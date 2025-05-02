Top 5 Mexican restaurants in Bangkok

Top 5 Mexican restaurants in Bangkok
Molino Bangkok. Image via Molino Facebook Page

Mexico may be a long way off from Bangkok, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t indulge in some delicious Mexican delicacies here. Bangkok has an impressive array of Mexican Restaurants offering some tasty cuisine in colourful settings that will make you feel as though you’ve been whisked away to Guadalajara.

So, if you’re craving some tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, or margaritas, here are some of the best Mexican restaurants in Bangkok you should definitely try!

Best Mexican restaurants in Bangkok

Restaurant Opening Hours Address
Molino Bangkok Daily, 7am to 1am 21/4 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 (BTS Nana Exit 3)
Charley Brown’s Mexicana Mon–Fri, 4pm to 10pm / Sat–Sun, 12pm to 10pm 19, 9-10 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Ojo Bangkok Daily, 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 11.30pm The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, 76th Floor, 114 Narathiwas Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
The Missing Burro Mon, 5pm to 11pm / Tue–Sun, 9am to 11pm 145 Sing Want Lom Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
La Monita Taqueria Sun–Fri, 11am to 10pm / Sat, 10am to 10pm Mahatun Plaza, 888/25-26 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok

1. Molino Bangkok

Molino Bangkok offers authentic Mexican cuisine with homemade cheeses and more
Molino Bangkok offers authentic Mexican cuisine with homemade cheeses and more. Image via Molino Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 1am

Location: Molino Bangkok, 21/4 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 (BTS Nana Exit 3)

Chef-founder Leonard ‘Lenny’ Nigro brings all the flavour of Mexico to Bangkok at Molino, a lively eatery and agave lounge decorated with colourful papel picado, floral garlands, and bold tilework that channels the festive spirit of a Mexican cantina.

Born in New York, Lenny learned the ropes from Mexican chefs before heading to Mexico itself to get hands-on with masa, mezcal, and everything in between. And you can taste his passion and authentic techniques everywhere, from the house-made cheeses to the fresh masa ground daily for tortillas.

The menu is a love letter to real Mexican cooking, with dishes like creamy guacamole, fiery chorizo fondue, and tacos layered with texture and soul. “The fish tacos were amazing — crispy, flavorful, and cooked to perfection. The beef fajitas are an absolute must-try,” one diner wrote in a glowing Google review.

Molino’s bar is equally ambitious. You can find a curated line-up of handcrafted margaritas and clever twists on indigenous Mexican spirits. The cocktails are built with premium agave, such as tequila, bacanora, raicilla, and more, that pair perfectly with the bold, fiery food.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molino Bangkok (@molinobangkok)

Chef Lenny in action

Moreover, there’s plenty happening throughout the week. Free-flow taco days happen three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays) from 490++ baht, while Wednesday nights feature a DIY taco set inspired by Lenny’s family dinners back in the States. On Fridays and Saturdays, you can pre-book a taco and agave pairing menu to impress your date (or yourself). Happy hour? Yes, from Sunday to Thursday until 7pm.

If you’re too lazy to leave your condo, Molino brings the fiesta to your door via Grab and LINE MAN, so you can taco-party from your sofa.

2. Charley Brown’s Mexicana

Charley Brown's Mexicana, a mexican restaurant in Bangkok
Charley Brown’s Mexicana has been the go-to restaurants for Bangkokians looking for a proper taste of Tex-Mex. Image by Cita Catellya

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 4pm to 10pm / Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 10pm

Location: Charley Brown’s Mexicana, 19, 9-10 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Charley Brown’s Mexicana is one of the oldest and most loved Mexican restaurants in Bangkok. First opened in 1992, this long-running spot continues to draw a steady mix of loyal regulars, curious newcomers, and homesick expats looking for a proper taste of Tex-Mex.

The menu is huge and covers all the favourites, from crispy nachos, cheesy enchiladas, sizzling fajitas, and soft-flavour-packed tacos. If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend the Chilli Con Carne. It’s a comforting bowl of spiced minced beef simmered with beans and Mexican rice.

The Taco Al Pastor Set is a must for taco lovers. You get three soft corn tortillas packed with tender pork shoulder, marinated in achiote and grilled pineapple, served with salsas and a wedge of lime on the side. For something to share, the Nacho Supreme is hard to beat. A towering plate of corn chips topped with melted cheese, beans, salsa, and jalapeños, with your choice of beef, pulled pork, or chicken? Yummy!

