Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025
New rules reimplemented with financial proof needed and possible changes to visa-free stays
Thailand is once again requiring travellers to show proof of funds when applying for a Thailand tourist visa, as part of a broader update to its immigration policies. The move comes alongside the introduction of the new Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) and ongoing discussions about shortening visa-free stays.
If you’re planning to visit Thailand this year, here’s everything you need to know about the latest changes.
On this page
|Jump to section
|Description
|Financial requirements for tourist visa applications return
|The return of proof of financial means for visa applications from May.
|Full list of Thailand tourist visa requirements
|A detailed list of documents needed for applying for a Thailand tourist visa.
|Visa-free entry still available but possibly not for long
|Updates on the visa-free entry policy and possible changes to the stay period.
|Financial requirements may apply to the Visa on Arrival too
|Information on the financial proof requirements for Visa on Arrival travellers.
|What does this mean for travellers?
|Overview of the impact on travellers due to new regulations and financial requirements.
Financial requirements for tourist visa applications return
As of May, all applicants for a Thailand tourist visa must provide proof of financial means. This rule had been temporarily removed in November 2023 to encourage post-pandemic tourism, but Thai authorities have now reinstated the policy for all nationalities.
Applicants must show they have at least 20,000 baht (approximately US$550 or €510, depending on exchange rates) to support themselves during their stay. This is now a key part of the financial requirements for tourist visa applications, and it applies regardless of where you’re applying from.
Acceptable financial documents include:
-
Bank statements from the past three months
-
A sponsorship letter from someone supporting your trip
Thai embassies around the world — including in the United States, France, and Norway — are now actively enforcing this requirement.
Full list of Thailand tourist visa requirements
In addition to meeting the financial requirements for tourist visa approval, travellers must also submit the following documents when applying for a Thailand tourist visa:
|Requirement
|Details
|Passport
|Valid for at least 6 months
|Photo
|Recent passport-sized photo
|Proof of residence
|Utility bill, lease, or official document
|Round-trip ticket
|Confirmed entry and exit
|Accommodation
|Hotel booking or host address
|Financial evidence
|Minimum 20,000 Thai baht or a sponsor letter
These requirements apply to single-entry tourist visas, which usually permit stays of up to 60 days.
Visa-free entry still available but possibly not for long
Currently, passport holders from 93 countries can still enter Thailand without a visa and stay for up to 60 days. However, Thai authorities are reviewing this policy and may reduce the visa-free period to just 30 days.
Here’s what we know:
-
A 30-day visa-free limit is under consideration
-
Authorities cite concerns over visa misuse
-
No official decision has been made yet
Travellers planning to enter Thailand without a visa later in 2025 should stay updated on any changes to this policy.
Financial requirements may apply to the Visa on Arrival too
Although the newly reinstated financial requirements for tourist visa applicants don’t technically apply to those entering under the Visa on Arrival (VoA) scheme, Thai immigration officers still have the authority to ask for proof of funds at the point of entry.
While it’s not always enforced, you could be denied entry if you fail to show sufficient means.
Visa on Arrival requirements:
-
Passport with at least 30 days’ validity
-
Completed VoA application form
-
Recent passport photo
-
Proof of accommodation in Thailand
-
Confirmed return or onward ticket
-
Proof of funds:
-
Minimum 10,000 Thai baht per person
-
Or 20,000 Thai baht per family
-
What does this mean for travellers?
The return of financial requirements for tourist visa applications and the introduction of TDAC reflect Thailand’s effort to balance tourism with stronger entry regulations. While these changes may feel like extra steps, they are part of a broader push to ensure safe and responsible travel.
For now, if you’re planning a trip to Thailand, make sure you check the current rules, prepare your documents, and be ready to show proof of funds, whether you’re applying in advance or arriving at the airport.
