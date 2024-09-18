Should you buy a condo near Bangkok’s BTS or MRT Stations?

The BTS (Bangkok Mass Transit System) and MRT (Metropolitan Rapid Transit) form the backbone of Bangkok’s public transportation system. They offer a fast and efficient way to get around the city. If you’re considering buying a condo in Bangkok, the idea of choosing one near these stations has likely crossed your mind. For many, the convenience of living near a BTS or MRT station is essential. But beyond the obvious benefits of accessibility, are there any downsides to consider? How do these locations impact resale and rental prices? Let’s take a close look at whether buying a condo near these transit hubs is the right move.

The advantages of owning a condo near a BTS or MRT station

1. Effortless accessibility and convenience

The obvious reason for buying a condo near the BTS or MRT is the accessibility and convenience it offers. These transit lines crisscross some of Bangkok’s busiest and most desirable areas as they link major business districts like Silom and Sukhumvit with suburban neighbourhoods and even the surrounding provinces. In addition to the extensive coverage, the BTS and MRT also offer frequent service. Therefore, they provide a fast, reliable, and traffic-free way to get around Bangkok.

Many condos are now designed to provide direct access to transit stations, often via private walkways or integrated developments. Take the Phetchaburi MRT station, for instance, which is seamlessly connected to the luxurious Singha Complex, home to The Esse condominium. Residents of this mixed-use development can step out of their condo and be inside the station within minutes. Thus eliminating the need for long, frustrating commutes through the city’s traffic. No more getting drenched in sudden rain showers because your taxi can’t make it through the flood. And say goodbye to the horror of watching motorbikes zip past while you barely move.

2. Work-life balance

When it comes to achieving that elusive work-life balance, location plays a major role. It’s true that your work-life balance depends on your company’s demands and your specific line of work (because we all know how flexible corporate life can be, right?). However, living in a condo near a BTS or MRT station certainly helps tip the scales in your favour. Instead of spending hours battling road rage or being stuck in Bangkok’s infamous traffic, you can use that extra time to hit the gym, enjoy some downtime at a nearby café, or, heaven forbid, actually relax at home after a long day at work.

Whether you’re heading to an important meeting in Silom or wrapping up the workday with a quick hop to Asoke for dinner, the convenience of rapid transit lets you focus more on the “life” part of the work-life equation. Sure, you’ll still need to deal with the usual joys of office emails and last-minute deadlines, but at least you won’t be doing it while stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

3. Bangkok’s best at your doorstep

If you’re someone who thrives on excitement, living near a BTS or MRT station offers a lifestyle advantage. Bangkok’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, such as Thonglor, Asoke, and Silom, are all easily accessible via these transit lines. These areas are known for their thriving nightlife, upscale dining options, shopping malls, and entertainment venues. Craving high-end sushi? No problem. Need to burn some cash at one of Bangkok’s luxury malls? Easy peasy. And when you’re done living your best city life, you can retreat to your condo, far away from the crowds, where peace and quiet reign.

4. All the amenities you could ever need

It’s no secret that many condos near BTS and MRT stations come with a range of amenities that make everyday life feel like a vacation. Think rooftop infinity pools, state-of-the-art gyms, lush gardens, and even co-working spaces for those days when working from home becomes a little too… homey. And if you’re someone who loves a good view, you’ll be happy to know that many of these condos offer sweeping panoramas of the Bangkok skyline.

Add to that the convenience of having supermarkets, restaurants, spas, cafes, schools, and medical facilities within walking distance or just a few stops away, and it’s clear that condo living near the BTS or MRT makes life a whole lot easier. Gone are the days of planning your entire day around errands. You’ll actually have time to enjoy your condo (and the aforementioned rooftop pool).

5. High resale value and rental demand

When considering whether to purchase a condo near a BTS or MRT station, the investment potential is one of the primary factors. Beyond just being a lifestyle choice, a property near a transit hub often proves to be a savvy financial decision. These properties tend to be easier to resell and often attract higher market prices due to the prime location. Many buyers are willing to pay a premium for the convenience of living close to rapid transit, which benefits you when it’s time to sell.

Condos located near transit stations in Bangkok also generally see faster appreciation rates compared to those further away. The higher demand for convenient homes in these areas drives property values up, making them desirable for both homeowners and investors. It’s common to see properties near transit stations start at significantly higher prices, often about 20% to 30% higher, than those located farther from a BTS or MRT line.

Moreover, if you’re buying a condo as an investment property, the rental demand near BTS and MRT stations is consistently high. Tenants, particularly young professionals, students, and expats, often prioritise living in areas with easy access to public transport. This makes it easier to find renters and keep your property occupied for a steady rental income. In addition to the quick occupancy rates, these condos are also known to achieve rental premiums, often ranging from 10% to 25% more than similar properties located farther from stations.

With the government’s ongoing efforts to transform Bangkok into a leading regional economic hub, we can expect the demand for properties in these areas to grow.

The downsides to consider

While there are many advantages to living near a BTS or MRT station, there are also some downsides to keep in mind. The first is cost. Properties in these locations tend to be more expensive due to the high demand for convenience. You may need to budget more to secure a condo in these prime areas, especially in popular neighbourhoods along the Sukhumvit and Silom lines.

Another potential downside is noise. Fortunately, the BTS itself is not particularly loud, and since the MRT operates underground, noise from it should not be an issue. The main concern is the bustling streets, as these stations are often situated in busy, central areas rather than quieter residential zones. As a result, you may experience noise from traffic, including motorbikes and tuk-tuks. However, many developers designed their condos with soundproofing in mind, and you can often find options where noise is minimal.

Lastly, high-density living may not appeal to everyone. Areas around BTS and MRT stations are generally more crowded, with busy streets and a constant flow of people. While this vibrancy is a plus for some, others may prefer quieter, less densely populated neighbourhoods.

Is it the right move for you?

If you’re all about convenience, a bustling lifestyle, and making smart investment choices, then buying a condo near a BTS or MRT station in Bangkok is definitely worth considering. With easy access to everything the city has to offer, high rental demand, and strong resale value, it’s the kind of decision that checks all the boxes, whether you’re looking for a home or a savvy investment.

Top 3 condos near BTS or MRT Stations

1 Bedroom condo at Rhythm Sukhumvit 42

Price: US$192,000 (฿6,380,000)

Amenities: Swimming pool, gym, sauna, library/reading room, lounge, 24-hour security, CCTV surveillance, key card access.

Number of rooms: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Located in the heart of Phra Khanong, this 35.60 SqM 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in Rhythm Sukhumvit 42 offers modern luxury and unparalleled convenience. Just 250 metres from Ekkamai BTS, it provides easy access to Bangkok’s top shopping and dining venues, including Gateway Ekamai and The Emporium. Aside from its proximity to the Ekkamai BTS, the building also offers stunning sky facilities such as a rooftop garden, sky lounge, and fitness centre.

Schedule viewing or make an offer

2 Bedroom condo at Centric Ratchada – Huai Khwang

Price: US$171,000 (฿5,690,000)

Amenities: Pool, gym, sauna, BBQ area, garden, 24-hour security

Number of rooms: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Offering 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this 50 SqM condo in the Centric Ratchada – Huai Khwang project features an open view that gives you plenty of natural light and a sense of openness. Located just 150 metres from Huai Khwang MRT Station, commuting is effortless, and you’ll be surrounded by all the amenities of bustling Ratchada Road. This high-rise development also provides exceptional facilities, including a saltwater swimming pool, fully-equipped gym, private library, and leisure garden – ideal for relaxation.

Schedule viewing or make an offer

1 Bedroom condo at Ashton Asoke

Price: US$298,000 (฿9,900,000)

Amenities: Swimming pools, kid’s space, garden, Jacuzzi, steam room, fitness centre, library, meeting room, EV charging station, key-card access, 24-hour security.

Number of rooms: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

This modern 35 SqM condo with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom is available for sale in the sought-after Ashton Asoke project. Thanks to its location, it offers direct access to both the Sukhumvit MRT and Asoke BTS stations.

The unit boasts an open layout, enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. Therfore, it provides a sense of airiness despite its compact size. With stylish finishes and functional design, this condo is ideal for professionals or couples seeking convenience without sacrificing comfort. Residents can enjoy premium facilities, including pool and garden access, along with the convenience of being steps away from top shopping destinations like Terminal 21, EmQuartier, and Emporium.

Schedule viewing or make an offer

