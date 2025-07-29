Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht

Massive assets seized including luxury goods and weapons

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
252 2 minutes read
Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police have launched a sweeping crackdown on a major narcotics syndicate with operations stretching across the south and north of the country, arresting five suspects and seizing assets worth over 8 million baht in the coordinated sting dubbed TAKE DOWN MAFIA: Shutting Down the Secret Drug Route.

The operation, jointly led by Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridej, Commander of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), and Police Major General Wittaya Sriprasertphap, commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), targeted key locations in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, and Chiang Mai.

Three of the suspects, 44 year old Thawatchai, 42 year old Suhaimee, and 32 year old Kasamee, were wanted under warrants from the Criminal Court for conspiracy to distribute Category 1 narcotics and participation in an organised drug trafficking network. Two additional suspects, 48 year old Kornwirat and 45 year old Witthawat, were caught red-handed during the raids.

Police also seized an estimated 8,081,000 baht (US$248,930) worth of assets believed to be linked to the drug trade. Confiscated items included a house and land, two cars, a pickup truck, 14 baht-weight of gold jewellery and bars, six designer handbags, sacred amulets, a 9mm handgun, a MacBook, and over 61,000 baht (US$1,880) in cash.

The sting followed a December 2023 undercover operation in Pattani province, where officers arranged to purchase 392,000 meth pills. During the arrest, the suspects opened fire on police, injuring two officers and sparking a gunfight. One gang member was wounded and arrested, while others escaped in the chaos.

Further investigation revealed that the gang operated as a well-structured drug network with Thawatchai, known by the alias Chai, acting as a major financier in the southern region.

Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Drug arrest

Related Articles

Police believe he sourced drugs from northern networks, using private delivery companies and trucks to transport shipments. Once in the south, the drugs were redistributed to local dealers.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Wittaya stated that Thawatchai had used his drug money to rise in local influence, even running for village chief and forming close ties with local politicians in Nakhon Si Thammarat. He also reportedly recruited gunmen to form a personal protection squad, further entrenching his power.

“This wasn’t just a drug dealer. He was building a criminal empire,” he said. “If left unchecked, it would have posed a serious threat to society.”

All five suspects have been taken into custody. Thawatchai, Suhaimee, and Kasamee denied all charges, while Kornwirat and Witthawat admitted to illegal possession of firearms. The case is now in the hands of the CSD’s Investigation Division 6 for prosecution, reported KhaoSod.

Police say the operation is ongoing, with further arrests expected as the investigation expands.

Latest Thailand News
Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

31 minutes ago
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

41 minutes ago
Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead

53 minutes ago
Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate

1 hour ago
Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi

2 hours ago
Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall

2 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks

2 hours ago
Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies

2 hours ago
Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion

3 hours ago
EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | Thaiger Thailand News

EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house

4 hours ago
Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes

4 hours ago
Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht

4 hours ago
Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities

4 hours ago
30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | Thaiger Crime News

30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase

4 hours ago
Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border

5 hours ago
Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt

5 hours ago
Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire | Thaiger Business News

Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire

5 hours ago
Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

5 hours ago
SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

6 hours ago
Thai army dismisses Cambodia&#8217;s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

6 hours ago
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

22 hours ago
Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

23 hours ago
French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

1 day ago
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

1 day ago
Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park | Thaiger Thailand News

Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
252 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x