New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: December 31, 2025, 9:05 AM
164 2 minutes read
New Year Health Warning Raw Pork Consumption Linked to Fatal ‘Hearing Loss Fever,’ Korat Tops List with 13 Deaths

The Department of Health has issued an urgent warning to the public celebrating the New Year to strictly avoid consuming raw or undercooked pork. Recent data indicates a spike in “Streptococcus suis” infections, commonly known as Hearing Loss Fever, with Nakhon Ratchasima province recording the highest number of fatalities in the country.

Statistics from the Communicable Disease Control Group of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Public Health Office reveal a worrying trend. Between January 1 and December 30, 2025, the province recorded 93 patients infected with Streptococcus suis. The infection has already claimed 13 lives in this province alone, making it the area with the highest number of cases in Thailand.

As people gather for New Year countdowns, popular dining styles like Moo Krata (Thai BBQ) and Shabu pose a risk if diners do not practice proper hygiene. The Department of Health emphasizes that consuming pork that is not fully cooked can lead to severe infection.

The Streptococcus suis bacteria can cause permanent disabilities, including total deafness, loss of balance, seizures, meningitis, and death.

Officials provided a checklist of symptoms. If anyone experiences these after eating pork, they must seek medical attention immediately

To ensure a safe celebration, the Department recommends the “Cooked 100%” rule:

  1. Heat: Cook pork at temperatures higher than 70 degrees Celsius. Avoid “medium-rare” pork.

  2. Separate Utensils: Strictly separate chopsticks and tongs. Never use the same utensils to handle raw meat and cooked food.

  3. Sourcing: Buy meat from standard vendors with no foul odor or dark discoloration.

  4. Hygiene: Individuals with open wounds must cover them and wear gloves when handling raw pork or blood to prevent bacteria from entering the bloodstream.

Earlier this year, Dr. Jurai Wongsawat, spokesperson for the Department of Disease Control, reported that the disease has a dangerously high mortality rate of 6.2 percent. Previous clusters in Kamphaeng Phet and Buriram showed that a primary risk factor involves eating traditional raw dishes, such as Raw Larb.

The Department urges all Thais to adopt the “Separate Chopsticks” habit during festive meals to ensure the New Year begins with good health rather than tragedy.

