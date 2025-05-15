What to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 16 to 18)

The rainy season has officially clocked in, and Bangkok’s skies are giving us their moody best with heavy showers and surprise drizzles. But don’t let the forecast keep you in. This weekend’s lineup is too good to miss, rain or shine. From late-night flea markets that turn into dance parties to book sales, here are the 11 best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 16 to 18).

11 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 16 to 18)

In addition to the following events, Bangkok is also welcoming plenty of international musicians. Check out our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Flea Market at The Warehouse Talat Noi

Date & Time: Friday, May 16 to Saturday, May 17, 6pm to 10pm

Location: The Warehouse Talat Noi

Price: Free entry

Warehouse Flea Market is back for round three and somehow steals the weekend without even trying. You come for a browse, leave with a random print, a jacket you suddenly love, and the weirdest snack you didn’t know you needed.

Moreover, Clutch Bar and Gearbox fire up for two nights of dancing, with local crews behind the decks and zero attitude in the air. Friday brings Reilly and Accidental District, plus RQ-HQ and SHTREKER.

Saturday goes longer and louder with a stacked list: Pangwela, Acidelic, UN!X, Thaistick, RiRi and SAVEMEKILLY. It’s a market, it’s a party, it’s where all the cool people will be this weekend in Bangkok.

Neilson Hays Library Book Sale at Neilson Hays Library

Date & Time: From Saturday, May 17 to Sunday, May 25, 9.30am to 5pm (closed on Monday, May 19)

Location: Neilson Hays Library

Price: Free entry

Bookish friends, cancel your plans this weekend because the book sale at Neilson Hays Library is back! The library is rolling out stacks on stacks of page-turners. We’re talking everything from classic novels and juicy thrillers to memoirs, art books, cookbooks, and rare finds you didn’t know you needed.

There’s a great mix of English and Thai titles, too, plus a sweet stash of children’s books, magazines, CDs, and DVDs. Prices start at just 20 Baht, and new titles are added daily, so yes, you’ll want to come more than once.

The Newcomers Wine Tasting at 224 Winesphere

Date & Time: Friday, May 16 to Saturday, May 17, from 5pm to 12am

Location: 224 Winesphere, Soi Ari 5

Price: 599 Baht

Ari has its charms, and 224 Winesphere is one of them. This cosy wine bar on Soi Ari 5 is where the neighbourhood crowd gathers to unwind with a glass in hand. This weekend, they’re pouring The Newcomers, five wines from France, Spain, Chile, and Italy.

Khun Nuch, the owner, is known for her generous hand and even better stories. She’ll guide you through each bottle with warmth, trivia, and pairing tips.

If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t worry. This wine tasting is a monthly affair at 224 Winesphere, and they have a new theme and tasting menu each time.

Silent Theatre Festival at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Date & Time: Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, from 1pm to 8pm (showtime varies by performance)

Location: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Price: 450 Baht



The Silent Theatre Festival is where theatre strips down to its purest form. Held at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and hosted by the ever-inventive House of Mask & Mime, this two-day lineup is a rare chance to see five radically expressive performances.

These include Something Stupid, a one-woman show packed with whimsy and prop-fuelled charm; What If Grandma Is a Spy?, which turns family secrets into masked mischief; House of Mask & Mime bringing the full specturm of clowning, dancing, and emotion; Untold Stories by Silent Rocco that aks big, strange questions with nothing but movement; and Saw Sing Swing, a movement-driven memoir set to a brand-new score by some of Thailand’s coolest composers.

If theatre is your thing, and even if it’s not, this one’s not to be missed.

Tickets are available via silenttheatrefest.com.

Body Dreaming Workshop with Calista Goh at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Saturday, May 17, from 10am to 12pm

Location: Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 2,800 Baht (at door)

Body Dreaming is a two-hour workshop at Slowcombo where movement meets the imagination. Guided by ideas from Jungian and Depth psychology, it’s all about listening to what your body is trying to say.

You’ll explore emotions, symbols and memories through intuitive movement and guided inner work. It’s a chance to discover forgotten parts of yourself, meet your inner archetypes, and find meaning through motion.

