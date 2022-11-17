What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket

When it comes to finding a place to call home in Thailand, there are plenty of options to choose from. But what does $50,000 buy you? While this may not seem like a big budget for a property, you’ll be happy to know that it can buy you a lot in Thailand. You can get a nice condo in Bangkok for under 50K USD, and Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket are all cheaper still. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect to get for your money in each of these cities.

Bangkok: Modern simplicity perfect for the urban lifestyle

Price for sale: $50,300 (฿1,900,000)

Providing a contemporary finish with an all-white kitchen and a simple living room, this 1-bedroom condo at The Trust Residence Ratchada-Rama 3 is the perfect place for youngsters. The rooms are quite small, but the condo has everything you need for a convenient lifestyle in Bangkok. And with floor-to-ceiling windows, you get plenty of natural light that prevents the condo from getting stuffy.

When you need some entertainment outside of your unit, you can take advantage of the numerous top-notch facilities that the building offers. Relax in the salt-system pool, take a walk in the Sky Garden Walkway, get on top of your fitness goal at the Gym, or relax in the sky park garden area. There’s also an on-site restaurant for when you’re hungry but not in the mood to cook something up.

Hua Hin: Studio condo with an amazing layout near Khao Takiab Beach

Price for sale: $51,600 (฿1,950,000)

This condo at the Baan Peang Ploen project boasts generous proportions for a studio. Plus, it’s drenched with light from its floor-to-ceiling windows, which makes it feel extra spacious. There’s also a tiny balcony for when you need to get some outside air. But that’s not all. The best thing about this studio condo is that the kitchen is set in an “extra” room, separated from the rest of the condo. Thus, you don’t have to worry about unsightly kitchen clutter while relaxing or entertaining your guests. It sure doesn’t feel like a studio!

Located in the Khao Takiab Beach area, living here means you’re within close proximity to beautiful beaches with crystal clear water. It’s also surrounded by interesting attractions, such as the Suan Son Golf Course and Wat Khao Takiap. But you don’t really have to go anywhere to have some fun. The building has all kinds of facilities for you to enjoy, including a clubhouse, fitness centre, garden, and swimming pool.

Pattaya: Beautifully designed condo perfect for a serene lifestyle

Price for sale: $51,600 (฿1,950,000)

If you’re looking for a condo that offers the ultimate privacy and peaceful atmosphere, this 1 bedroom condo in Aurora might be for you. The condo is beautifully decorated with a blend of soft pastel colours and wooden elements. With floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides, the condo’s open plan kitchen-dining-living area receives plenty of natural light, so it feels very spacious – perfect for relaxing after a long day of work. The large bedroom is very cosy as well, with ample storage and natural lights.

Need more places to relax? Bring your book and laze around at the side of the building’s communal pool or in the leafy garden. When you want to cool off from the heat, take a dip in the refreshing water. There’s also a gym for those who love to stay active and a sauna to recharge and rejuvenate.

Chiang Mai: Cosy and functional 1 bedroom condo

Price for sale: $47,400 (฿1,790,000)

This 1 bedroom condo at the Chom Doi Condominium Chiang Mai has an interesting layout. The bedroom is separated from the rest of the rooms by glass doors, allowing every corner of the unit to receive natural light. The tasteful decor, along with the high-quality furnishings, makes the condo feel luxurious. And to make sure the room has good air circulation, the sliding glass doors in the bedroom can be opened to the balcony. Thus, you breathe the fresh air and bask under the morning sun as soon as you wake up.

The building also has all the facilities you’ll need. When you need to relax, the swimming pool is a great place to go. When you want to get fit and healthy, there’s a gym for all residents. There’s also an on-site restaurant. Plus, the condo is surrounded by restaurants and shops, so living here definitely offers you all conveniences.

Phuket: Lush greenery as far as the eyes can see

Price for sale: $47,600 (฿1,800,000)

Dreaming of a peaceful life near the beach? Then this 1 bedroom condo at the Mai Khao Beach Condotel is the perfect condo for you. It’s only 700 metres away from Mai Khao Beach. Plus, other beautiful beaches, such as Layan Beach, Naithon Beach, and Surin Beach, are within close distance. But you really don’t have to go anywhere to enjoy some fun because the condo has all kinds of facilities, such as gardens, a pool, a kids club, and on-site restaurants.

The unit itself is beautiful, with an open-plan kitchen-dining-living area and a spacious bedroom. But the highlight is definitely the big balcony, spanning across the living area to the bedroom. Overlooking lush greenery, the balcony is the perfect place to wind down after a long, busy day.

Do you think these condos are worth your 50,000 USD budget? If you’re interested in any of these condos, visit Thaiger Property to make your offer!