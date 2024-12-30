Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025

Image via Cape Fahn Hotel (modified)

It’s getting close, but if your New Year’s plans in Koh Samui are still up in the air, don’t stress. The island knows how to do celebrations right, and there’s no shortage of options. From DJs spinning till sunrise to elegant dinners and low-key vibes, here’s where you should be heading to welcome 2025 in Koh Samui.

The 10 best New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events across Koh Samui

1. Silavadee Pool Spa Resort

2. Vana Belle

3. La Vida Samui

4. Kimpton Kitalay Samui

5. W Koh Samui

6. Nikki Beach Koh Samui

7. Banyan Tree Samui

8. Sala Samui Chaweng

9. Seen Beach Club Samui

10. Cape Fahn Hotel

Silavadee Resort

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 7pm to 1am

Location: Silvadee Resort, 208/66 Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84310

Price: 6,400 baht net per adult / 3,250 net per child

New Year’s Eve is all about elegance and sustainability at Silavadee Pool Spa Resort Koh Samui. They have prepared a carefully curated menu featuring ingredients from the resort’s own farm and local organic suppliers.

The night begins with a welcome drink at the Sun Lounge, accompanied by the soothing melodies of a violin duo. Dinner starts at Moon restaurant with an international buffet that includes everything from fresh French oysters and sashimi to BBQ specialities like Australian Wagyu beef and Phuket lobster.

You can also enjoy handcrafted pasta with a choice of sauces, truffle mushroom risotto, and roasted chicken with baby root vegetables. For dessert, the lavish station offers French pastries, traditional Thai sweets, and seasonal fruits from Samui.

As the clock nears midnight, gather at Star for the countdown. A full live band will provide the soundtrack to your evening, complete with fireworks lighting up the sky as you toast to 2025.

Vana Belle

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 7.30pm

Location: Vana Belle, 9, Chaweng Noi Beach, 99, Tambon Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320

Price:

New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner: 5,200++ baht per person (50% discount for children 6 to 12 years)

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner: 29,00++ baht per couple

Vana Belle Resort Koh Samui has two exceptional dining experiences for New Year’s Eve. Both are complemented by breathtaking views and lively entertainment.

The Buffet Dinner at Panali Lawn is perfect if you love variety. There are cold cuts like pancetta and bresaola, fresh salads such as quinoa with pomegranate and scallop carpaccio, and seafood like sushi, sashimi, oysters, and king crab legs.

Moreover, the carving station serves big favourites like tomahawk steak, roasted piglet, and baked grouper, while the live cooking stations offer foie gras on toast, tiger prawns flambéed with cognac, and more. And for dessert? You can enjoy mango cheesecake, chocolate fondue, and freshly made crepes.

The Gala Dinner, on the other hand, is a true treat for anyone who loves fine dining. It’s a nine-course meal that begins with caviar and is served with tartelettes. The main course is, of course, impressive: pork sous vide with a five-spice jus and tender Wagyu beef served with a morel mushroom-stuffed foie gras mousse.

LA VIDA Samui

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 6.30pm

Location: LA VIDA Samui, 101 Chaweng Beach Rd, Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320

Price: 3,600 baht net per adult / 1,800 baht net per child (4 to 12 years)

New Year’s Eve is for lovers (and families!), and there’s no better place to celebrate than the Caribbean Gala Dinner at LAGO Restaurant, LA VIDA Samui. The party starts at 6.30pm and doesn’t stop until we’ve officially made it into 2025.

The food will be unbelievable. They’re putting on a premium international buffet that’s basically a trip around the world on your plate. There’s everything from fresh seafood sizzling on the grill to vibrant Caribbean flavours and decadent desserts you won’t be able to resist. It’s the kind of spread where you’ll keep going back for “just one more” taste.

The entertainment is top-notch, too, with live music performances that’ll have you tapping your feet or maybe taking over the dance floor.

But the best part has to be the countdown. You’ll be standing on the beach, with the sky full of stars, the sound of waves rolling in, and fireworks lighting up the night.

Kimpton Kitalay Samui

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31 (time varies based on venue)

Location: Kimpton Kitalay Samui, 10, 79, Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320

Price:

Buffet Dinner at Boho: 6,500++ baht per person

5-Course Dinner at FishHouse: 5,900++ baht per person

New Year’s Eve Party: a la carte drinks menu

Kimpton Kitalay Samui is making New Year’s Eve a night to remember with three incredible ways to celebrate.

If you’re into lavish feasts, Boho’s New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner is where you’ll want to be. Small gourmet plates, fresh sushi, chilled seafood, and an indulgent cheese selection are all waiting for you there.

Add live cooking stations serving premium seafood and prime meats (yes, including a whole roasted pic), and you’ll have yourself the grandest meal of the year. Plus, there’s live music and a festive lucky draw to make the night even more festive.