Drinks are just as much a draw here. Margaritas are as refreshing as it gets and go down far easily, especially on Tuesdays when they’re half-price (along with the sangria). Add in upbeat staff who are quick on their feet and fun, colourful interior, it’s easy to see why Charley Brown’s Mexicana is still going strong even after 3 decades.

3. Ojo Bangkok

Best Mexican restaurants in Bangkok
The retro glam interior of Ojo Bangkok, The Standard Bangkok’s Mexican Restaurant. Image via Ojo Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 11.30pm

Address: Ojo Bangkok, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, 76th Floor, 114 Narathiwas Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

Located on the 76th floor of the iconic Mahanakhon building, Ojo Bangkok is one of the city’s most iconic Mexican restaurants. Ojo, meaning “eye” in Spanish, is inspired by Mexican culture, and its interiors boast a retro glam vibe with a pink and gold color scheme. Step into Ojo’s space-age, retro-glam interiors, designed by artist Nopadon “Ou” Baholyodhin, and feast your eyes on the stunning sunset hues of pink and gold. Take in the majestic views of the city skyline while sipping on a margarita and savoring the flavors of Mexico.

Executive chef Francisco “Paco” Ruano, who runs the renowned Restaurante Alcalde in Guadalajara, created the menu, featuring elevated Mexican cuisine. Expect to try creative twists on traditional dishes, including the Tuna Crudo, Mushroom Tetela, Pescado Zarandeado, and Carne Asada. Don’t forget to save room for the dessert – the Mexican Dark Chocolate Tamal pairs pandan ice cream with dark chocolate and betel leaves.

4. The Missing Burro

The Missing Burro - one of the best Mexican restaurants in Bangkok
The Missing Burro is the best restaurant for Yucatan-influenced cuisine. Image via The Missing Burro

Opening hours: Monday, 5pm to 11pm / Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 11pm

Address: The Missing Burro, 145 Sing Want Lom Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Most Mexican restaurants in Bangkok tend to offer a Tex-Mex menu. However, The Missing Burro serves truly authentic Yucatan-influenced cuisine in a shipping container-turned-kitchen with garden seating. This restaurant is the brainchild of two Mexican brothers, Itzco and Tlahui Calva, who want to introduce the authentic flavours of their motherland to Bangkok, so it’s a great option if you want to get a true taste of Mexico.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Missing Burro (@themissingburro)

Make sure to try their panuchos de cochinita – corn tortillas filled with roasted pork marinated achiote, spices, and sour orange, that are cooked slowly in a banana leaf. Other signature dishes that are also worth trying include chimichangas, sopecitos, and gringas. In addition to the delicious Mexican food, they also offer imported beers and scrumptious margaritas. Tucked within the bustling Thonglor, this Mexican restaurant is comfy and welcoming. However, it’s relatively small. Therefore, make sure you book ahead of time if possible.

5. La Monita Taqueria

La Monita Taqueria
La Monita Taqueria’s delicious Mexican food and colourful interior make it a favourite among people in Bangkok. Image via La Monita Taqueria

Opening hours: Sunday to Friday, 11am to 10pm / Saturday, 10am to 10pm

Address: La Monita Taqueria, Mahatun Plaza, 888/25-26 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok

Vibrant colours meet super-flavourful tacos and burritos in La Monita Taqueria. It’s one of the longest running original taquerias in Bangkok, serving all classic Mexican cuisine from quesadillas to fajitas. In addition, they offer a fantastic all-day breakfast as well, with generous portions of huevos rancheros on tap, served with plenty of salsa, guacamole, and chorizo.

One of their most popular dishes is the carne asada taco, which consists of flavourful New Zealand rib-eye steak inside. The burrito is also fantastic, with its tender steak, creamy guacamole, and luscious cream, making it both a comforting and exciting food. With your first bite, you’ll be able to tell that the food here is produced with top quality ingredients and carefully made to perfection. Additionally, they serve some excellent margaritas.

If delicious burritos and tasty margaritas are your thing, then make sure to visit every one of these amazing Mexican restaurants in Bangkok!

Want to start eating healthy? Check out our article on the top 5 healthy restaurants in Bangkok.

