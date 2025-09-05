Pattaya just got fancy: Skypark Lucean Jomtien brings branded living to the beach

Pattaya is set to welcome a new icon on its skyline. Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya, a high-end condominium, is the first branded residence in the city under the Banyan Group. It combines lifestyle, investment, and privilege into one exclusive address.

Sitting just 200 metres from the beach, every single unit inside this Pattaya property comes with an uninterrupted sea view. It’s pet-friendly, too, and comes with resort-style facilities, global lifestyle perks, and the kind of privacy you rarely find in a beach town that never sleeps.

If you’ve ever dreamt of waking up to the sound of waves with nothing but the horizon in view, Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya might just tempt you to make that dream real. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Every home with a sea view, inspired by the silence of the sea

Developed by Lunique Real Estate Co., Ltd., the scale of Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya is impressive. Once completed, it will feature three towers: Tower A, a 60-storey building with 647 units; Tower B, a 31-storey building with 252 units; and Tower C, another 60-storey tower with 588 units.

Although it is a massive property in Pattaya, you’ll never feel lost in a crowd. Each floor follows a single-corridor layout with just one to fourteen units per floor, with penthouses enjoying the utmost exclusivity with one to three units per floor. Therefore, every unit, from the compact 32 sqm studios to the expansive penthouses, has a sea view and a high level of privacy.

Each unit also shares the same thoughtful design by Tandem Architects, who takes inspiration from the silence of the sea. It’s all about capturing the calm and light that comes with coastal living.

You can see it in the floor-to-ceiling windows that maximise views and balconies that are fitted with double-layered UV-protective glass for comfort. Inside, the rooms feel open and warm thanks to the 2.7 metre-high ceilings, natural colour palette, and uplifting contemporary décor. Additionally, kitchens and bathrooms are fully fitted with premium finishes, ready to move into.

Of course, a project this scale demands quality engineering. Construction is being carried out in collaboration with K Pile Co., Ltd., a specialist in bored pile foundations with more than thirty years of experience and over 150 completed projects around Thailand.

An opulent world within the towers

Life at Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya extends far outside your unit. The development comes with a long list of facilities to support both active and relaxed lifestyles. You’ll find 18 facilities across seven common areas.

Swimming here feels like an experience in itself, with various pools across different floors. On the 6th floor, you can drift between the Sunlight Garden Pool (surrounded by greenery) and the View Point Pool, while little ones splash safely in the Kids’ Pool nearby. If you want to take things higher, the Sky Pool on the 30th floor opens up wide views of Jomtien Beach. But the real showstopper is the Infinity Pool on the 49th floor, with a 360-degree sweep of the coastline that feels almost endless.

There’s just so much variety of activities in this Pattaya property that being bored isn’t an option. The children’s play area will keep your little ones entertained. When they’re busy having safe and social fun, you can head to the Sky Gym. It’s fitted with the latest cardio and strength training equipment, with a sauna for winding down afterwards.

Spaces for wellness, connection, and community

If you prefer something more zen, the Yoga Greenery is your place. Moreover, an Explorer Library and co-working space are there for when you want quiet time to read or catch up on projects.

Nature finds its place here, too. A semi-outdoor lobby on the ground floor boasts a natural tone, and the jogging track lets you enjoy fresh air as you exercise. Up above, the Skyline Sunset Garden on the 49th floor provides a fresh outdoor time.

When it’s time to be social, you can gather in the Sky Lounge over refreshments or make your way to the Rosy Clouds Bar to toast the evening. For birthdays, gatherings, or private celebrations, a multipurpose function room is ready to host.

And if you can’t imagine life without your four-legged companions, the property is proudly pet-friendly, so your pets can also share in the Pattaya lifestyle.

Life on Jomtien Beach

The location is a big part of Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya. Jomtien has always been seen as Pattaya’s calmer cousin, but the description hardly does it justice today. The beach is wider and less crowded, the streets are shaded by trees, and the pace feels more residential.

From the property, the beach is a short stroll away. That means you can start your mornings with a swim in the sea or a coffee at one of the beachfront cafés. In the evenings, you might head into Central Festival Pattaya Beach or Terminal 21 Pattaya, for dinner or a show, then return to the quieter atmosphere of Jomtien to sleep with the sound of the waves in the distance.

On weekends, you can easily dance in a nightclub on Pattaya Walking Street or take the kids to Under Water World Pattaya. Koh Larn, with its clear water and hidden coves, is just a short boat ride away when you need a quick island escape. In addition, hospitals, schools, supermarkets, and other amenities are within easy reach.

Because of its location, Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya is well-connected. The property is accessible by three airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and U-Tapao. It will also benefit from the upcoming high-speed rail project, which is set to reduce travel time from Bangkok to less than an hour.

Furthermore, as the EEC (Eastern Economic Corridor) continues to grow, with infrastructure, business, and investment projects fuelling the region, Pattaya as a whole is becoming a prime destination for both leisure and long-term living.

Global privileges for owners

Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya is backed by Banyan Group. If you’ve stayed at a Banyan Tree, Angsana, or Cassia property, you’ll know that they offer lifestyle perks that go beyond brick and mortar.

As an owner, you’ll automatically become part of The Sanctuary Club, Banyan’s global membership. This comes with privileges and discounts of up to 30% across the group’s global network, from pool villas in the Maldives to riads in morocco.

Skypark Lucean Jomtien is expected to complete by the end of 2028, which means buyers are getting in ahead of the curve. By the time you receive your keys, the Pattaya skyline will have shifted, the high-speed rail will be closer to reality, and Jomtien itself will likely have evolved further as a lifestyle hub.

Backed by Banyan Group’s reputation behind it, the project has the credibility that many property buyers look for. In fact, it has already been drawing strong interests from both Thai and international buyers. With only 13% of the foreign ownership quota still available, opportunities are becoming limited.

For more information, visit skyparklucean.com.

Mobile: +66 (0) 98-861-2727 | Tel: +66 (0) 33-674-868

Line: https://lin.ee/vuaUh9k

Email: info@luniquerealestate.com

Sponsored