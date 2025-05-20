Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025

New rules reimplemented with financial proof needed and possible changes to visa-free stays

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
62 3 minutes read
Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025
A visa that will help you stay in the Kingdom of Thailand longer | Photo taken from Silk Legal website

Thailand is once again requiring travellers to show proof of funds when applying for a Thailand tourist visa, as part of a broader update to its immigration policies. The move comes alongside the introduction of the new Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) and ongoing discussions about shortening visa-free stays.

If you’re planning to visit Thailand this year, here’s everything you need to know about the latest changes.

On this page

Jump to section Description
Financial requirements for tourist visa applications return The return of proof of financial means for visa applications from May.
Full list of Thailand tourist visa requirements A detailed list of documents needed for applying for a Thailand tourist visa.
Visa-free entry still available but possibly not for long Updates on the visa-free entry policy and possible changes to the stay period.
Financial requirements may apply to the Visa on Arrival too Information on the financial proof requirements for Visa on Arrival travellers.
What does this mean for travellers? Overview of the impact on travellers due to new regulations and financial requirements.

Financial requirements for tourist visa applications return

As of May, all applicants for a Thailand tourist visa must provide proof of financial means. This rule had been temporarily removed in November 2023 to encourage post-pandemic tourism, but Thai authorities have now reinstated the policy for all nationalities.

Related Articles

Applicants must show they have at least 20,000 baht (approximately US$550 or €510, depending on exchange rates) to support themselves during their stay. This is now a key part of the financial requirements for tourist visa applications, and it applies regardless of where you’re applying from.

Acceptable financial documents include:

  • Bank statements from the past three months

  • A sponsorship letter from someone supporting your trip

Thai embassies around the world — including in the United States, France, and Norway — are now actively enforcing this requirement.

Full list of Thailand tourist visa requirements

In addition to meeting the financial requirements for tourist visa approval, travellers must also submit the following documents when applying for a Thailand tourist visa:

Requirement Details
Passport Valid for at least 6 months
Photo Recent passport-sized photo
Proof of residence Utility bill, lease, or official document
Round-trip ticket Confirmed entry and exit
Accommodation Hotel booking or host address
Financial evidence Minimum 20,000 Thai baht or a sponsor letter

These requirements apply to single-entry tourist visas, which usually permit stays of up to 60 days.

Visa-free entry still available but possibly not for long

Currently, passport holders from 93 countries can still enter Thailand without a visa and stay for up to 60 days. However, Thai authorities are reviewing this policy and may reduce the visa-free period to just 30 days.

Here’s what we know:

  • A 30-day visa-free limit is under consideration

  • Authorities cite concerns over visa misuse

  • No official decision has been made yet

Travellers planning to enter Thailand without a visa later in 2025 should stay updated on any changes to this policy.

Financial requirements may apply to the Visa on Arrival too

Although the newly reinstated financial requirements for tourist visa applicants don’t technically apply to those entering under the Visa on Arrival (VoA) scheme, Thai immigration officers still have the authority to ask for proof of funds at the point of entry.

While it’s not always enforced, you could be denied entry if you fail to show sufficient means.

Visa on Arrival requirements:

  • Passport with at least 30 days’ validity

  • Completed VoA application form

  • Recent passport photo

  • Proof of accommodation in Thailand

  • Confirmed return or onward ticket

  • Proof of funds:

    • Minimum 10,000 Thai baht per person

    • Or 20,000 Thai baht per family

What does this mean for travellers?

The return of financial requirements for tourist visa applications and the introduction of TDAC reflect Thailand’s effort to balance tourism with stronger entry regulations. While these changes may feel like extra steps, they are part of a broader push to ensure safe and responsible travel.

For now, if you’re planning a trip to Thailand, make sure you check the current rules, prepare your documents, and be ready to show proof of funds, whether you’re applying in advance or arriving at the airport.

Original source from ASEAN NOW

Latest Thailand News
Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill Road deaths

Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill

21 seconds ago
Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025 Visa Information

Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025

7 minutes ago
Thai principal axed for forcing kids into rain for flag ceremony Thailand News

Thai principal axed for forcing kids into rain for flag ceremony

10 minutes ago
Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt Thailand News

Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt

21 minutes ago
Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life Road deaths

Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life

30 minutes ago
Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones Phuket News

Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones

40 minutes ago
Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple Crime News

Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple

50 minutes ago
Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies Business News

Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies

1 hour ago
Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video) Thailand News

Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video)

1 hour ago
Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate

1 hour ago
Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road Hua Hin News

Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road

2 hours ago
Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills

2 hours ago
Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond Phuket News

Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

2 hours ago
Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets Bangkok News

Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets

2 hours ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust Finance

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

2 hours ago
Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga Road deaths

Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

2 hours ago
Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video) Thailand News

Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video)

3 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion Politics News

PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion

3 hours ago
Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push Thailand News

Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push

4 hours ago
Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station Thailand News

Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

4 hours ago
Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident Thailand News

Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident

4 hours ago
Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport

4 hours ago
Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely Thailand News

Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely

4 hours ago
Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers South Thailand News

Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers

5 hours ago
Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist Pattaya News

Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist

5 hours ago
Thailand TravelTravel GuidesVisa Information
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
62 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Related Articles

3 Thai universities deny offering student visas to illegal Chinese workers

3 Thai universities deny offering student visas to illegal Chinese workers

4 weeks ago
Foreign travellers told to log on 3 days before Thailand arrival

Foreign travellers told to log on 3 days before Thailand arrival

Friday, April 11, 2025
True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

Friday, March 21, 2025
Overview of Thailand’s Visas (2025)

Overview of Thailand’s Visas (2025)

Friday, March 21, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x