Cambodia among 36 nations facing possible US entry ban

US gives 60 days to meet new benchmarks or risk travel restrictions

Ryan Turner
Cambodia among 36 nations facing possible US entry ban
Donald Trump speaks at the White House in November 2020 | Photo via AP Photo/Evan Vucci.

Cambodia is among 36 nations that may face full or partial entry bans into the United States as the Trump administration intensifies its immigration crackdown. The US government is currently reviewing countries over concerns related to passport security, visa overstays, and cooperation in deportation procedures.

According to an internal State Department cable obtained by Reuters, US President Donald Trump’s administration is weighing a significant expansion of its travel restrictions. The draft measures could see citizens from 36 additional countries barred from entering the US, depending on whether these countries meet newly established benchmarks within 60 days.

Earlier this month, Trump signed a proclamation blocking entry for citizens of 12 nations, claiming the policy was necessary to protect the US from “foreign terrorists” and national security threats.

Former US President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in 2022 | Photo via White House/Adam Schultz

The Nation reported that the directive is part of a broader immigration policy agenda during Trump’s second term, which has included the deportation of suspected gang members to El Salvador, limiting foreign student enrolments at US universities, and ramping up removals of individuals already residing in the country.

The cable, signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, listed a dozen key areas of concern. These include countries with governments deemed incompetent or unwilling to produce reliable identity documents, and those issuing passports with “questionable security.”

The report also criticised nations that fail to assist in deporting their citizens from the US, or whose nationals frequently overstay visas. Some countries were flagged due to links between their nationals and terrorist activity or expressions of antisemitic or anti-American sentiment within the US.

The State Department noted that not all flagged concerns apply to each of the 36 countries. The cable, which was first reported by the Washington Post, urges affected nations to take corrective action or risk travel restrictions.

Ryan Turner