For something a little more intimate, the five-course dinner at FishHouse is a real treat. This menu is like a passport to the world’s finest flavours, featuring Alaskan scallops, king crab, wild-caught salmon, and Japanese wagyu beef. Every course is crafted to perfection, with the added drama of a fire show that’s as captivating as the meal itself.

And if dancing into 2025 is your vibe, the New Year’s Eve Party at SHADES and The Pool is the place to be. With live DJ sets, a dazzling fire show, and fireworks lighting up the midnight sky, it’s the ultimate way to welcome the new year.

W Koh Samui

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31 (time varies based on venue)

Location: W Koh Samui, 4, Tambol Maenam, 1, Tambon Mae Nam, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84330

Price:

Starlight Supper at The Kitchen Table: Start from 7,500++ baht per person

Namu NYE Set Dinner: 14,500++ baht per person

Illumination Theme Party at Woobar: Start from 5,500++ baht per person

Delicious food, great music, and a party you won’t forget are what you can expect at W Koh Samui.

The Starlight Supper at The Kitchen Table is a food lover’s dream, with plates of foie gras, caviar, and oysters paired with Phuket lobster and blue crab. There are also live stations serving up tomahawk steaks, sushi, and desserts that are as rich as the night itself. With live music and perfectly mixed drinks, it’s a stylish and delicious way to say goodbye to 2024.

Over at Namu, Chef Takayasu Ono is crafting a six-course dinner that’s pure luxury. Every dish feels special, with ingredients like white truffle, uni, foie gras, and Wagyu on the menu. All of this happens under the stars, with live beachside music to make the night a lot more magical.

Then there’s Woobar, where the countdown party kicks off in full force. The theme is “Illumination,” and it’s all about dancing under vibrant lights and fireworks. Louis X, a DJ straight out of Mykonos, will be behind the decks. He’ll make sure the music keeps you moving into the early hours of 2025. With Champagne flowing and the energy high, it’s the kind of night you’ll be talking about well into the new year.

Nikki Beach Koh Samui

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 7pm to 2am (New Year’s Eve) / Wednesday, January 1, from 12pm to 4pm

Location: Nikki Beach Koh Samui, 96, 3, Lipa Noi, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84140

This beautiful resort in Lipa Noi will have you saying goodbye to 2024 with an extravagant party and welcoming 2025 with an indulgent brunch.

On New Year’s Eve, Nikki Beach Koh Samui’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ party will be dripping with glamour. It starts with a gala dinner, which features a complimentary glass of Champagne and a lavish spread of Nikki Beach’s finest dishes.

From 10pm, the party shifts into high gear (adults only) with live sets from three international DJs, a stunning fireworks show, and aerial performances by the electrifying Madame Rouge dance troupe. And don’t forget, sequins and bowties are the order of the night, so dress to impress.

The next day, throw on your best tropical threads and ease into 2025 with their Amazing New Year’s Brunch. It’s the ultimate recovery session with a laid-back tropical vibe. You’ll be treated to delicious bites, refreshing drinks, and a bloody mary bar to cure any lingering headaches. There’s also a wine and cheese station to keep things classy, all while the resident DJ plays the perfect chilled-out tunes.

Banyan Tree Samui

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 7pm to 1am

Location: Banyan Tree Samui, 99, 9, Maret, Surat Thani 84310

Price: 16,500 baht net per adult / 8,250 baht net per child (4 to 12 years)

If you’re looking for the ultimate way to ring in 2025, Banyan Tree Samui’s ‘A Night Under the Sea’ is where it’s at. They’ve prepared everything, from amazing food to live entertainment and a beachside party that’ll have you celebrating long after the clock strikes midnight.

Begin your celebration at The Edge with their Gala Dinner Buffet. It’s packed with everything you could want, such as lobster tails, tiger prawns, seared foie gras, prime rib, and teriyaki-style Tasmanian salmon. Oh, and don’t skip dessert! You can enjoy chocolate fudge cake, pandan-leaf crêpes, and so much more.

Or, if you’re in the mood for something special, check out Saffron and their 5-Course Gala Dinner. The menu is seriously next-level: think grilled Alaskan snow fish, lamb chops in red Panang curry, and a Thai poppy seed mousse to top it all off. There’s a vegetarian option, too, with dishes like panang curry with tofu and a super unique kaffir lime crêpe roll.

Once dinner’s done, it’s time to hit Sands for the beachside countdown party. You’ll sip on drinks, enjoy live music and performances, and watch fire-twirling shows as you wait for the fireworks to light up the sky. There’s a lucky draw, too, so you might start the New Year with an extra surprise.

Sala Samui Chaweng Beach

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31

Location: Sala Samui Chaweng Beach, 99/10 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320

Price: 7,500++ baht per person (The Tent Beachfront Restaurant and Bar) / 2,600++ baht per person (Sexy Fish)

Sala Samui Chaweng Beach has prepared two fantastic celebrations to choose from.

