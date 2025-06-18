Hot Phuket property deal: Arise Vibe launches limited offer on only four units, now from 2.5m baht

Limited-time promotion available only in June, secure one of four discounted top-floor units at Arise Vibe now!

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya2 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
51 1 minute read
Hot Phuket property deal: Arise Vibe launches limited offer on only four units, now from 2.5m baht
Arise Vibe limited price offer

Phuket’s property market is full of big names and high prices, but some of the most exciting opportunities are happening just outside the spotlight. That’s where you’ll find Arise Vibe.

Set in Si Sunthon, one of Phuket’s fastest-growing areas, this new residential project is turning heads for all the right reasons. It’s close to international schools, minutes from the airport, and just far enough from the crowds to still feel calm. The beaches are nearby. So are shopping centres, cafes, and a brand-new wave of infrastructure that’s pushing property values higher.

Priced at 96,000 baht per square metre, the project is approximately 25% more competitive than similar off-plan developments in the area. And this June, Arise Vibe is giving buyers a rare deal on four top-floor units, and they won’t stay on the table for long.

A studio starts at 2.5 million baht, which is well below the original freehold rate of 2,776,650 baht. One-bedroom and one-bedroom plus units come in at 3.3 and 3.95 million. The largest option, a two-bedroom with 60 square metres, is going for 5.8 million. All feature balconies, private views, and access to a full suite of lifestyle facilities.

Residents can enjoy a 60-metre saltwater pool, steam rooms, a yoga studio, co-working zones, and even a bar tucked inside Phuket’s largest standalone clubhouse. For buyers who don’t plan to live full-time, short-term rentals are fully supported. That means Airbnb-ready from day one, with help on the ground to manage bookings and guests.

The project is being developed by Ornsirin, a Chiang Mai-based listed company with over 30 projects already delivered. This is the firm’s first foray into the Phuket property market, and they bring both liquidity and a proven record of timely completion.

Construction wraps in 2026, but the best units are going fast. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to invest in Phuket, this could be it. Visit Arise Vibe page to view the brochure, schedule a viewing, or secure your unit now before this opportunity moves off the market.

Related Articles

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
Phuket’s economy soars, but 600 Cambodian workers left stranded Phuket News

Phuket’s economy soars, but 600 Cambodian workers left stranded

1 hour ago
VietJet launches Bangkok-Seoul flights with 0 baht fares Bangkok News

VietJet launches Bangkok-Seoul flights with 0 baht fares

1 hour ago
King Power seeks duty-free contract renegotiation after setbacks Business News

King Power seeks duty-free contract renegotiation after setbacks

2 hours ago
JAS secures Premier League and FA Cup rights for Thailand Thailand News

JAS secures Premier League and FA Cup rights for Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai woman suffers alleged electric shock at Bangkok mall&#8217;s ticket machine Bangkok News

Thai woman suffers alleged electric shock at Bangkok mall’s ticket machine

2 hours ago
Phuket launches ‘City Lab’ for sustainable transport revolution Phuket News

Phuket launches ‘City Lab’ for sustainable transport revolution

2 hours ago
Cabinet approves 5.175 billion baht for sugarcane harvest support Thailand News

Cabinet approves 5.175 billion baht for sugarcane harvest support

2 hours ago
Bangkok Expo 2032: Student’s bold vision could transform the city Bangkok News

Bangkok Expo 2032: Student’s bold vision could transform the city

2 hours ago
Thai military helicopter makes emergency landing in Ubon Ratchathani Thailand News

Thai military helicopter makes emergency landing in Ubon Ratchathani

2 hours ago
Thailand urged to unlock US billion for green city investment Thailand News

Thailand urged to unlock US$2 billion for green city investment

2 hours ago
Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup Road deaths

Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup

2 hours ago
‘Don’t be afraid:’ Thai soldier’s final words before sniper shot Phuket News

‘Don’t be afraid:’ Thai soldier’s final words before sniper shot

3 hours ago
Cargo ship grounding in Mu Koh Surin causes coral reef damage Environment News

Cargo ship grounding in Mu Koh Surin causes coral reef damage

3 hours ago
Paetongtarn admits to phone call with Hun Sen after audio leak Thailand News

Paetongtarn admits to phone call with Hun Sen after audio leak

3 hours ago
Miss World Opal vows to empower Thai women Bangkok News

Miss World Opal vows to empower Thai women

3 hours ago
Krabi monk arrested for drug offences during temple raid Crime News

Krabi monk arrested for drug offences during temple raid

3 hours ago
Phuket police hit the sand in beach safety crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police hit the sand in beach safety crackdown

3 hours ago
Man arrested for child pornography distribution via LINE group in Phitsanulok Crime News

Man arrested for child pornography distribution via LINE group in Phitsanulok

3 hours ago
Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat and emerges through her neck Thailand News

Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat and emerges through her neck

4 hours ago
Police crackdown on illegal street racing with strict penalties Crime News

Police crackdown on illegal street racing with strict penalties

4 hours ago
Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet Thailand News

Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet

4 hours ago
Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province Crime News

Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province

4 hours ago
Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse Business News

Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse

4 hours ago
Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat Thailand News

Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat

4 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl

5 hours ago
Hot PropertySponsored
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya2 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
51 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x