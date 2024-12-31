Where to celebrate New Year in Pattaya 2025

Image via Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya (modified)

It’s the final day of 2024! Can you believe how quickly the year has flown by? As we prepare to bid farewell to all the highs and lows of the past year, it’s only fitting to welcome 2025 with a celebration to remember. Fortunately, New Year’s Eve in Pattaya is always lively, festive, and everything a party should be.

If you haven’t locked in your plans yet, don’t worry. These 10 spots are some of the best in town, and you might just find a last-minute place to join the festivities!

The 10 best New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events across Pattaya

1. Somerset Pattaya

2. Dusit Thani Pattaya

3. Royal Cliff Beach Hotel Pattaya

4. Cape Dara Resort Pattaya

5. The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya

6. The Monttra Pattaya

7. Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

8. Veranda Resort Pattaya Na Jomtien – MGallery

9. Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya

10. Amari Pattaya

Somerset Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 6pm

Location: Somerset Pattaya, 528 Pattaya 2 Road Nongprue Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Price: 3,390 baht net per person

Somerset Pattaya is hosting a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration at the Sky Rooftop Lounge. Therefore, you can say goodbye to 2024 with stunning views of the city.

The evening includes a seven-course dinner paired with drinks, so you’re in for a treat. There’s live entertainment all night, starting with a DJ set in the early evening and a live band taking over until just after midnight. And just when you think it couldn’t get any more special, there’s an exciting chance to win prizes during the party.

Dusit Thani Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 6pm to 1am

Location: Dusit Thani Pattaya, 240, 2 Beach Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Price: 4,00++ baht per adult / 2,000++ baht per child (5 to 11 years)

Dusit Thani Pattaya is hosting a truly enchanting New Year’s Eve celebration by the sea. Called Once Upon a New Year, the evening features a magical setting at The Bay Restaurant and The Point.

It’s an international and seafood buffet like no other, with highlights such as yellowfin tuna, Alaskan king crab, Rossini wagyu beef, prime ribs, lamb rack, fresh oysters, Moo-yang Trang (roasted pork), Japanese sashimi, and a variety of Asian and Western dishes. There’s also a seafood-on-ice and barbecue selection. Plus, live music will serenade you as you feast and celebrate with loved ones.

Royal Cliff Beach Hotel Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 7.30pm

Location: Royal Cliff Beach Hotel Pattaya, 353 Phra Tamnak, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Price: 6,500++ baht per adult (50% discount for children aged 4 to 12 years)

A New Year’s Eve celebration by the poolside, with the sea as your backdrop and fireworks lighting up the sky, is what Royal Cliff Beach Hotel has prepared for you with their ‘The Royal Sea Adventure’ event.

The buffet is incredible for the whole family, with top-notch seafood, succulent beef, and desserts that are bound to tempt everyone. There’s live entertainment throughout the night and some spectacular performances to keep the energy going. And when the fireworks light up the sky, the sea as a backdrop makes it even more special.

Cape Dara Resort Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 6pm to 1am

Location: Cape Dara Resort Pattaya, 256 Na Kluea 20 Alley, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Price: 6,500 baht per person (including free-flow beer and soft drinks)

Cape Dara Resort is throwing a New Year’s Eve party called ‘Dara Blooming Night.’ It’s all about fresh starts, with live music, incredible food, and a fireworks display.

They’re doing a proper feast with an international buffet, including everything you could want for your last meal of the year. There’s also free-flow beer early in the evening, perfect for kicking things off. They’ve also got live performances and a lucky draw with some big prizes. And when midnight hits, the fireworks are going to light up the sky.

The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 3pm

Location: The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya, 888 Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Price: 2,568 baht per adult (50% off for children)

New Year’s Eve at The Gems starts early at three in the afternoon with a colourful parade that winds its way through the resort. By the poolside, there’s a live DJ playing upbeat music, while the hotel lobby is filled with classic carnival games like balloon popping and ring toss.

From six in the evening, the gala buffet dinner at The Tram takes things to another level. The menu is delightful, with fresh oysters, truffle risotto, barbecue river prawns, lamb chops, and desserts like a chocolate fountain and tiramisu.

As you enjoy the meal, the HappyPink Music Band provides the soundtrack, alongside incredible performances like a jungle dance, a human puppet show, and awe-inspiring LED acts.

The night hits its peak at 11pm with a countdown party in the lobby. A DJ keeps the energy high, a fire show mesmerises the crowd, and glasses are raised in a toast to the New Year. Of course, a fireworks display will colour the night as 2025 arrives!

The Monttra Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 6pm

Location: The Monttra Pattaya, 398/12 Rajchawaroon, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Price: 2,025 baht per person

A New Year’s Eve party on a private beach? Yes, please! And that’s exactly what The Monttra Pattaya is offering.

