Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025

Thailand is once again requiring travellers to show proof of funds when applying for a Thailand tourist visa, as part of a broader update to its immigration policies. The move comes alongside the introduction of the new Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) and ongoing discussions about shortening visa-free stays.

If you’re planning to visit Thailand this year, here’s everything you need to know about the latest changes.

Financial requirements for tourist visa applications return

As of May, all applicants for a Thailand tourist visa must provide proof of financial means. This rule had been temporarily removed in November 2023 to encourage post-pandemic tourism, but Thai authorities have now reinstated the policy for all nationalities.

Applicants must show they have at least 20,000 baht (approximately US$550 or €510, depending on exchange rates) to support themselves during their stay. This is now a key part of the financial requirements for tourist visa applications, and it applies regardless of where you’re applying from.

Acceptable financial documents include:

Bank statements from the past three months

A sponsorship letter from someone supporting your trip

Thai embassies around the world — including in the United States, France, and Norway — are now actively enforcing this requirement.

Full list of Thailand tourist visa requirements

In addition to meeting the financial requirements for tourist visa approval, travellers must also submit the following documents when applying for a Thailand tourist visa:

Requirement Details Passport Valid for at least 6 months Photo Recent passport-sized photo Proof of residence Utility bill, lease, or official document Round-trip ticket Confirmed entry and exit Accommodation Hotel booking or host address Financial evidence Minimum 20,000 Thai baht or a sponsor letter

These requirements apply to single-entry tourist visas, which usually permit stays of up to 60 days.

Visa-free entry still available but possibly not for long

Currently, passport holders from 93 countries can still enter Thailand without a visa and stay for up to 60 days. However, Thai authorities are reviewing this policy and may reduce the visa-free period to just 30 days.

Here’s what we know:

A 30-day visa-free limit is under consideration

Authorities cite concerns over visa misuse

No official decision has been made yet

Travellers planning to enter Thailand without a visa later in 2025 should stay updated on any changes to this policy.

Financial requirements may apply to the Visa on Arrival too

Although the newly reinstated financial requirements for tourist visa applicants don’t technically apply to those entering under the Visa on Arrival (VoA) scheme, Thai immigration officers still have the authority to ask for proof of funds at the point of entry.

While it’s not always enforced, you could be denied entry if you fail to show sufficient means.

Visa on Arrival requirements:

Passport with at least 30 days’ validity

Completed VoA application form

Recent passport photo

Proof of accommodation in Thailand

Confirmed return or onward ticket

Proof of funds : Minimum 10,000 Thai baht per person Or 20,000 Thai baht per family



What does this mean for travellers?

The return of financial requirements for tourist visa applications and the introduction of TDAC reflect Thailand’s effort to balance tourism with stronger entry regulations. While these changes may feel like extra steps, they are part of a broader push to ensure safe and responsible travel.

For now, if you’re planning a trip to Thailand, make sure you check the current rules, prepare your documents, and be ready to show proof of funds, whether you’re applying in advance or arriving at the airport.

