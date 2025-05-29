Top destinations for a long weekend trip near Bangkok

PHOTO: Cape Dara Resort

The long weekend starts tomorrow! If you’re so over the city life in Bangkok, it’s the perfect time to skedaddle from all that hustle and bustle. Lucky for you, there’s loads of magical destinations around Bangkok to help you refresh during the long weekend. Whether you’re up for a bit of an adventure or just wanna kick back and relax, here are some of the best places to make your long weekend an absolute blast.

1.5-hour drive away: Ayutthaya – Travel back in time to the former Thailand’s capital

This long weekend, why not whisk yourself away to Ayutthaya? Just a stone’s throw from Bangkok, Ayutthaya is an absolute gem steeped in history and culture. As a former capital of Thailand, it boasts breathtaking ancient ruins and temples that’ll transport you back in time. Fancy waking up to gleaming temples? Then Sala Ayutthaya is the spot for you. With its 21st-century minimalist decor, this hotel offers a modern twist on the old-world charm.

In the mood to unwind in your hotel room? Kantary Hotel has got you covered. Plus, it features a fitness centre for those eager to stay active, as well as a children’s playground for families with little ones in tow. But if you’re keen to truly soak up Ayutthaya’s enchanting vibes, iuDia Hotel is your perfect match. Nestled next to the Ayutthaya World Heritage Park, you can easily stroll to over 50 ruins, riverside eateries, and temples.

2-hour drive away: Sri Racha – Underrated coastal town offering exciting sights

The name Sri Racha is world-famous thanks to the popular hot sauce. However, the lovely Sri Racha seaside town is still largely overlooked as a holiday destination. The town boasts a number of exciting spots to visit for an unforgettable long weekend. One of the best places to stay if you want to explore the gems of Sri Racha is the Oakwood Hotel and Residence. It’s surrounded by famous attractions like Koh Si Chang, Koh Loi, and the Sri Racha Glass Sky Bridge.

Another great place to stay in Sriracha is Novotel Marina Sriracha and Koh Si Chang, which is great for a weekend seaside staycation to refresh your mind. The main branch in Sriracha puts you nearby many of the great attractions that Sri Racha has to offer but if you are looking to seclude yourself further from society than you already are, you can take a ferry to Koh Si Chang to immerse yourself in the island life.

If Ko Si Chang is the highlight of your long weekend trip to Sri Racha, Cape Racha Sriracha is an ideal point of departure. Indulge in unmatched relaxation in the hotel’s Jacuzzi and spa centre after a full day of exploring the beautiful island. Since the hotel is located only 15 minutes away from the Koh Loy pier, you can rest and relax as soon as you hop off the boat from the island.

Sri Racha is often called the ‘Little Osaka,’ and it features some exciting attractions in the Japanese theme, such as the J-Park Nihon Mura mall. If you’re planning to visit this mall, the best hotel to stay at is the Arize Hotel Sri Racha. Not only does the hotel offer amazing views of the ocean, but it’s close to the Japanese-style mall and other attractions like the Sriracha Tiger Zoo.

3-hour drive away: Hua Hin – Idyllic destination with incredible attractions

With lavish resorts, delectable cuisines, magnificent beaches, and plenty of attractions, Hua Hin is a tourist’s paradise and a great place to spend your long weekend. For those who want to take advantage of Hua Hin’s tropical coastline, the SO/ Sofitel Hua Hin can be the perfect option. Every weekend, the hotel offers an actual local fisherman market experience in a unique setup. Meet the local fishers, select your favourite seafood, and let their talented chef cook it for you!

Are you a golf enthusiast? Hua Hin is the best place to be for you! Stay at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Hua Hin for a perfect golfing weekend. The resort is famous for its beautiful beaches, golf courses, and royal legacy. But even if you don’t want to golf, the hotel is perfect for a long weekend gateway. It has everything from a spa and pool to an on-site restaurant and spectacular views.

