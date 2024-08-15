Mind the Gap: Diversity leaders confirmed to speak at hospitality’s biggest gender equality event

Pranapda Phornprapha Chirathivat, Founder of Dragonfly360 and President of Siam Music Yamaha

Phuket Hotels Association, the non-profit organisation of hoteliers focused on creating a positive future for Phuket, and C9 Hotelworks, the award-winning hospitality consultancy, has confirmed the final line-up of speakers and moderators for this year’s edition of Mind the Gap: Women & Diversity in Hospitality, including some of the industry’s most inspiring female executives, entrepreneurs and diversity leaders.

It can now be revealed that Pranapda Phornprapha Chirathivat, Founder of Dragonfly360, a regional platform designed to promote gender equality in Asia, will take centre stage at the event, with a talk on The Power of Transforming Lives Through Simple Actions. Pranapda, who is also President of Siam Music Yamaha, is a pioneering figure in Thai business. Through Dragonly360, which she founded in 2019, she tells the stories of those courageous people who are at the forefront of social, economic, and cultural change, striving to break down the barriers that women encounter in every aspect of life, work and business.

Pranapda is the latest in a series of top-level speakers to be confirmed at Mind the Gap. This stellar line-up also includes Anchalika Kijkanakorn, Founder & Managing Director of AKARYN Hotel Group, Max Simpson, Founder & CEO of Steps, Christina Ho, an airline pilot and TEDx speaker, and Kirsten Fletcher, Australian Consul-General in Phuket. Also revealing their insights will be Nikki Phinyapincha, Founder of TransTalents Consulting Group, Patteera Maneesri, Vice President of HR & Brand Culture at S Hotels & Resorts, Naureen Ahmed, Founder of Inspiring Women in Hospitality, Papungkron Numprasit, F&B Instructor & Supervisor at Dusit Thani College, David Boucher, CEO of Bumrungrad International Hospital Phuket, and Paul Hawco, Global Director of Integrated Wellbeing at Banyan Group.

Two highly respected moderators can also now be announced. Viona Zhang, Deputy Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, and Sumi Soorian, Senior Advisor of Phuket Hotels Association, will use their tact and acumen to guide the discussion topics and glean important information from delegates, including a panel discussion led by Emma Gray, Vice President Marketing and Business Development at Delivering Asia Communications as moderator. This insightful panel discussion will also glean the views of three highly successful Female Leaders in the Restaurant Industry: Samantha Häberli, Founder of Earth House Bangkok, Atchara Wongthai Palleros, Wine Training Manager & Sommelier at Tops Wine Cellar, and Tipaporn Phianthong, Corporate Chef for Saffron (Specialty Restaurant from Banyan Group, Worldwide).

“I am excited to join Mind the Gap, which focuses on a subject that is very close to my heart. Throughout my career in the music, fashion and automotive sectors, I have witnessed and experienced the challenges that so many women face. I look forward to meeting other like-minded people as we strive to empower women to shatter the glass ceiling and maximise their incredible potential,” said Pranapda.

Mind the Gap is co-organised by the Phuket Hotels Association and C9 Hotelworks, who would like to thank SAii Laguna Phuket for being such a gracious partner and host. The event is proudly sponsored and supported by several diversity-conscious organisations, such as the Australian Consulate-General Phuket, Dragonfly360, BH21 Pte Ltd., Vivaree, DKSH Technology, and Vitalife. Our continued supporters are Delivering Asia Communications, AMCHAM, SAii Laguna Phuket, QUO, The Thaiger and BrandTD.

“Empowering women and embracing diversity isn’t just about making a difference in the industry—it’s about transforming it. When we lift each other up and champion inclusivity, we don’t just open doors; we build bridges to a brighter, more innovative future for everyone in hospitality,” said Fletcher, Australian Consul-General in Phuket.

Staged at SAii Laguna Phuket’s Similan Ballroom on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Mind the Gap: Women & Diversity in Hospitality is open to everybody – regardless of gender – working in the hospitality, tourism, restaurant, travel technology, wellness, human resources, and service sectors, who want to create a positive future for their business and industry.

Given the importance of the subject, the organisers have waived any admission fees, to secure your seat please register here at Eventbrite.

The following day on Sunday, September 1, 2024, delegates will be invited to attend interactive wellness classes at the Banyan Spa & Wellbeing Academy.

To learn more about the Phuket Hotels Association, please call +66 (0) 8 9645 2576, email info@phukethotelsassociation.com, or visit www.phukethotelsassociation.com.