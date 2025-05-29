What to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 30 to June 1)

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya18 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
412 4 minutes read
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 30 to June 1)
Naruto The Gallery at River City Bangkok. Image via 54 Entertainment

Bangkok never lets a weekend go quietly, and the final days of May are coming in loud, proud, and full of flavour. Pride Month is nearly here, and the city’s wasting no time getting the party (and the purpose) started.

From glamorous galas to slow rituals and loud dance floors, here are five things to do in Bangkok from May 30 to June 1.

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 31 to June 1)

Event (Jump to Section) Date & Time Location Price
6th Annual Chef Riders Fundraising Gala Night Friday, May 30
6.30pm to 9.30pm		 The District Grill Room & Bar,
Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit		 2,500 Baht (net)
Vinyl Wonder at EM WONDER Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1
4pm to 11pm		 EM WONDER, 5th Floor,
EMSPHERE		 Free entry
Drag Bangkok Festival Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1 Parc Paragon,
Siam Paragon		 Free & ticketed
(690 to 1,200 Baht)
Naruto The Gallery Starts Saturday, May 31
10am to 8pm		 River City Bangkok 250 to 450 Baht
(Free for kids under 4)
Heart & Body Ritual by Tasha Saturday, May 31
6pm to 8pm		 Energy Space, 2nd Floor,
Slowcombo		 1,414 Baht

6th Annual Chef Riders Fundraising Gala Night at The District Grill Room & Bar

6th Annual Chef Riders Fundraising Gala Night at The District Grill Room &amp; Bar Bangkok
6th Annual Chef Riders Fundraising Gala Night at The District Grill Room & Bar. Image via Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit

Date & Time: Friday, May 30, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm

Location: The District Grill Room & Bar, 2nd Floor, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit

Related Articles

Price: 2,500 Baht net per person

Clear your Friday night plans because this is one of those rare evenings where eating well actually does good. Ten of of Bangkok’s finest chefs are coming together at The Chef Riders Gala to raise funds for Operation Smile Thailand, helping children with cleft conditions get life-changing treatment.

Held at the sleek and sultry District Grill Room & Bar, this all-inclusive cocktail soirée serves up sustainable, chef-driven bites made from Thailand’s finest local produce and seafood.

Chefs from Marriott hotels across Bangkok will each bring their A-game, so you can expect everything from refined European flavours to bold Thai creations. The atmosphere will be warm, the food memorable, and yes, there’s even a lucky draw.

Tickets are available via Megatix.

Vinyl Wonder at EM WONDER

Vinyl Wonder at EM WONDER, one of the best things to do in Bangkok
Vinyl Wonder at EM WONDER. Image via EMSPHERE

Date & Time: Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1, from 4pm to 11pm

Location: EM WONDER, 5th Floor, EMSPHERE

Price: Free entry

Vinyl is having its moment again, and you’re invited. For three glorious days, Wonder Space turns into a haven for anyone who’s ever fallen in love with a record sleeve.

The city’s best vinyl shops are setting up stalls. Plus, DJs are on deck from afternoon till late, spinning jazz, funk, soul and house straight from the crate.

Friday kicks off with DJ Maftsai, Tul from Apartment Khunpa, DJ Davesoul, DJ Carbomb, and DJ Mong, plus fresh vinyl takes from content creator Deerlong.

Saturday is for disco lovers, with the Wax On Wednesday crew behind the decks. Don’t miss the special talk with Kik, Impression Sound Studio, and Mindtan, a well-known music content creator.

Sunday closes things out with pride and a pulse, headlined by Realplayett x Channy and music talks with Byrd and Bombbayblood. In addition to vinyl and music, there’s also food, drinks, raffles, tote bags, discounts, and a whole lot of good energy.

Drag Bangkok Festival at Parc Paragon

Drag Bangkok Festival at Parc Paragon
Drag Bangkok Festival at Parc Paragon. Image via DRAG Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1

Location: Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon

Price: Some activities are free. 690 Baht (online) / 1,200 Baht (at the door) – tickets are for Thailand’s Drag Star 2025 The Finale

Clear your schedule. The queens are calling. Drag Bangkok Festival is taking over Parc Paragon with a three-day celebration that’s loud, proud and totally unmissable. There will be drag shows over the course of three days, with additional activities.