For those looking for romance, revival, and recreation, the V Villas Hua Hin – MGallery should be your top choice. Indulge in ultimate luxury in its private villas, which come with butler service and a scenic design. When it’s time to refresh your body, head to the blissful V spa or have an enchanting dining experience at the Villazzo Restaurant.

2.5-hour drive away: Kanchanaburi – fascinating history and riverside scenery

Kanchanaburi, nestled amongst mountains and forests and graced with a breathtaking river, is a haven for those craving a serene nature retreat. Rich in national parks, including the awe-inspiring Erawan National Park, it’s the ideal spot for some R&R. Fancy a stay right on the river? The Float House River Kwai Resort has swanky floating villas that let you get up close and personal with nature, waking up to the gentle lapping of the river beneath your toes.

Due to its relaxing atmosphere, Kanchanaburi offers plenty of rejuvenation options. Take Dheva Mantra Resort and Spa, for example. In addition to its opulent accommodations, the resort’s Le Dheva Spa offers age-old Thai massage, herbal scrubs, and a range of other treatments for ultimate pampering.

History buffs will love Kanchanaburi since its home to Pak Prak Street and the Bridge on the River Kwai; both are famous for their historical importance. If you come to Kanchanaburi to immerse yourself in its history, the U Inchantree is the perfect hotel. Located only five minutes from the famous Bridge on the River Kwai, the building is dominated by an ancient “Inchantree.” Additionally, the room is designed in a rustic river lodge style.

2-hour drive away: Pattaya – Superb beaches and nightlife for all kinds of travellers

Though Pattaya’s nightlife might be notorious, there’s no harm in popping over to this lively city if a proper party is right up your street. And if you want to dance the long weekend away, the Hilton Pattaya is the best place to stay. Not only does it sit next to the Central Festival Pattaya shopping mall, but it’s also just a few minutes away from the city’s main nightlife hotspots, such as Walking Street. The moment you step inside the hotel, you’ll feel miles away from all the hubbub. It genuinely gives you the best of both worlds – buzzing nightlife and serene beachside relaxation.

If you prefer to stay away from the party, revel in luxurious comfort in Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa. This idyllic resort is located in Na Jomtien, right in front of the beach. Laze around in the sun loungers lining the pool with a book in one hand and a cocktail in the other, or refresh your body with relaxing treatments in the spa. Dreaming of waking up to beautiful ocean vistas? Cape Dara Resort is another excellent option for your long weekend trip to Pattaya. The hotel is one of the few hotels in Thailand where every room has beautiful views in almost every direction. It also has a fully comprehensive Kids’ Club for parents travelling with kids.

3-hour drive away: Khao Yai – Adventure in a magical national park

Trade Bangkok’s dizzying city noise with the sound of the birds chirping and the wildlife singing amidst the lush green foliage of Khao Yai. Whether you want to watch animals in the wild, chase waterfalls, explore exotic plants, or trek nature trails, the Khao Yai National Park is the best destination for a refreshing and adventurous long weekend. After a long day of adventure in the national park, enjoy some R&R in the opulent Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai. With a combination of Tuscan architecture and a stunning mountainous backdrop, you can indulge in a castle-style experience. In addition to its beautifully decorated rooms, the resort also boasts a range of facilities, such as a golf course, spa, restaurant, and cafe.

Prefer to spend your long weekend with a staycation instead of exploring the national park? Book your stay at the Atta Lakeside Resort. You don’t have to leave the resort to enjoy Khao Yai’s natural beauty. Situated right by a beautiful lake, you can spend your days strolling along the lake, relaxing by the pool, sampling delicious food in the on-site restaurant, or even lying in bed while admiring the views.

Another quiet hotel in Khao Yai to consider is Muthi Maya. This hotel is especially perfect for a romantic long weekend getaway. Designed in harmony with the forest and surrounding mountains, it’s a glamorous oasis of serenity where you and your special someone can reconnect with your inner selves and rekindle the romance in your relationship.

So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your long weekend now, book your stay, and get ready to fill your eyes, heart, and soul with mesmerising sights and exhilarating activities.