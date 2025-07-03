What’s hot in Sriracha this July (hint: it’s not the sauce)

Sriracha is a name that tends to stick in people’s minds for one reason. The sauce. But the coastal town it’s named after has a flavour all its own. Only 1.5 hours from Bangkok, it has a working-port charm, a strong Japanese influence, and an easy rhythm that draws in weekenders looking for something quieter than Pattaya, but more characterful than a regular resort town.

And when it comes to stuff going on in Sriracha, this July is going to be a big one. A famous baby hippo turns one (guess who?), locals gather to write wishes to the stars, and Novotel’s Silver Moon Rooftop Bar is pouring cocktails as bold and colourful as the skies at sunset.

If you’re thinking of visiting, here are five of the best things to do in Sriracha this July.

Things to do in Sriracha this July 2025

1. Try the new cocktails while watching the sunset at Silver Moon Rooftop Bar

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 5pm to midnight / Friday and Saturday, 5pm to 1am

Location: Level 26, Novotel Marina Sriracha

The Silver Moon Rooftop Bar, perched on the 26th floor of Novotel Marina Sriracha, continues to be one of the most atmospheric places in town for drinks at dusk. With its open-air setting and the golden glow of the Gulf of Thailand as its view, it feels made for slow evenings.

This July, the open-air rooftop bar introduces a new collection of six signature cocktails inspired by local fruits, floral notes, and Thai ingredients. Rose Mirage is floral and gently sweet, mixing tequila with roses, lychee, and a float of red wine. Flamingo Crown leans full tropical with gin, vanilla, coconut, and pineapple. If you prefer something darker, Moonlight Bloom blends vodka, gin, créme de cassis, and wild berry syrup into a velvety pour with a slight bite.

For a sharper profile, Nocturnal Dreams is built around vodka, Martini Rosso, lime and simple syrup. It’s smooth and straight to the point. Violet Whisper catches the eye first with its butterfly pea base, but it’s the layers of rose, mango, lime, and Sprite that make it bright and surprisingly crisp. Lastly, Silver Kiss rounds out the list with Mekhong, amaretto, pineapple, and egg white for a full-bodied drink with a slightly sweet finish.

Pair any of these with seafood pizza, lamb rack, truffle fries, or a plate of mussels. There’s live music on select nights, but even on quiet evenings, the view of this rooftop bar in Sriracha does more than enough.

2. Celebrate Moo Deng’s first birthday at Khao Kheow Open Zoo

Date & Time: Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13

Location: Khao Kheow Open Zoo

One of the most heartwarming events in Sriracha this July is happening at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, where the world-famous Moo Deng turns one year old on July 10.

Last year, the pygmy hippo went viral. People travelled from across the globe just to catch a glimpse of her tiny ears and steady stare. She even got her own merch. So it’s no wonder that the zoo is going all out for the occasion, which falls on Asarnha Bucha Day and kicks off a four-day long weekend.

You can join in the festivities from July 10 to 13, which include photo exhibitions, a mascot parade, a ceremony to present a giant cake, a meet & greet, and an auction for exclusive Moo Deng’s beloved items, among others. Throughout the month, you can also learn how to properly care for wild animals and prepare a special menu for Moo Deng through the ‘Cook for Moo Deng’ activity.

3. Make a wish at the Tanabata Festival

Date & Time: Until Monday, July 7

Location: J-Park Nihon Mura and Pacific Park Sriracha

Did you know that Sriracha is Thailand’s ‘Little Osaka’? It’s home to one of the country’s largest Japanese communities, and so you’ll find many Japanese festivals being celebrated here, including the Tanabata, also known as the Star Festival.

There are two places where you can experience the festival in Sriracha. The first one is J-Park Nihon Mura. From July 1 to 7, the Japanese traditional cultural mall invites you to write wishes directly to the deity at the Sriracha Okuni Shrine, explore dedicated spots, and enjoy the soft, festive atmosphere. Moreover, the whole mall is decorated with colourful streamers, lanterns, and bamboo displays to recreate the look and feel of a Japanese summer festival.

Over at Pacific Park Sriracha, you’ll find a ceremony hosted by the Sriracha Shinto Shrine from July 5 to 7. There will be cultural performances, food stalls, and a vintage market with second-hand Japanese items. Of course, you can take part in writing your tanzaku (wish papers).

4. Take a nature walk at Bang Phra Reservoir

Location: Bang Phra Reservoir

If the rain doesn’t scare you off, July is the time to visit Bang Phra Reservoir. The rainy season breathes life into the landscape, turning the surrounding hills into a lush green backdrop. Also, the reservoir reflects everything back like a still lake in a Studio Ghibli film.

Walk the trails and stop often. This is where locals come to breathe deeply, to cycle without traffic, and to listen to the sounds of nature. It’s not a Sriracha tourist destination in the traditional sense, which makes it even more worth your time.

Photographers, bring your longest lens. Romantics, bring someone to walk beside you. Everyone else, just bring your attention. Our tip is to visit in the early mornings, when it’s especially serene, with mist drifting off the water and birdsong echoing through the hills.

5. Enjoy slow sips in hidden cafés

Location: Across Sriracha

Sriracha’s café scene isn’t curated for Instagram. You’ll find quiet corners instead of backdrops, wooden chairs instead of marble counters, and a slower pace that invites you to linger. Strangely enough, that understated charm is exactly what makes these cafés camera-worthy.

There are plenty of cafés to visit, but if you want something truly hidden, head over to Baan Talay. It’s located in an old wooden house on a narrow alley and opens just two days a week (Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 6pm), but those who know go. Vintage furniture and artistic decor make the atmosphere warm and homey. And while the menu isn’t big, they’re all well-curated with classics like Matcha Latte and Iced Americano.

Choti & Chalo is another café you need to add to your list. Open from 9pm to 7.30pm daily, they boast a very artsy vibe with mismatched wooden chairs, raw concrete archways, and potted greenery. But if you’re looking for a café by the sea and to relax with the waves as your backsound, you should visit Little Town (Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 9pm). It’s a living postcard offering coffee, fermented foods, and pizza from Artisan Cucina.

Sriracha in July is greener, softer, and full of small, satisfying surprises. If you’re planning a weekend trip or a few nights by the sea this month, consider checking in at Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang. With its rooftop bar, ocean views, and easy access to everything from J-Park to Bang Phra Reservoir, it’s one of the best places to stay while you explore what Sriracha has to offer.

And if you’re looking for a reason to book now, the hotel’s 7.7 Wow on Wow July promotion might just seal the deal. Starting from only 3,699 Baht net, each room package includes breakfast and access to the club lounge, with added perks like cash vouchers for dining, depending on the room type. The promotion is valid through July 31. For more information, contact Novotel Marina Sriracha via LINE or call +66 (0) 33 265 888 or +66 (0) 92 278 7999.

