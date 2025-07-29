Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht

Thai police have launched a sweeping crackdown on a major narcotics syndicate with operations stretching across the south and north of the country, arresting five suspects and seizing assets worth over 8 million baht in the coordinated sting dubbed TAKE DOWN MAFIA: Shutting Down the Secret Drug Route.

The operation, jointly led by Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridej, Commander of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), and Police Major General Wittaya Sriprasertphap, commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), targeted key locations in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, and Chiang Mai.

Three of the suspects, 44 year old Thawatchai, 42 year old Suhaimee, and 32 year old Kasamee, were wanted under warrants from the Criminal Court for conspiracy to distribute Category 1 narcotics and participation in an organised drug trafficking network. Two additional suspects, 48 year old Kornwirat and 45 year old Witthawat, were caught red-handed during the raids.

Police also seized an estimated 8,081,000 baht (US$248,930) worth of assets believed to be linked to the drug trade. Confiscated items included a house and land, two cars, a pickup truck, 14 baht-weight of gold jewellery and bars, six designer handbags, sacred amulets, a 9mm handgun, a MacBook, and over 61,000 baht (US$1,880) in cash.

The sting followed a December 2023 undercover operation in Pattani province, where officers arranged to purchase 392,000 meth pills. During the arrest, the suspects opened fire on police, injuring two officers and sparking a gunfight. One gang member was wounded and arrested, while others escaped in the chaos.

Further investigation revealed that the gang operated as a well-structured drug network with Thawatchai, known by the alias Chai, acting as a major financier in the southern region.

Drug arrest

Police believe he sourced drugs from northern networks, using private delivery companies and trucks to transport shipments. Once in the south, the drugs were redistributed to local dealers.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Wittaya stated that Thawatchai had used his drug money to rise in local influence, even running for village chief and forming close ties with local politicians in Nakhon Si Thammarat. He also reportedly recruited gunmen to form a personal protection squad, further entrenching his power.

“This wasn’t just a drug dealer. He was building a criminal empire,” he said. “If left unchecked, it would have posed a serious threat to society.”

All five suspects have been taken into custody. Thawatchai, Suhaimee, and Kasamee denied all charges, while Kornwirat and Witthawat admitted to illegal possession of firearms. The case is now in the hands of the CSD’s Investigation Division 6 for prosecution, reported KhaoSod.

Police say the operation is ongoing, with further arrests expected as the investigation expands.