On May 30, the grand finale of Thailand’s Drag Star 2025 brings 20 finalists from 14 provinces to one stage, where they’ll slay their way through the last three challenges. On May 31, the ITWNX Party takes over with music, performances and all-night energy.

Then on June 1, roll up with the Drag Bangkok crew for the Bangkok Pride Parade. Gather at Parc Paragon from noon, move to Siam Paragon at 2pm, and strut your stuff to Central World from 4pm. The dress code? Born This Slay.

Purchase your ticket for Thailand’s Drag Star 2025 The Finale.

Naruto The Gallery at River City Bangkok
Naruto The Gallery at River City Bangkok. Image via 54 Entertainment

Date & Time: Saturday, May 31 to Thursday, July 31, from 10am to 8pm

Location: River City Bangkok

Price: 250 Baht to 450 Baht (free for kids under four)

If your childhood smelled like cup ramen and your weekends were packed with ninja showdowns, this one’s for you. Naruto The Gallery lands at River City Bangkok to mark the anime’s 20th anniversary, bringing fans face to face with the legacy of Naruto and Sasuke.

There will be seven themed zones to explore, from their early days in Konoha to the war that changed everything. There are original storyboards, sketches, iconic fight scenes, and a life-size diorama of Hidden Leaf Village that might make you teary.

Tickets are available via Eventpop.

Heart & Body Ritual by Tasha at Slowcombo

Heart &amp; Body Ritual by Tasha
Heart & Body Ritual by Tasha. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Saturday, May 31, from 6pm to 8pm

Location: Energy Space, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 1,414 Baht

This Saturday, Tasha is hosting a cocoa ceremony that’s all about slowing down and tuning in. You’ll start with a warm cup of ceremonial cocoa, then move gently to awaken your body and settle into a peaceful rhythm.

It’s a chance to share space, open your heart, and let some real presence in. If you’ve been craving something softer, quieter, maybe even sacred, this is where you’ll want to be this weekend!

Book your spot via via Instagram @tash.fl.

So there you have it, your weekend in Bangkok, sorted. From strutting with the queens to digging through rare records and catching iconic anime moments, there’s no excuse to stay in.

Latest Thailand News
Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights Thailand News

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

7 hours ago
Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan Thailand News

Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan

7 hours ago
Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video) Phuket News

Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video)

7 hours ago
Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen Thailand News

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

8 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday

8 hours ago
Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up Bangkok News

Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up

8 hours ago
Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns Business News

Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns

8 hours ago
Police&#8217;s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders Bangkok News

Police’s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders

9 hours ago
Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium Chiang Mai News

Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium

9 hours ago
Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists Phuket News

Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists

9 hours ago
Missing Pattaya woman&#8217;s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated Thailand News

Missing Pattaya woman’s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

9 hours ago
Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams Pattaya News

Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams

9 hours ago
Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns Business News

Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns

10 hours ago
F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up Bangkok News

F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up

10 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw

10 hours ago
Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

11 hours ago
Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students Thailand News

Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

12 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app Crime News

Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app

12 hours ago
Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison Bangkok News

Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison

12 hours ago
Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video)

12 hours ago
Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket Phuket News

Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket

13 hours ago
Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam Crime News

Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam

13 hours ago
Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya

13 hours ago
Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing

13 hours ago
Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road Road deaths

Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road

13 hours ago
Bangkok TravelEventsLifestyleThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya18 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
412 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

Related Articles

ISAAN SOUL PROUD: ISAANCF2025 returns to light up Khon Kaen

ISAAN SOUL PROUD: ISAANCF2025 returns to light up Khon Kaen

1 week ago
Gambero Rosso back in Bangkok

Gambero Rosso back in Bangkok

1 week ago
EC Markets takes centre stage at iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol

EC Markets takes centre stage at iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol

1 week ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 16 to 18)

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 16 to 18)

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x