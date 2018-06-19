Lux Neo is now available, combining stunning sea views and outstanding modern design. Lux Neo is the newest award winning...
Many developers offer units and condo “off-plan” for sale at an early stage of the project development, even before the first brick has been laid. The...
by Kevin Hodges There are many, MANY properties for sale in Phuket and around Thailand. In a market that has peaks and troughs it’s best to...
With the wet season comes the rain. And with the rain, plus the ongoing hot weather, mould and algae growing on all our outdoor walls and...
By Desmond Hughes As today’s local Phuket property news is soured by the story of a development ‘scheme’ resulting in losses for investors and third parties,...
… or list your property for free. property.thethaiger.com is a true one-stop-shop when you’re looking to sell or buy property in all Thailand’s hot real estate...
Phuket’s Northern neighbour Phang Nga, and its key tourism magnet of Khao Lak, is seeing increasingly broader demand. One clear sign of the times is the new international...
by Desmond Hughes In many countries, once a decision to purchase a property has been made, a deposit paid, the parties should be able to sit...