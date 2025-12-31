BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List

December 31, 2025
BBC’s 2026 Travel List: Thailand Snubbed as Phnom Penh Shines; ‘Sustainability’ Cited as Key Factor

LONDON — In a surprising shift for Southeast Asian tourism rankings, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has excluded Thailand from its prestigious feature, The 20 Best Places to Travel in 2026. Meanwhile, neighboring Cambodia has secured a spot, with its capital, Phnom Penh, praised for its modern transformation and commitment to sustainable urban culture.

Released on December 11, 2025, the BBC’s selection moved beyond traditional aesthetic appeal. The broadcaster collaborated with travel journalists and sustainability experts to curate a list based on “sustainability, community, and culture.” The goal was to identify destinations that offer immersive experiences while actively supporting local communities, protecting the environment, and preserving unique cultural heritage. BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List | News by Thaiger

While Thailand—a traditional tourism heavyweight—missed the cut, the BBC highlighted Phnom Penh’s “major makeover” as a primary reason for its inclusion. The article described the city as entering a new golden age driven by three key factors:

  • World-Class Infrastructure: The grand opening of the Techo International Airport, the country’s largest infrastructure project. The airport features a futuristic terminal design adorned with a giant silver Buddha, positioning the city as a major global hub.

  • A shift away from traffic congestion toward pedestrian-friendly spaces, exemplified by the Chaktomuk Walk Street. This riverside promenade hosts weekend festivals featuring street food and local crafts, supported by electric tuk-tuks for eco-friendly transport.

  • The ‘Gen Z’ Effect: A surge of youth-driven creativity, visible in the rise of local distilleries, boutique cafes, and a renewed appreciation for the “New Khmer Architecture” of legendary architect Vann Molyvann.

The BBC report included a specific caveat regarding the current geopolitical climate. Citing “ongoing friction between Cambodia and Thailand,” the article noted that the US State Department and the UK Foreign Office have issued alerts for border regions. However, it emphasized that Phnom Penh and major tourist sites remain unaffected, though travelers are advised to check the latest guidance before departure.

Alongside Cambodia, only two other Asian destinations made the global top 20:

  • Ishikawa, Japan: Recognized for its cultural resilience and the restoration of local craftsmanship following recent earthquakes.

  • Komodo Islands, Indonesia: Praised for its conservation efforts regarding prehistoric wildlife (Komodo dragons) and coral reefs.

Full List: BBC’s 20 Best Places to Travel in 2026

  1. Abu Dhabi (UAE)

  2. Algeria

  3. Colchagua Valley (Chile)

  4. Cook Islands

  5. Costa Rica

  6. Hebrides (Scotland)

  7. Ishikawa (Japan)

  8. Komodo Islands (Indonesia)

  9. Loreto (Mexico)

  10. Montenegro

  11. Oregon Coast (USA)

  12. Oulu (Finland)

  13. Philadelphia (USA)

  14. Phnom Penh (Cambodia)

  15. Guimarães (Portugal)

  16. Samburu (Kenya)

  17. Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic)

  18. Slocan Valley (Canada)

  19. Uluru (Australia)

  20. Uruguay