Sip & Paint at Avani Ratchada Bangkok Hotel

Date & Time: Saturday, May 17, from 3pm to 5pm

Location: Metro Lounge, Ground Floor, Avani Ratchada Bangkok Hotel

Price: 1,450 Baht net per person

Sip & Paint is your excuse to ditch the serious stuff and let loose with a brush in one hand and a drink in the other. Don’t worry, you don’t need any experience since an expert from The Paint Story of Canvas will guide you.

All you have to do is show up, pick your palette, and sip something nice while you bring your masterpiece to life. Wine, beer, cocktails, whatever keeps the colours flowing.

American Pie: Rooftop Party at Cul de Sac

Date & Time: Saturday, May 17, from 8pm

Location: Cul de Sac – Thonglor Rooftop Bar

Price: 400 Baht (normal) / 550 Baht (at the door) – tickets include one free drink

EmoNight Bangkok is throwing the rooftop party your teenage self always wanted. Cul de Sac turns into a full-blown 00s fever dream, with DJs spinning pop-punk, emo, and those party bangers you secretly still know by heart.

There’s a karaoke contest (with prizes), an American Pie screening, photobooth snaps, free drinks, party games, and a pool (yes, you can cannonball). Dress code? Prom queens, jocks, scene kids, or nerds. Channel your inner high school drama!

Tickets are available via Eventpop.

Busted Takeover with Moo GKob Reggae at Topgolf Megacity

Date & Time: Saturday, May 17, from 5.30pm

Location: Busted, Topgolf Megacity

Price: Special sets start from 490 Baht

Busted is handing over the grill to the moo krob kings from Soi Ratchawinit Bangkaew for one night only. That’s right, it’s the same street food legends behind the slogan “If our crispy pork isn’t delicious, you can kick us!” Usually sold out before sundown, their TikTok-famous bites are now front and centre at Topgolf Megacity‘s Busted.

The Lord of The Rings – The Two Towers: In Concert at Mahidol University

Date & Time: Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, 3pm

Location: Prince Mahidol Hall, Mahidol University

Price: Start from 1,200 Baht to 4,000 Baht

Middle-earth calls again, and this time it’s louder, darker, and even more magnificent. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers returns to Bangkok in full cinematic glory. Only now, it’s live, with over 100 musicians from the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and a 150-voice choir conjuring Howard Shore’s towering score.

If you saw last year’s Fellowship, you know what kind of magic this is. If you didn’t, well, now’s your chance to be swept into Tolkien’s world in a way that’s impossibly epic and intimately moving.

Tickets are available via Eventpop.

‘Climate Resilience’ Exclusive Fundraising Dinner for the Myanmar Earthquake at ET1.5 Restaurant

Date & Time: Sunday, May 18, 6pm to 9pm

Location: ET1.5 Restaurant

Price: Start from 1,000 Baht

Jazz in the garden. A five-course dinner. Conversations that matter. This intimate evening at ET1.5 brings together good food, live music and climate action, all to raise funds for earthquake relief in Myanmar. There are only 30 seats, so it’s a cosy crowd.

You’ll get a set menu (vegan option available) made with ingredients tied to indigenous communities, a welcome drink, and a glass of wine or non-alcoholic pairing. Jazz kicks things off, followed by a talk with the team behind Bangkok Community Help. They’ll share real stories from the frontlines of floods, fires and food rescue.

Grounding Tea Ceremony Release to Receive & Welcome Change By Bianca Moment at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Sunday, May 18, from 10am to 12pm

Location: Energy Space, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 1,414 Baht

This weekend in Bangkok is the time to release and renew with a tea ceremony hosted by Bianca Moment. Don’t expect your average cup because this is a ritual to let go of what’s heavy and welcome what’s next.

Through grounding practices and the mindful drinking of tea, you’ll move stagnant emotions, balance your chakras or elements if that’s more your thing, and make space for joy to settle in.

If you end up with a second-hand novel, a wine-splashed canvas, and a few sore dance muscles by Sunday night, you’re doing weekend in Bangkok right. See you out there!