Hot Phuket property deal: Arise Vibe launches limited offer on only four units, now from 2.5m baht

Phuket’s property market is full of big names and high prices, but some of the most exciting opportunities are happening just outside the spotlight. That’s where you’ll find Arise Vibe.

Set in Si Sunthon, one of Phuket’s fastest-growing areas, this new residential project is turning heads for all the right reasons. It’s close to international schools, minutes from the airport, and just far enough from the crowds to still feel calm. The beaches are nearby. So are shopping centres, cafes, and a brand-new wave of infrastructure that’s pushing property values higher.

Priced at 96,000 baht per square metre, the project is approximately 25% more competitive than similar off-plan developments in the area. And this June, Arise Vibe is giving buyers a rare deal on four top-floor units, and they won’t stay on the table for long.

A studio starts at 2.5 million baht, which is well below the original freehold rate of 2,776,650 baht. One-bedroom and one-bedroom plus units come in at 3.3 and 3.95 million. The largest option, a two-bedroom with 60 square metres, is going for 5.8 million. All feature balconies, private views, and access to a full suite of lifestyle facilities.

Residents can enjoy a 60-metre saltwater pool, steam rooms, a yoga studio, co-working zones, and even a bar tucked inside Phuket’s largest standalone clubhouse. For buyers who don’t plan to live full-time, short-term rentals are fully supported. That means Airbnb-ready from day one, with help on the ground to manage bookings and guests.

The project is being developed by Ornsirin, a Chiang Mai-based listed company with over 30 projects already delivered. This is the firm’s first foray into the Phuket property market, and they bring both liquidity and a proven record of timely completion.

Construction wraps in 2026, but the best units are going fast. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to invest in Phuket, this could be it. Visit Arise Vibe page to view the brochure, schedule a viewing, or secure your unit now before this opportunity moves off the market.

