Nomad insurance vs. Thai health insurance: what should expats in Thailand choose?

Lydia Kwa Lar
Elder couple consulting with a specialist for their plan |Image via kate_sept2004 from Getty Images Signature

Expats in Thailand can use public hospitals or private healthcare, but most choose insurance to avoid expensive bills. If you’re staying long-term or working here, it’s important to pick the right type of insurance. This helps you get good medical care and keeps you in line with visa rules, like for the Retirement Visa, Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa, or Thailand Elite Card. In this guide, we explain the difference between nomad insurance and Thai health insurance so you can choose what fits your life in Thailand best.

On this page

Jump to section Description
Understanding the two options An introduction to the key differences between nomad insurance and Thai health insurance for expats living in Thailand.
How does the Nomad and Thai health insurance compare A detailed comparison of nomad insurance and Thai health insurance, highlighting coverage, benefits, and limitations for expats.
When to choose nomad insurance When nomad insurance is ideal for digital nomads, remote workers, and travellers who need flexibility and global coverage.
When to choose Thai health insurance Why Thai health insurance is the best option for long-term expats looking for coverage within Thailand, including visa requirements.

Understanding the two options

Nomad insurance

Nomad insurance
Image via EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER from Getty Images Signature

Nomad insurance is made for people who travel often, like digital nomads, remote workers, or long-term travellers. It usually covers you in many countries, not just Thailand. Some policies even include extra options like adventure sports or cover for stolen electronics. It’s flexible and easy to manage, but it’s not always enough if you plan to live in Thailand for many years. Most nomad insurance does not cover pre-existing health problems or long-term care.

One popular option is SafetyWing, which many digital nomads use. SafetyWing’s nomad insurance works like a monthly subscription. You can sign up online from anywhere, even if you’re already outside your home country. The Essential plan covers basic medical and travel needs. The Complete plan adds more benefits like regular check-ups, mental health care, and maternity cover. The plans are easy to manage, and you don’t need to sign a long contract—except for the Complete plan, which needs at least 12 months. With prices starting at around US$2 per day and 24/7 support, SafetyWing is a flexible and affordable option for people living and working around the world.

Thai health insurance

Thai health insurance
Image via kate_sept2004 from Getty Images Signature

Thai health insurance is for expats who plan to live in Thailand for a long time. It’s often needed for long-stay visas like the retirement visa or the long-term resident visa. This insurance is accepted by Thai immigration and covers care in Thailand, such as hospital stays, surgery, doctor visits, and sometimes emergency help within the country. Many plans let you use hospitals in their network without paying upfront.

To get Thai health insurance, you usually need to show documents like your visa, proof of address, and medical history. The coverage only works inside Thailand, so it’s not ideal for people who travel often. But if you plan to stay in Thailand and want local coverage that meets visa rules, this kind of insurance is a smart and simple choice. It offers peace of mind for long-term living, even though it’s less flexible than nomad insurance.

Feature Nomad insurance Thai health insurance
Best for Digital nomads, remote workers, travellers Long-term expats living in Thailand
Coverage area Global (excluding home country in most cases) Thailand only
Visa support May not meet visa requirements Accepted for long-stay visas
Medical coverage Emergency care, hospital, evacuation, travel issues Hospital stays, surgery, and outpatient care
Extra benefits Some plans cover check-ups, maternity, and mental health May include emergency evacuation in Thailand
Paperwork required Easy online sign-up Requires a visa, address, and medical records
Flexibility High monthly subscription, cancel anytime Low – tied to Thai residency and visa rules

How does the Nomad and Thai health insurance compare

Pros and cons
Image via microgen from Getty Images
Category Pros Cons
Nomad insurance
  • May not meet Thai visa requirements
  • Often excludes pre-existing or chronic conditions
  • Focused on emergencies, not regular care
  • May need extra insurance for full coverage in Thailand
Thai health insurance
  • Meets visa rules for long-term stays
  • Covers hospital visits, surgery, and outpatient care
  • Cashless treatment at local hospitals
  • Tailored for living in Thailand
  • Only valid in Thailand
  • Not ideal for frequent travellers
  • May require more documents to apply
  • Limited hospital network and coverage caps

When to choose nomad insurance

When to choose nomad insurance
Image via Ivan Nadaski from Getty Images

Nomad insurance is a good choice for digital nomads, remote workers, and travellers who stay in Thailand for a short or mid-term period or often move between countries. It gives you global coverage, so you’re protected in many places, not just Thailand. This is great for people who don’t want to stay in one place too long or don’t have a long-term visa.

SafetyWing’s nomad insurance covers medical care, travel delays, and emergency services in Thailand and many other countries. You can pay monthly and manage everything online, which makes it simple and flexible.

But nomad insurance may not work for every visa in Thailand. It also might not cover long-term or ongoing health problems. It’s best for people who want freedom to travel without strict visa or residency rules.

When to choose Thai health insurance

When to choose Thai health insurance
Image via Bongkarngraphic from bongkarngraphic from Canva

Thai health insurance is best for expats who want to stay in Thailand long-term. It’s often required for visas like the retirement visa or long-term resident visa. These plans follow Thai rules and are accepted by immigration.

The insurance covers treatment at hospitals in Thailand, including doctor visits, surgery, and sometimes emergencies. Many plans let you use partner hospitals without paying upfront, which is helpful in urgent situations.

This is a good choice if you live mostly in Thailand and want full local coverage. But it usually doesn’t cover you outside the country and you might need more documents to apply.

If you’re living in Thailand as an expat, the type of health insurance you choose depends on how long you’re staying and whether you travel often. Nomad insurance is best for people who move between countries and want simple, flexible coverage that works in many places, including Thailand. It’s easy to manage online and works well if you don’t have a long-term visa. Thai health insurance is better if you plan to live in Thailand for a long time and need to meet visa rules. It covers local hospitals and gives you peace of mind while staying in the country. For more help deciding, read this article about why health insurance for digital nomads matters more than ever: Why health insurance for digital nomads is more important than ever.

