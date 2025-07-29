Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities

Heavy rainfall in upstream areas has triggered severe flooding in parts of Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, with the Sai River overflowing and submerging several at-risk communities early yesterday, July 28.

Officials reported that the Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridge No. 1 was partially blocked after a large volume of debris, including logs and garbage, was swept downstream, obstructing the river’s flow. The surge has led to flooding in key low-lying neighborhoods, including Sai Lom Joy, Koh Sai, Mai Lung Khon, and Muang Daeng.

In response, the Mae Sai District Chief, along with military engineers and local agencies, deployed heavy machinery, such as backhoes, to clear blockages and restore water flow.

Chiang Rai Governor Charin Thongsuk has ordered immediate action, instructing officials to dismantle or seal off structures obstructing water drainage, particularly those with open spaces beneath that may worsen flooding despite existing Big Bag barriers.

“The priority is to ensure effective drainage and minimise damage to surrounding communities.”

Evacuation efforts are now underway for residents in flood-prone zones. Officials have been instructed to move people swiftly to designated shelters and to ensure emergency relief is delivered promptly and equitably. Residents have been asked to follow government updates closely and strictly adhere to safety instructions from local authorities.

Prangthong Pincharoen, a 51 year old local, from Koh Sai community, said floodwaters began entering her home around 8am from a nearby canal. “I’ve already moved our belongings upstairs,” she said, noting that last year, water levels rose over 2 metres, reaching the second floor.

“We’re staying put for now since we can still move around, but if it gets worse, we’ll head to the evacuation centre.”

Officials continue to monitor water levels as the situation develops, warning that additional rainfall could worsen the flooding. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepare for possible further evacuations, reported KhaoSod.