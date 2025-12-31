BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List

BBC’s 2026 Travel List: Thailand Snubbed as Phnom Penh Shines; ‘Sustainability’ Cited as Key Factor

LONDON — In a surprising shift for Southeast Asian tourism rankings, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has excluded Thailand from its prestigious feature, “The 20 Best Places to Travel in 2026.“ Meanwhile, neighboring Cambodia has secured a spot, with its capital, Phnom Penh, praised for its modern transformation and commitment to sustainable urban culture.

Released on December 11, 2025, the BBC’s selection moved beyond traditional aesthetic appeal. The broadcaster collaborated with travel journalists and sustainability experts to curate a list based on “sustainability, community, and culture.” The goal was to identify destinations that offer immersive experiences while actively supporting local communities, protecting the environment, and preserving unique cultural heritage.

While Thailand—a traditional tourism heavyweight—missed the cut, the BBC highlighted Phnom Penh’s “major makeover” as a primary reason for its inclusion. The article described the city as entering a new golden age driven by three key factors:

The BBC report included a specific caveat regarding the current geopolitical climate. Citing “ongoing friction between Cambodia and Thailand,” the article noted that the US State Department and the UK Foreign Office have issued alerts for border regions. However, it emphasized that Phnom Penh and major tourist sites remain unaffected, though travelers are advised to check the latest guidance before departure.

Alongside Cambodia, only two other Asian destinations made the global top 20:

Ishikawa, Japan: Recognized for its cultural resilience and the restoration of local craftsmanship following recent earthquakes.

Komodo Islands, Indonesia: Praised for its conservation efforts regarding prehistoric wildlife (Komodo dragons) and coral reefs.

Full List: BBC’s 20 Best Places to Travel in 2026

Abu Dhabi (UAE) Algeria Colchagua Valley (Chile) Cook Islands Costa Rica Hebrides (Scotland) Ishikawa (Japan) Komodo Islands (Indonesia) Loreto (Mexico) Montenegro Oregon Coast (USA) Oulu (Finland) Philadelphia (USA) Phnom Penh (Cambodia) Guimarães (Portugal) Samburu (Kenya) Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) Slocan Valley (Canada) Uluru (Australia) Uruguay