The hotel has prepared everything. Unlimited drinks for four hours, so you can enjoy cocktails or whatever you like while chilling by the sea. For food, you can choose between a set menu or ordering à la carte, and both options sound delicious.

The entertainment sounds next-level, too. They’ve got a live DJ keeping the vibes going all night and a cabaret show that’s bound to be spectacular. And there’s a prize draw, so who knows, you could start the year with a win!

The best part, however, will be the midnight countdown. They’ll bring out sparkling wine for a toast, and you’ll be standing there on the beach, waves in the background, fireworks in the sky.

Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31 (time varies by venue)

Location: Pullman Pattaya Hotel G, 445 Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Price:

Beachfront Sundower: 6,000 baht per table (maximum 6 persons)

New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner: 2,350 baht per adult / 900 baht per child (7 to 12 years)

La Fiesta Carnival New Year’s Eve Party: Start from 8,000 baht per table (maximum 4 persons)

Pullman Pattaya Hotel G has three options lined up for the New Year. They’re starting things off with An Epic Last Sundowner Party at The Beach Club Bar from 5.30pm to 8pm. You’ll get to enjoy beachfront views, a live DJ with a saxophonist, and a festive grazing board loaded with cheeses, cold cuts, salmon ceviche, and even bao buns with pulled pork.

For a true feast, head to the New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at The Beach Club Restaurant from 6.30pm to 10pm. There’s everything from fresh oysters and seafood BBQ to tender roast beef and Thai classics like spicy pork neck salad. Don’t forget the dessert stations with pavlovas, churros, and more. You can also add free-flow drinks if you want.

The big finale is the La Fiesta Carnival from 9pm to 1am, back at The Beach Club Bar. There’s a DJ spinning tunes, a fire show, and fireworks to light up the night as you toast to 2025.

Veranda Resort Pattaya Na Jomtien – MGallery

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 6.30pm

Location: Veranda Resort Pattaya Na Jomtien – MGallery, 211 Moo 1, Muang Pattaya, Sattahip District, Chon Buri 20250

Price: 2,900 baht per adult / 1,450 baht per child (6 to 12 years)

Veranda Resort Pattaya Na Jomtien is hosting Sparkles Night on the beach lawn for New Year’s Eve. You can expect the freshest BBQ seafood buffet, live music setting the mood, and the sound of waves in the background.

The highlight of the night? A fire show that promises to be absolutely mesmerising, followed by a fireworks display lighting up the sky as you welcome 2025.

Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31

Location: Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya, 99 10 Pattaya 3rd Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Price:

23rd floor dinner set: Start from 2,999 baht for 2 persons (including 1 wine bottle)

Arbour Rooftop: Start from 3,000 baht for 2 persons

Glam Night Countdown 2025 at Fundamental Restaurant and Arbour Rooftop is shaping up to be the ultimate New Year’s celebration.

The first event is a luxurious fine-dining experience on the 23rd floor, featuring a special menu crafted just for the night, paired with house wine and live music. The glamorous theme calls for your best look. Therefore, make sure your outfit screams sparkle, elegance, and luxury.

Alternatively, you can head up to Arbour Rooftop on the 24th floor for the rooftop party, where you’ll find a chic, relaxed vibe with stunning panoramic views.

Amari Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, from 6.30pm

Location: Amari Pattaya, 240 Beach Rd, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Price: 4,500 baht net per adult / 2,250 baht net per child (5 to 12 years)

Amari Pattaya is celebrating New Year’s Eve with an international buffet under the stars, live music, entertainment, and activities with exciting prizes at their gorgeous beach lawn this year. Dinner starts at 6:30pm, and it’s all, of course, leading up to a stunning countdown to ring in the new year.

Event Date & Time Price Somerset Pattaya Dec 31, from 6pm 3,390 baht net per person Dusit Thani Pattaya Dec 31, 6pm – 1am 4,000++ baht/adult; 2,000++ baht/child Royal Cliff Beach Hotel Pattaya Dec 31, from 7.30pm 6,500++ baht/adult; 50% off for children Cape Dara Resort Pattaya Dec 31, 6pm – 1am 6,500 baht/person (with free-flow beer) The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya Dec 31, from 3pm 2,568 baht/adult; 50% off for children The Monttra Pattaya Dec 31, from 6pm 2,025 baht per person Pullman Pattaya Hotel G Dec 31 (various times) Starting at 2,350 baht/adult Veranda Resort Pattaya Na Jomtien Dec 31, from 6.30pm 2,900 baht/adult; 1,450 baht/child Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya Dec 31 Starting at 2,999 baht for 2 persons Amari Pattaya Dec 31, from 6.30pm 4,500 baht/adult; 2,250 baht/child

The countdown starts now, so where will you be when the clock strikes midnight? No matter which one you choose, we hope you have a great New Year!

Celebrating in Bangkok? Check out the best places for New Year’s Eve in Bangkok.