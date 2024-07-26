The best luxury pool villas in Phuket, Koh Samui, and Bali to book this summer

Living area at Villa Sand. Image via Eats and Retreats

Phuket, Koh Samui, and Bali share several things in common: vivid blue oceans, beautiful beaches, and lush tropical landscapes. Alongside these natural beauties, they also house luxury pool villas for rent that provide the perfect setting for a dream vacation. From sleek and contemporary estates to hideouts incorporating traditional elements, staying in one of these villas is among the best ways to truly immerse yourself in the islands’ beauty. They provide ultimate privacy and top-notch amenities, some even rival the services found at five-star hotels.

But with countless properties available, it can be overwhelming to choose one. Here we round up the top 5 Phuket, Koh Samui, and Bali villas for rent, each offering spacious pools, luxurious amenities, and unparalleled comfort.

5 luxury pool villas in Phuket, Koh Samui, and Bali

Villa Sand, Natai-Phang Nga

Price: US$ per night

No. of rooms: 5 bedrooms

Tucked in Phang-Nga with unobstructed ocean views, Villa Sand is only separated from the beach by its own well-manicured garden. Meditate under the Barringtonia Asiatica trees, enjoy some friendly competition in the badminton court, have a cute picnic on the grass, head down to the beach to kayak, or sunbathe on the sand – the possibilities for outdoor activities are endless.

The pool, with a shade of blue that matches the Andaman Sea, is the perfect place to cool down after exploring the restaurants, beach clubs, and attractions around the area. Plus, there’s a spacious terrace where you can indulge in some delicious al-fresco dinner (simply order food through the villa staff if you’re not in the mood to cook in the fully-equipped kitchen!).

Inside of this Phuket luxury villa is just as beautiful. The rooms, bright and airy, are tastefully decorated and have all the essential amenities. The living room, for example, comes with a 65” smart TV, while the kid’s room has a PlayStation to keep the kids entertained after sunset. And if you want the ocean to be the first thing you see when you open your eyes, the two main bedrooms boast floor-to-ceiling windows.

Villa Sangsuri 1, Chaweng, Koh Samui

Price: Start from US$ 1,471 per night

No. of rooms: 8 bedrooms

Perched on a sloping cliff in Chaweng, Koh Samui, Villa Sangsuri 1 seamlessly integrates with its surroundings by utilising multiple levels to create an exquisitely private experience. The focal point of each level is the ever-changing sea and sky, as well as the inhabited Koh Matlang. And the expansive windows in every room make it impossible not to be captivated by the stunning vistas.

With 8 bedrooms and 2 dorms, Villa Sangsuri 1 can accommodate up to 20 people, making it the perfect place for a big gathering of friends or family. The villa comes with an open-plan design with a lounge, dining area, and double kitchen that leads out to a lawned terrace and spacious pool. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the well-equipped gym on-site as well.

Plenty of spots are available for gathering, socialising, and dining outdoors. The villa even has an outdoor cinema,equipped with a pull-down projector screen and comfy chairs, to watch a movie under the stars. There’s also a relaxation sala where you can read your favourite book, hang out with your group, or simply laze around and snooze. Head down to the lower level, and you’ll find an oceanfront lawn with sun loungers that lead directly to the beach. Additionally, the villa is fully staffed (with a private chef!), so you don’t need to worry about what to eat.

Villa Saan, Kamala Beach, Phuket

Price: Start from US$3,089

No. of rooms: 8 bedrooms

Villa Saan is so beautiful you’ll probably want to stay forever. Soaring handsomely atop a cliff in Kamala, staying here means getting front-row seats to Phuket’s magical sunset. With floor-to-ceiling windows in every room, including the gym, you can enjoy the ocean view from practically anywhere in the villa. The main common area is the semi-outdoor living room, which is cosy and beautiful. However, there’s also an air-conditioned living and dining room if you need a break from the tropical heat. There’s lots of entertainment to enjoy, too, such as watching movies in the cinema room, playing billiards, and pampering yourself in the spa room.

However, you’re likely to spend most of your time outdoors – taking a dip in the 20-metre-long infinity edge swimming pool, savouring delicious barbeque while watching the sunset, sunbathing on a sunlounger while sipping a refreshing drink, or practising yoga on the well-kept lawn with refreshing ocean breezes blowing softly. Additionally, a Jacuzzi in the main bedroom offers a secluded retreat for some private relaxation away or with the rest of your group.

And have we mentioned the exceptional service? It rivals that of a luxurious 5-star hotel. A villa manager is on hand to assist with planning your sightseeing adventures, while the private chef will delight you with exquisite cuisine. You can also arrange for a car and driver throughout your stay for added convenience.

Asada Villa, Candidasa, Bali

Price: Start from US$682 per night

No. of rooms: 4 bedrooms

Nothing screams “tropical holiday” more than Asada Villa. The contemporary property is among the best Bali villas for rent. And it takes indoor-outdoor living seriously, featuring folding (and sliding) glass doors that can be opened to merge the interior with the exterior. Therefore, each room is drenched in sunshine and filled with refreshing sea breezes. Tastefully designed with a mix of clean whites and natural wood tones, the villa strikes a perfect balance between elegance and comfort.

The dining area, furnished with a table for ten, serves as an ideal gathering spot for the entire group. There are various communal spaces available as well, including the pool area. Here, an 18-metre swimming pool is lined by comfortable sun loungers. Moreover, the velvety lawn provides a versatile space for activities like yoga, playing around with your kids, or even a wedding, making it one of the best Bali villas for rent.

Located on the quieter side of Bali in Candidasa, it’s the perfect villa for those seeking a total switch-off away from the crowds. While you don’t have to leave the villa to have a fun holiday, there’s a wide range of things to do around the area. If you want to go island hopping to Nusa Penida, the Padangbai harbour is only a few kilometres away. Furthermore, the seashore around the villa is exquisite for snorkelling.

Casa Brio, Seminyak, Bali

Price: Start from US$936

No. of rooms: 4 bedrooms

Casa Brio is the ideal Bali villa for rent for those who want to stay in the heart of the action, but still enjoy some private and peaceful time. Tucked in one of Bali’s most prestigious addresses, Seminyak, you’re just a few footsteps away from the island’s upscale restaurants, beach clubs, and nightclubs, as well as the best surf and the most magnificent sunsets in the world.

difficult to venture out. True to its name, (which means house of life, energy, and enthusiasm in Italian), everything you need to have the best time of your life is available within the gates of this Bali villa rental. A peaceful and manicured tropical garden invites you to find your zen, while a charming gazebo offers traditional Balinese massages. However, the highlight is the magnificent 21-metre pool. Relax on the inviting sun loungers by the poolside and bask in the sunshine, then jump into the pool for a refreshing escape from the heat.

A shady walkway connects the villa’s two pavilions. The first one boasts a spacious open-concept dining, bar, and lounge area along with a fully equipped kitchen. On the other hand, the second pavilion is a two-story building that accommodates four bedrooms and a rooftop dining terrace. It also houses an entertainment room, which can also serve as a fifth bedroom.

Book these 5 villas via Eats and Retreats

These 5 luxury villas are as dreamy as the islands themselves, and they’re all bookable via Eats and Treats. They handpick the greatest of Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Luxury villas Bali.

