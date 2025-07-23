Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025

Thailand and Hong Kong continue to strengthen their long-standing trade ties, offering exciting business opportunities through world-class exhibitions. The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) invites Thai businesses, suppliers, and retailers to participate in four upcoming lifestyle fairs happening between September and November 2025 in Hong Kong.

These events promise to connect regional traders with global markets through physical exhibitions and digital platforms.

Vian Cheung, Director, Thailand & South Asia, HKTDC, announced on July 16 that four lifestyle fairs will be held from September to November in Hong Kong, offering ideal platforms for traders and suppliers from Thailand to expand their businesses into new markets.

“In 2024 to 2025, we staged some 40 major events, attracting over 32,900 exhibitors and over 597,600 physical buyers and participants from Hong Kong, the mainland and around the world,

“Positioned strategically at the heart of Asia, coupled with its exceptional logistics services and adept supply chain management, Hong Kong serves as a promising platform for global business to extend their reach into markets across Mainland China and the broader Asian region.”

Cheung looked forward to welcoming more corporations in Thailand to explore business opportunities and tap into global markets through HKTDC exhibitions. She also highly encouraged all buyers, distributors and retailers from Thailand to come to Hong Kong for sourcing.

These fairs are:

  • HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair
  • Salon de TIME
  • CENTRESTAGE
  • HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair

Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME (September 2 to 6)

Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025 | News by Thaiger
Watch & Clock Fair 2024

Held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), the 44th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 13th Salon de TIME will spotlight luxury timepieces, smart watches, and expert craftsmanship. The event also features the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, including Click2Match, an online business matching platform running from August 26 to September 13.

Visitors can explore themed zones like World Brand Piazza and Craft Treasure, showcasing exclusive designs from global names like ROAMER (Switzerland), Memorigin (Hong Kong), and Seagull (Mainland China).

Events include seminars, networking sessions, the Hong Kong International Watch Forum, and the Asian Watch Conference, offering in-depth discussions on market trends and sustainable practices. The 42nd Watch & Clock Design Competition will also unveil creative concepts under the themes Believe In Yourself and Memorable.

More details: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkwatchfair/en

CENTRESTAGE (September 3 to 6)

Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025 | News by Thaiger
CENTRESTAGE Fashion Show 2024

CENTRESTAGE, Asia’s premier fashion event, returns to the HKCEC for its 10th edition. Organised by the HKTDC and co-sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), this event showcases designers from over 10 regions.

The UK, as this year’s Partner Country, headlines a curated lineup, while debut pavilions from the Czech Republic and a record-breaking Thai delegation will present fresh perspectives.

Sustainability takes the spotlight with features like the Redress Design Award Grand Finale. The Fashion Farm Foundation will highlight collaborations that blend fashion with art, music, and heritage.

Major runway shows include the Fashion Hong Kong Runway, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, and an inclusive qipao show featuring body diversity and fashion-forward pets. Educational seminars and youth design contests like the Young Fashion Designers’ Contest will round out the event.

More details: https://www.hktdc.com/event/centrestage/en

Hong Kong International Optical Fair (November 5 to 7)

Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025 | News by Thaiger
International Optical Fair 2024

This fair highlights eyewear innovation and design excellence from international and regional players. Taking place at the HKCEC, it will also run a Click2Match platform from 29 October to 14 November. The Brand Name Gallery will present labels like ALAIN DELON, MINIMA, and TITANGRAPHINE, while exhibition zones cover everything from kids’ eyewear and smart lenses to diagnostic equipment.

The event includes tech-focused seminars, optometry forums, and eyewear parades. The 25th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition, themed “Blending Tradition and Technology,” will showcase top entries to global buyers.

More details: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkopticalfair/en

Why Thai businesses should participate?

With trade value between Thailand and Hong Kong surpassing US$8.7 billion as of May 2025, and Thailand ranking as Hong Kong’s 8th largest export market, these exhibitions present a strategic opportunity for Thai businesses to scale internationally.

Press release

