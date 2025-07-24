Thai hotels face crisis as Chinese tourists drop by 41.94%

The Thai hotel industry is facing its toughest period, with a significant drop in tourist numbers. Chinese tourists alone decreased by 41.94% in June. The Thai Hotels Association is urging the government to enhance the country’s image, enforce safety measures, and tackle overcharging of foreign tourists.

Tianprasert Chaipattaranan, President of the Thai Hotels Association, yesterday, July 23, expressed concern over the drop in foreign tourists, as reported by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

In the first six months of 2025, a total of 16.68 million foreign tourists visited Thailand, a 4.66% decrease from the 17.5 million during the same period last year.

He further detailed that the Asia-Pacific region saw a 12.01% decline in tourists. However, there was a positive trend in the Oceania market (Australia and New Zealand) with an 11.92% increase, the European market with a 16.64% increase, and the American market with a 10.37% rise.

In June alone, the number of tourists from China dropped by 41.94%, worsening from the 34.13% decline recorded from January to June. Other countries like Malaysia, South Korea, Laos, Indonesia, and Taiwan also experienced decreases.

Tianprasert commented that, aside from the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the worst period the industry has faced. In the past, even after major incidents, tourist numbers would eventually bounce back. This year, however, the decline has persisted over five months.

He noted that while some countries saw an increase in tourist numbers in the first half of 2025, they experienced declines in June. For instance, although outbound travel from China and Japan increased, arrivals to Thailand decreased.

Tianprasert urged the government to repair Thailand’s damaged image and adopt proactive promotional strategies. He mentioned a brief discussion with Suwong Thienthong, the tourism and sports minister, who assured immediate action. However, Tianprasert believes such initiatives should have commenced long ago.

He emphasised the need for genuine improvements. Without action, Thailand’s tourism sector will face challenges. Ensuring the safety of travel within Thailand is crucial. Tianprasert highlighted the urgency to address issues such as taxi drivers not using meters and the need for a clear and determined approach to dismantling call centre scams, reported KhaoSod.

x