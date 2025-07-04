What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 4 to 6)

Pride events, horror films, tattoo pop-ups, and a surprise screening... here's what to do in Bangkok this weekend

MIXEDPOP Music Festival Bangkok 2024. Image via Mixedpop Music Festival

Bangkok’s humidity may be doing the most right now, but the city’s still serving cool things to do if you know where to look. From haunted film festivals in colonial-era buildings to Squid Game dolls towering over city squares, this weekend is full of strange and joyful experiences. Pride celebrations continue, art is everywhere, and yes, there’s also a chance to walk out of a tattoo parlour with more than just a tote bag.

If you want to spend your weekend with live music, check out our list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Event Date & Time Location Price
Bangkok Horror Film Festival 2025 Friday, July 4 to Sunday, July 6, from 6pm Maen Sri Waterworks building Free entry
Youth Pride Saturday, July 5, from 2pm to 5pm Living Space, 1st Floor, Slowcombo Free entry
Tattoo Artists x Dept: TRACE No. 17 Saturday, July 5, from 10am to 6pm When Life Gives You Lemons 1,500 to 4,000 Baht per design
MIXEDPOP Music Festival Bangkok 2025 Saturday, July 5 to Sunday, July 6 BITEC Live 1,500 Baht
Surprise Screening at House Samyan Sunday, July 6, at 4.15pm House Samyan 160 Baht
Squid Game Jump Rope Until Sunday, July 6, from 4pm to 9pm Lan Khon Mueang Free entry
Living Lines at Art Focus Bangkok Until Friday, July 18, from 10am to 8pm Art Focus Bangkok, 1st Floor, River City Bangkok Free entry

Bangkok Horror Film Festival 2025 at Maen Sri Waterworks building. Image via สมาคมผู้กำกับภาพยนตร์ไทย (Facebook)

Date & Time: Friday, July.4 to Sunday, July 6, from 6pm

Location: Maen Sri Waterworks building

Price: Free entry

The Bangkok Horror Film Festival is arriving with a scream. Held inside the eerie Maen Sri Waterworks building, this three-night event delivers horror in all forms, including outdoor screenings, live music, a haunted house-style exhibition, and behind-the-scenes talks with the creators of cult classics.

The lineup is a mix of English-language hits like Ouija, Us, and Smile with Thai favourites including Shutter, The Sisters, and Coming Soon. There’s also a short film competition for new voices in the genre. It’s free to attend, with food, drinks, and just enough atmosphere to keep you looking over your shoulder.

Youth Pride. Image via Slowcombo Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, July 5, from 2pm to 5pm

Location: Living Space, 1st Floor, Slowcombo

Price: Free entry

Youth Pride brings together young LGBTIQN+ voices in a space made for expression, healing, and joy. Throughout the event, you can expect to find workshops, live performances, and exhibitions that explore everything from identity and rights to mental well-being and creative freedom.

Date & Time: Saturday, July 5, from 10am to 6pm

Location: When Life Gives You Lemons

Price: 1,500 to 4,000 baht per design

Ready to wear your memories? Tattoo Artists x Dept at When Life Gives You Lemons is where music and memory meet the needle. Twelve tattoo artists are offering one-of-a-kind designs, each drawn to capture something real. Pick one, sit down, and let it mark you.

While you wait (or heal), five creative workshops invite you to explore experssion in softer ways. Think ink, sound, and shared stories all in one place. It’s a walk-in-only kind of day, so come early, bring cashless payment, and leave with something permanent.

The lineup for MIXEDPOP Music Festival Bangkok 2025. Image via Mixedpop Music Festival

Date & Time: Saturday, July 5 to Sunday, July 6

Location: BITEC Live

Price: 1,500 baht

MIXEDPOP Muisc Festival is back with more than 100 acts across two days at BITEC Live. From Thailand’s own 4EVE, BENZKHAOKHWAN, and PROXIE to J-pop stars from EXILE TRIVE, the lineup throws every flavour of pop at you with zero breaks.

Although the early bird tickets are already gone, the regular ones are still available. So if you want to dance (or just discover more music), don’t forget to purchase your ticket.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Date & Time: Sunday, July 6, 4.15pm

Location: House Samyan

Price: 160 baht

House Samyan is turning 21, and they’re throwing a party in the dark. The Surprise Screening is back with no title, no hints, and no idea what you’re walking into.

The screen will take you somewhere wild. It could be a thriller, a cult classic, or something brand new. After the film, stick around for a sneak peek at what the cinema’s lining up for the rest of the year.

Tickets are available via housesamyan.com.

Squid Game Jump Rope at Lan Khon Mueang

Squid Game Jump Rope at Lan Khon Mueang
Squid Game Jump Rope at Lan Khon Mueang. Image via Netflixth (Twitter)

Date & Time: Until Sunday, July 6, from 4pm to 9pm

Location: Lan Khon Mueang

Price: Free entry

Squid Game fans, this one’s for you. The city square is getting a glow-up, straight from the Netflix universe. Two towering dolls, Younghee and the newly revealed Cheolsu, are here and they’re massive. Twelve metres tall, to be exact. You can even join the jump rope challenge right under their watch from 4pm to 9pm.

 

Living Lines at Art Focus Bangkok

Living Lines by Murayama Tomoaki exhibition in Bangkok
Living Lines by Murayama Tomoaki. Image via Art Focus Bangkok

Date & Time: Until Friday, July 18, from 10am to 8pm

Location: Art Focus Bangkok, 1st Floor, River City Bangkok

Price: Free entry

This July, you can find a range of art exhibitions in Bangkok, including Living Lines. It’s Murayama Tomoaki’s first solo show in Bangkok , and it draws you into a world where nothing stands alone. His fine-lined drawings and sculptural pieces combines animals, plants, and people into dreamlike forms that feel both ancient and alive.

Originally from Kyoto, Murayama treats nature not as scenery but as connection. Therefore, each work invites stillness, pulling you closer with details that reward careful attention. Owls, roots, feathers, and limbs all flow together in a language without boundaries.

Where will you be this weekend? Bangkok has plenty of things to do to keep your calendar full, so there’s no reason to feel bored. But if you want to escape Bangkok for a little bit, there are various exciting events in Sriracha this July.

