ‘Resoration in Progress,’ a talk at 6pm by Restaurateurs Sans Frontièrs, the team responsible for conserving Chang’s monumental diptych, followed by a closing reception. The show closes July 13.

A Frech Affair: Bastille Day Edition at Gaston Bangkok

Date & Time: Sunday, July 13, 11.30am to 2.30pm

Location: Gaston Bangkok, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Price: 1,800++ baht per person (half price for kids) / free-flow wine start from 990++ baht

It’s Bastille Day next Monday, and Gaston goas all in with a special brunch this Sunday. Get ready for oysters, escargots, scallops, and Bœuf Bourguignon, all served with a welcome drink and the option to go bottomles with free-flow wine from Blackbird. Profiteroles close the deal. There’s live music from K. Faii and a full French bistro atmosphere that carries into the afternoon.

Thailand Printmaking Festival at Central Chidlom

Date & Time: Until Tuesday, July 15

Location: The Event Hall Zone, Central Chidlom

Price: Free entry

Central Chidlom turns into a printmaker’s playground this weekend as the Thailand Printmaking Festival takes over with ink and imagination. Spread across 12 days, it offers a chance for you to explore works from top artists like BENZILLA, Rukkit, and LOLAY in a one-off collaborative exhibition.

You can also watch traditional fish printing in action, get your hands dirty in weekend workshops, or press textures onto paper at the interactive wall. The printmaker’s market is full of zines, prints, and indie finds, with live talks offering a closer look into the minds behind the work.

No need to scroll TikTok for ideas or sit through another group chat silence. Between tacos, prints, live music, and a Broadway concert, Bangkok’s doing the most this weekend, and all you’ve got to do is show up. Happy Weekend!