First up, The Tent Beachfront Restaurant and Bar is throwing a New Year’s Eve beach party with a buffet. Dress in white, grab a plate of delicious food, and enjoy live performances including a 5-piece band, local acts, DJ Tobi spinning tunes, a jaw-dropping fire show, and a trumpet performance to keep things classy. The night ends with a stunning fireworks display, and there’s a glass of bubbly waiting to toast the New Year in style.

If you’re after something a bit more low-key but still totally memorable, check out Sexy Fish. They’re serving up amazing food from the afternoon until 11pm. You can go with their set menu or pick your à la carte. Moreover, you can have a feast while enjoying live music with a DJ and a trumpeter.

Seen Beach Club Samui

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31 and Wednesday, January 1 (time varies based on venue)

Location: Seen Beach Club Samui, Sala Koy Road Tambon Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320

Price: 2,400++ baht per person (Countdown Party) / 9,500++ baht per person (Festive Feast + Countdown Party) / 2,100++ baht per person (Lazy Brunch)

SEEN Beach Club Koh Samui is going all out for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve, have the last meal of 2024 with a Festive Feast. This seafood extravaganza features fresh lobsters, oysters, prawns, a carving station with in-house smoked Angus brisket, and salmon strudel.

There are also Thai classics like crab fried rice and massaman chicken curry, plus a sushi and sashimi station, vibrant salads, and plenty of surprises. After dinner, your feast ticket gets you into the Countdown Party, where the fun kicks off at 9pm.

The Countdown Party is where the energy hits an all-time high. Dance under the stars to a line-up of DJs, with headliners Kryder and Sirus Hood leading the charge.

Kryder, a Tomorrowland legend, will start the night with his massive anthems, followed by Sirus Hood, known for his deep house magic and the hit track ‘Welcome to the Hood.’ With Koh Samui’s longest fireworks display lighting up the sky at midnight, we can’t think of a better way to end the year.

Then, keep the good vibes rolling on New Year’s Day with SEEN’s Lazy Brunch. It’s a laid-back spread of bold flavours, live entertainment, and beach views, with beats from the resident DJ.

Cape Fahn Hotel

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 8pm

Location: Cape Fahn Hotel, 24/269, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320

Price: 6,000 baht net per person / 1,750 baht net per child (under 12 years)

Cape Fahn Hotel is throwing a New Year’s Eve party you’ll want to be at. You’ll be on a private island, celebrating 2025 at Long Dtai Restaurant, which has earned a spot in the Michelin Guide for the second year in a row. They’re serving a specially curated set menu to share. Therefore, you can enjoy it with your favourite people.

The night comes with live music, a traditional Thai dance show, and a lucky draw. Additionally, there’s turndown service waiting for you back in your room.

It all kicks off with a cocktail hour at 7pm., so you can grab a drink and get in the mood before the dinner starts.

A quick overview of 10 New Year’s Eve and Day events in Koh Samui

RESTAURANT LOCATION TIME PRICE (THAI BAHT) Silavadee Pool Spa Resort 208/66 Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84310 7pm – 1am 6,400 (Adult) / 3,250 (Child) Vana Belle 9 Chaweng Noi Beach, 99, Tambon Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320 7:30pm 5,200++ (Buffet) / 29,000++ (Gala Dinner for Two) La Vida Samui 101 Chaweng Beach Rd, Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320 6:30pm 3,600 (Adult) / 1,800 (Child) Kimpton Kitalay Samui 10, 79, Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320 Varies by Venue 6,500++ (Boho Buffet) / 5,900++ (FishHouse 5-Course) W Koh Samui 4 Tambol Maenam, 1, Tambon Mae Nam, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84330 Varies by Venue 7,500++ (Supper) / 14,500++ (Namu Dinner) / 5,500++ (Party) Nikki Beach Koh Samui 96, 3, Lipa Noi, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84140 7pm – 2am (NYE) / 12pm – 4pm (NYD) – Banyan Tree Samui 99, 9, Maret, Surat Thani 84310 7pm – 1am 16,500 (Adult) / 8,250 (Child) Sala Samui Chaweng 99/10 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320 Varies by Venue 7,500++ (The Tent Beachfront Restaurant and Bar) / 2,600++ baht per person (Sexy Fish) Seen Beach Club Samui Sala Koy Road Tambon Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320 Varies by Venue 2,400++ (Countdown Party) / 9,500++ baht (Festive Feast + Countdown Party) / 2,100++ (Lazy Brunch) Cape Fahn Hotel 24/269, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320 8pm 6,000 (Adult) / 1,750 (Child)

No matter which option you go for, you’ll have a great time at these 10 New Year’s events across Koh Samui. Here’s to kicking off 2025 in (tropical) style. Happy New Year!

