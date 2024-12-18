Top benefits of owning a freehold unit at Etherhome Seaview Condo in Phuket

For foreigners dreaming of owning a slice of paradise that is Phuket, buying a freehold condo is the ultimate way in. And there’s no better place to make that dream a reality than at Etherhome Seaview Condo. Located next to Rawai Beach in Phuket, Etherhome offers freehold ownership options for foreign investors and international ​​buyers who want to call Phuket home.

Freehold gives you a rare, rock-solid right of ownership, with no strings attached. Once yours, it’s yours indefinitely, with zero worries about limitations or restrictions. Want to renovate? Go for it. Prefer to let it age with a timeless appeal? That’s your call.

But aside from these obvious perks, here are the benefits of owning a freehold unit at Etherhome Seaview Condo in Phuket.

1. Diverse unit options for any type of buyers

Etherhome Seaview Condo has a range of unit types, each available with the freehold ownership option. Therefore, you can choose the type of unit that aligns with your lifestyle and investment goals. For singles or couples seeking a compact yet stylish home, Type A (51 sqm) features a well-designed 1-bedroom layout. This unit includes a bedroom, kitchen, dining area, and a terrace.

If you need a bit more space, Type B (102 sqm) and Type C (128.5 sqm) offer 2-bedroom layouts. Both units are designed with a Western contemporary aesthetic, complete with open-plan living and dining areas, elegant ensuites, and large terraces that extend the living space into the scenic outdoors. Type C’s additional square footage provides an even more generous layout, best for small families or those who love to entertain.

Moving up in size, Type D (182.2 sqm) provides a more expansive 3-bedroom layout. This unit provides expansive bedrooms, multiple ensuites, and a large terrace that opens onto Phuket’s stunning landscape. The dining and living areas are designed for comfort and style, which means you’ll get to live in a home that is both cosy and luxurious.

Finally, Type E (610.35 sqm) is the ultimate luxury unit. It has three bedrooms, each with a private bathroom and walk-in closet, plus a maid’s room and a powder room. With two large terraces and plenty of indoor space, this unit is ideal for those who want the best in everything.

2. Stunning views of Phuket’s natural surroundings

Phuket is well-known for its stunning landscape, from the blue waters of the Andaman Sea to the island’s scenic green hills. So what a pity it would be to live on such a magical island without truly enjoying its beauty!

That’s why Etherhome Seaview Condo brings the view directly to you, with units offering sea view, partial sea view, and mountain view options. Not only does the design integrate seamlessly with nature, but it also provides the chance to enjoy it from the comfort of your own home. With the freehold option, you’re making a long-term investment in a condo that is sure to attract buyers and renters alike, drawn to the breathtaking views of Phuket.

Imagine waking up to a view of the sparkling Andaman Sea or enjoying a coffee break with the gentle sway of trees just beyond your window. That’s the dream life, isn’t it?

3. Quality assurance in construction

Buying a freehold condo in Phuket means owning your property indefinitely. It provides lasting security, whether you plan to live there, use it as a holiday home, or treat it as a long-term investment. Naturally, you’ll want your condo to stand the test of time and maintain its quality over the years.

Etherhome Seaview Condo has partnered with Bureau Veritas, a globally respected testing and certification from, in order to guarantee durability and quality. Bureau Veritas oversees quality control throughout the construction process. They test and verify building materials both before and during construction to make sure they meet high standards.

Additionally, Etherhome has partnered with Dreamscape, a reputable local architectural firm in Phuket, to bring together world-class expertise and local insight in the design and construction of your freehold condo.

4. Customisation options

One of the main benefits of owning a freehold condo in Phuket is the ability to make it truly your own. And Etherhome Seaview Condo allows you to personalise your space with tailored furniture packages. This is a rare benefit in Phuket’s condo market.

You can choose from three options: no furniture, a standard package, or a luxury package. Starting at 690,000 THB for Type A units, these packages allow you to shape a home that reflects your personal style, lifestyle needs and intended use for the unit.

5. Resort-style on-site amenities

Living in a freehold condo at Etherhome Seaview Condo also provides access to an impressive range of resort-style amenities designed for convenience and relaxation. You’ll find a fully equipped fitness centre and a swimming pool practically outside of your front door. These amenities offer a seamless way to maintain an active lifestyle and unwind at your leisure.

6. Lucrative investment potential

Investing in a freehold condo at Etherhome Seaview also provides strong potential for long-term appreciation. Post-pandemic, Phuket has regained its status as a top tourist destination, and property values have been on the rise. For investors, a freehold condo at Etherhome represents a strategic way to build wealth and secure financial stability in one of Southeast Asia’s most desirable markets.

Freehold ownership, particularly for international buyers, is limited in Phuket. Therefore, Etherhome’s freehold units are highly attractive and likely to retain, if not increase, their value over time.

Moreover, owning a property with such exceptional views and a prime location makes it easier to attract high-quality renters if you decide to rent your unit out. The freehold structure provides the freedom to choose how you use your condo, offering the flexibility to rent it long-term, or short-term, or simply enjoy it as your private retreat whenever you wish.

In addition to having your very own piece of paradise, buying a freehold unit at Etherhome Seaview Condo in Phuket also means you’re making a smart, long-lasting investment that can bring you both personal joy and financial growth.

For more details on the units and purchasing options, visit the Etherhome Seaview Condo website.

