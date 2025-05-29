What to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 30 to June 1)

Bangkok never lets a weekend go quietly, and the final days of May are coming in loud, proud, and full of flavour. Pride Month is nearly here, and the city’s wasting no time getting the party (and the purpose) started.

From glamorous galas to slow rituals and loud dance floors, here are five things to do in Bangkok from May 30 to June 1.

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 31 to June 1)

6th Annual Chef Riders Fundraising Gala Night at The District Grill Room & Bar

Date & Time: Friday, May 30, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm

Location: The District Grill Room & Bar, 2nd Floor, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit

Price: 2,500 Baht net per person

Clear your Friday night plans because this is one of those rare evenings where eating well actually does good. Ten of of Bangkok’s finest chefs are coming together at The Chef Riders Gala to raise funds for Operation Smile Thailand, helping children with cleft conditions get life-changing treatment.

Held at the sleek and sultry District Grill Room & Bar, this all-inclusive cocktail soirée serves up sustainable, chef-driven bites made from Thailand’s finest local produce and seafood.

Chefs from Marriott hotels across Bangkok will each bring their A-game, so you can expect everything from refined European flavours to bold Thai creations. The atmosphere will be warm, the food memorable, and yes, there’s even a lucky draw.

Tickets are available via Megatix.

Vinyl Wonder at EM WONDER

Date & Time: Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1, from 4pm to 11pm

Location: EM WONDER, 5th Floor, EMSPHERE

Price: Free entry

Vinyl is having its moment again, and you’re invited. For three glorious days, Wonder Space turns into a haven for anyone who’s ever fallen in love with a record sleeve.

The city’s best vinyl shops are setting up stalls. Plus, DJs are on deck from afternoon till late, spinning jazz, funk, soul and house straight from the crate.

Friday kicks off with DJ Maftsai, Tul from Apartment Khunpa, DJ Davesoul, DJ Carbomb, and DJ Mong, plus fresh vinyl takes from content creator Deerlong.

Saturday is for disco lovers, with the Wax On Wednesday crew behind the decks. Don’t miss the special talk with Kik, Impression Sound Studio, and Mindtan, a well-known music content creator.

Sunday closes things out with pride and a pulse, headlined by Realplayett x Channy and music talks with Byrd and Bombbayblood. In addition to vinyl and music, there’s also food, drinks, raffles, tote bags, discounts, and a whole lot of good energy.

Drag Bangkok Festival at Parc Paragon

Date & Time: Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1

Location: Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon

Price: Some activities are free. 690 Baht (online) / 1,200 Baht (at the door) – tickets are for Thailand’s Drag Star 2025 The Finale

Clear your schedule. The queens are calling. Drag Bangkok Festival is taking over Parc Paragon with a three-day celebration that’s loud, proud and totally unmissable. There will be drag shows over the course of three days, with additional activities.

On May 30, the grand finale of Thailand’s Drag Star 2025 brings 20 finalists from 14 provinces to one stage, where they’ll slay their way through the last three challenges. On May 31, the ITWNX Party takes over with music, performances and all-night energy.

Then on June 1, roll up with the Drag Bangkok crew for the Bangkok Pride Parade. Gather at Parc Paragon from noon, move to Siam Paragon at 2pm, and strut your stuff to Central World from 4pm. The dress code? Born This Slay.

Purchase your ticket for Thailand’s Drag Star 2025 The Finale.

Naruto The Gallery at River City Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, May 31 to Thursday, July 31, from 10am to 8pm

Location: River City Bangkok

Price: 250 Baht to 450 Baht (free for kids under four)

If your childhood smelled like cup ramen and your weekends were packed with ninja showdowns, this one’s for you. Naruto The Gallery lands at River City Bangkok to mark the anime’s 20th anniversary, bringing fans face to face with the legacy of Naruto and Sasuke.

There will be seven themed zones to explore, from their early days in Konoha to the war that changed everything. There are original storyboards, sketches, iconic fight scenes, and a life-size diorama of Hidden Leaf Village that might make you teary.

Tickets are available via Eventpop.

Heart & Body Ritual by Tasha at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Saturday, May 31, from 6pm to 8pm

Location: Energy Space, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 1,414 Baht

This Saturday, Tasha is hosting a cocoa ceremony that’s all about slowing down and tuning in. You’ll start with a warm cup of ceremonial cocoa, then move gently to awaken your body and settle into a peaceful rhythm.

It’s a chance to share space, open your heart, and let some real presence in. If you’ve been craving something softer, quieter, maybe even sacred, this is where you’ll want to be this weekend!

Book your spot via via Instagram @tash.fl.

So there you have it, your weekend in Bangkok, sorted. From strutting with the queens to digging through rare records and catching iconic anime moments, there’s no excuse to stay in.