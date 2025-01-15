Thailand’s new luxury lies in wellbeing, culinary tourism, and brands

Thailand’s new luxury lies in wellbeing, culinary tourism, and brands
(Left to Right) Dr. Wanviput Sanphasitvong, Physician at VitaLife Scientific Wellness Center & Bumrungrad International Hospital, Jesper Palmqvist, Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific, STR, Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, Siradej Donavanik, Vice President of Development, Dusit Hotels & Resorts

For Thailand to seize the potential of luxury tourism and hospitality in 2025, the country needs to go deeper with high-equity branded residences, regenerative wellness and culinary tourism set to determine the destiny of the country becoming Asia’s luxury tourism hub.

The importance of brands in Thailand is turning Bangkok into a global playground city while the shift in values of luxury travellers is at the heart of what is driving luxury forward, over 1,000 delegates heard at Thailand Tourism Forum (TTF) 2025.

Held at the InterContinental Bangkok, the concept of JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) was unveiled, replacing FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) as peer-driven bucket list travel is overtaken by travellers wanting to disconnect as a form of self-care to pursue their own unique experiences.

(Left) Bill Barnett, C9 Hotelworks Managing Director and Jesper Palmqvist, Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific, STR (Right)

Spearheading the new luxury movement is a surging wellness sector worth 1.2 billion baht per year (US$5.7 billion). This is measured next to a soaring branded residences sector worth 191 billion baht (US$34.6 billion), which is just the beginning as said by the C9 Hotelworks Managing Director and founder of TTF, Bill Barnett.

“Wellness is no longer about spas, it’s about getting outside and enjoying a healthier lifestyle.

“Guests are staying longer and spending habits are changing with the concept of longevity a potent force in the new luxury market.”

Statistics for property
(Left) C9 Hotelworks’ research Thailand: Asia’s Luxury Hub; STR data on the rise in luxury travel to Bangkok (Right)

The audience heard from hospitality data guru Jesper Palmqvist, STR’s Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific that the destination is emerging as the key in Bangkok with luxury hotels performing best on the Chao Phraya River according to 2024 figures, playing into the new luxury narrative of nature and culinary-led neighbourhoods being critical draw cards for high-end travellers.

Patrick Finn
Patrick Finn, Vice President of Development at IHG Hotels & Resorts

Brand evolution was central to the topic of Managing Lifestyle vs. Traditional Brands led by Siradej Donavanik, Vice President of Development at Dusit Hotels & Resorts, who said the newly opened Dusit Thani embodied many of the new directions of the group; while Patrick Finn, Vice President of Development at IHG Hotels & Resorts, revealed The Hot List – Top Luxury Travel Trends in Thailand stressing that authentic and creative food and beverage experiences would take centre stage in 2025.

IHG Hotels & Resorts has emerged as a leader in luxury hospitality in Thailand through its InterContinental and Kimpton brands, including the recent opening of the multi-award-winning InterContinental Khao Yai Resort.

David Johnson Thailand new luxury
David Johnson, CEO, Delivering Asia

A shift towards longevity tourism is also a prime mover in the new luxury travel movement in Thailand with the development of innovative wellness facilities, such as the newly-opened VitalLife Scientific Wellness Centre Phuket. Dr Wanviput Sanphasitvong, an expert physician at VitaLife Scientific Wellness Center and Bumrungrad International Hospital, discussed Redefined Wellness Tourism in Thailand saying that longevity was the new frontier of wellness tourism.

Dusit Thani Thailand new luxury
(left) The iconic Dusit Thani re-opened its doors in late 2024; the award-winning InterContinental Khao Yai Resort broke new ground for luxury hospitality in Thailand (right)

TTF 2025 was organised by C9 Hotelworks in partnership with a series of leading, like-minded industry partners, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, STR, Horwath HTL, JLL Hotels and Hospitality, QUO, AMCHAM Thailand, Delivering Asia, VitaLife, Lighthouse, Phuket Hotels Association, Thaiger, and host venue InterContinental Bangkok.

Photo of Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.

