A rooftop evening of movement, wellness & culture at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness

Guests can expect light movement, nourishing bites, mini recovery sessions, and creative expression rooted in tradition and wellbeing

Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Aligned with the spirit of the Phuket Biennale 2025, this edition of Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys continues Sole Mio’s mission to create immersive experiences where wellness and art intersect, bringing together community, cultural identity, and mindful living in a single rooftop moment.

With 105 boutique rooms, balcony views, and an on-site medical wellness clinic, Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness continues to redefine urban wellness hospitality in Phuket, creating spaces where wellness isn’t a retreat, but a lifestyle.

Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume #5 – Rhythm & Roots

Designed for guests who seek balance, inspiration, and community, this experience offers a refreshing way to connect with your body, your health, and others, with exciting events waiting.

Opening talk: Meet Sole Mio

  • Friendly introduction to Sole Mio Clinic
  • Quick overview of wellness, physiotherapy, and recovery services

Move & fun by the pool

  • Light, low-impact cardio session focused on breath and energy

Make your protein salad

  • DIY salad bar with grilled chicken, quinoa, greens, and toppings
  • High-protein, approx. 300-calorie creation

Wellness stations

  • LPG body contouring trial
  • Mini neck & shoulder massage
  • Vibration roller massage
  • Physiotherapy tips & supplement sampling

Sunset cheers & lucky draw

  • A glass of wine to celebrate
  • Fun giveaways and exclusive wellness prizes

Lucky draw prizes

End the evening with a chance to win one of three exclusive prizes. The grand prize: a full-day Total Body Reset package with physiotherapy, massage, and spa access. Runners-up will receive a Redcord therapy session or a signature facial, each designed to extend your wellness journey beyond the rooftop.

Featured wellness spotlight: Physiotherapy & wellness services

Located within the Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness, Sole Mio Clinic combines technology and expertise across five integrated services: Aesthetics, body sculpting, physiotherapy, wellness services, and relaxation.

From Redcord Therapy and hyperbaric oxygen to deep tissue massages and IV therapy, our clinic is built for fast recovery, performance, and transformation.

This month, they shine a light on physiotherapy and wellness services, two core pillars supporting mobility, internal balance, and energy restoration.

Physiotherapy for everybody: Whether you’re winding down from intense training or aiming to correct posture and relieve muscle strain, our physiotherapists tailor each session to your individual needs.

Highlighted treatments include:

  • Redcord Suspension Therapy (exclusive in Phuket)
  • Huber 360 Balance System
  • Manual physiotherapy
  • Magnetic myostimulation & electrotherapy

Wellness services: Our in-house wellness team supports recovery, detox, and daily vitality through medical-grade, non-invasive treatments.

Highlighted treatments include:

  • 25 IV & Vitamin Therapies, such as Brain Booster, NAD+, Liver Detox, and Antioxidant Protection
  • Hydrocolon therapy
  • Hyperbaric oxygen therapy
  • Myostimulation of peripheral muscles and pelvic muscles

Whether you’re focused on recovery, prevention, or peak performance, Sole Mio Clinic offers personalised care backed by clinical precision and wellness insight.

In collaboration with Napas Art Gallery

This month, they welcome Soon Papan from Napas Art Gallery, a Phuket-based artist whose work draws inspiration from Isaan heritage, natural elements, and cultural textures. Known for his subtle layering and expressive details, Soon embeds tradition and modernity in every piece, turning everyday scenes into poetic reflections of Thai identity.

Four original artworks will be on display in the hotel lobby during the Sole & Soul Monthly Art Exhibition, from July 16 to August 15. You can explore more of Soon Papan’s work and artistic journey, or connect directly via the following channels:

Experience the energy, art, and wellness of Phuket from a new perspective, only this July at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness.

Join them for the event on Saturday, July 27, from 5pm to 7pm.

For reservations, you can contact them at:

