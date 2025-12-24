ThaiPropertyInvestor secures eight national awards across Thailand’s real estate sector

ThaiPropertyInvestor wins 8 major awards, strengthening its position as one of Thailand’s leading real estate brokerage firms

ThaiPropertyInvestor Co., Ltd. (ThaiPropertyInvestor) has earned nationwide recognition in 2025 after securing eight major awards from three of Thailand’s most respected real estate platforms, underscoring its strength across residential, commercial, and investment property markets.

These accolades reflect the company’s role as a leading real estate brokerage firm in Thailand, consistently delivering tangible results across property sales, leasing, and investment advisory services, spanning all asset classes from residential properties to commercial real estate.

Award highlights

Agent and Agency Impact Awards 2025 – Organised by DDproperty – PropertyGuru (Asia-level recognition)

Top Agency Company – Central Region (Sales)

Top Agency Company – Central Region (Rent)

Top Agency Company – EEC (Eastern Economic Corridor)

Top Agency Company – East Bangkok

These awards reflect ThaiPropertyInvestor’s strong performance across Bangkok, the Central Region, and the EEC—Thailand’s fastest-growing investment hub.

Thailand Real Estate Agency Award 2025 – Organised by DotProperty Group

The Best Agent in Property Investor in Thailand

Recognition of Excellence in Commercial Property in Thailand

These recognitions highlight the firm’s leadership in real estate investment brokerage, particularly within the commercial sector, which demands deep market insight, strategic analysis, and high-level professional expertise.

LivingInsider Thailand Agent Awards 2025 – Organised by LivingInsider

Thailand Sales Excellence Agency of the Year

Best Professional Agent (Commercial) in Thailand

Together, these awards reinforce ThaiPropertyInvestor’s reputation for professional advisory services and strategic execution.

What drives ThaiPropertyInvestor’s award-winning success

Clients Nationwide consistently recognise ThaiPropertyInvestor as a trusted partner for:

Residential properties (condominiums, houses, and land)

Commercial and investment real estate

This trust reflects the firm’s comprehensive market knowledge and consistent performance.

Industry leadership recognition

On November 21, Nititut Jiravetsayakul, Managing Director of ThaiPropertyInvestor Co., Ltd., was invited as a Guest Speaker at LivingInsider NEXT 8.0, a leading real estate industry forum.

Nititut said…

“Modern real estate brokers must go beyond transactions and act as true investment advisors, grounded in real data and market insight to support long-term decisions.”

This vision defines ThaiPropertyInvestor’s commitment to elevating real estate brokerage standards through transparency, expertise, and measurable results.

