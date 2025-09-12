Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025]

So, you’re dreaming of the Land of Smiles. Not just for a two-week holiday, but for the long haul. Maybe you’re a remote worker tired of the cubicle, a retiree ready to trade snow for sunshine, or perhaps you’re just seeking a life less ordinary. Whatever your story, Thailand calls. But where to drop your bags?

We’ll take a closer look at five of the most popular spots for long-stay visitors. Bangkok with its mix of business districts and nightlife. Chiang Mai, set against mountain scenery and is known for its temples. Koh Samui, the island of palm trees and beaches. Pattaya, a coastal city close to Bangkok, and Phuket, the country’s largest island, both have busy and quiet corners.

Of course, living costs vary a lot between these places in Thailand. What you spend each month depends not only on rent and food but also on how you like to live. We’ll look beyond the numbers to the everyday life that comes with them, from the apartment you rent to how you get around town and what you do on weekends in 2025.

Accommodation costs for a place to call home

Your biggest monthly expense will undoubtedly be rent. The good news? Compared to the West, you get incredible value here. From simple studios to luxurious sea-view villas, there’s something for every budget. The key is location, location, location.

Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect to pay per month for different types of rentals for the cost of living in Thailand

City Budget Studio/1-Bed (Outside Centre) Mid-Range 1-Bed Condo (City Centre) Luxury Villa/Large Condo (Prime Area) Bangkok 8,000 to 13,000 baht 18,000 to 30,000 baht 50,000 to 100,000+ baht Chiang Mai 7,000 to 10,000 baht 12,000 to 18,000 baht 25,000 to 45,000 baht Koh Samui 10,000 to 15,000 baht 20,000 to 35,000 baht 50,000 to 120,000+ baht Pattaya 8,000 to 12,000 baht 15,000 to 25,000 baht 30,000 to 60,000 baht Phuket 10,000 to 15,000 baht 18,000 to 30,000 baht 50,000 to 100,000+ baht

Food & dining

One of Thailand’s greatest joys is its food. It’s incredibly affordable. Whether you’re grabbing a 50-Baht Pad Thai from a street stall or sitting down for a multi-course meal, your wallet will be happy.

A Taste of the Prices

Street Food Meal: 40 to 80 baht (about US$1 to US$2.50)

Meal in a simple Thai restaurant: 80 to 150 baht (about US$2.50 to US$4.70)

Meal in a mid-range Western restaurant: 300 to 600 baht (about US$9.40 to US$19).

Monthly groceries for one person (cooking at home): 6,000 to 10,000 baht (about US$189 to US$316).

Local Beer (large bottle): 60 to 90 baht (about US$1.90 to US$2.80), depending on the brand, of course.

Cappuccino: 70 to 120 baht (about US$2.20 to US$3.80).

Chiang Mai wins again on the food front.

Local northern Thai specialities are both delicious and cheap. A bowl of Khao Soi, the signature noodle curry, can be found for as little as 50 baht. The city is packed with charming cafes and restaurants where prices are noticeably lower than in the capital or on the islands.

Bangkok is a foodie paradise with endless options.

Bangkok has it all, from Michelin-starred restaurants to street food vendors. You can eat like a king on a shoestring budget by sticking to local food courts and street stalls. However, the sheer variety of international cuisine available means it’s also easy to splurge on fine dining.

Pattaya offers a mix catering to its international crowd.

You’ll find an abundance of English-style pubs, German bakeries, and Scandinavian restaurants alongside traditional Thai eateries. Prices are similar to Bangkok, perhaps slightly cheaper for local food. A meal in a typical restaurant will set you back about 50 to 80 baht.

Phuket and Koh Samui are the most expensive places to dine out.

As island tourist hotspots, restaurant prices are higher across the board. This is partly due to the logistics of transporting ingredients to the islands. A simple Thai dish that might cost 60 Thai baht in Chiang Mai could easily be 100 to 120 baht in a casual beachside restaurant in Phuket. Groceries, especially imported items, also carry a slight premium.

Transportation for getting around town

How you navigate your new home will have a big impact on your daily life and budget. Thailand’s transport options are diverse, from ultra-modern metro systems to the iconic tuk-tuk. These are factors to consider in your cost of living as well.

Bangkok is the king of public transport.

The city’s BTS Skytrain and MRT subway systems are clean, efficient, and a godsend for avoiding the infamous traffic. A single ride costs between 16 to 60 baht, making it an affordable way to cross the city. Metered taxis are also cheap by international standards, with a starting fare of just 35 baht. For many expats in Bangkok, owning a vehicle is an unnecessary hassle.

Chiang Mai and Pattaya rely on two wheels and shared taxis.

In Chiang Mai, the primary mode of transport is the songthaew, or red truck, which acts as a shared taxi for about 30 baht per trip within the city. In Pattaya, a similar system operates along the main beach roads for just 10 baht. However, for true freedom, most long-term residents in both cities opt to rent or buy a scooter. A monthly scooter rental is a bargain at around 2,500 to 3,500 baht.

On Phuket and Koh Samui, your own vehicle is almost essential.

Public transport on the islands is limited and expensive. Taxis are notorious for not using meters and charging inflated flat fares. A short ride can cost several hundred Baht. Consequently, virtually every expat rents a scooter (around 3,000 to 4,000 baht/month) or a car (from 15,000 baht/month) to get around. Factoring this into your budget is non-negotiable for the cost of living on an island in Thailand.

Utilities, healthcare & other costs of living in Thailand

These are the everyday expenses that make up a life. Fortunately, most of these costs are relatively low and consistent nationwide.

Utilities (Electricity, Water, Internet)

Expect to pay a combined 2,500 to 4,500 baht per month. Your biggest variable will be electricity, driven by your air-conditioner usage. A one-bedroom condo dweller might pay around 2,000 baht for electricity, while a family in a large house running multiple AC units could see bills of 4,000 baht or more. High-speed fibre internet is a steal, with packages around 600 to 800 baht per month.

Healthcare

Thailand is famous for its high-quality, affordable private healthcare. A consultation with a specialist at a top international hospital might cost 800 to 1,500 baht, a fraction of the price in the US or Europe. Dental care is also excellent and relatively inexpensive. Still, comprehensive health insurance is a must for any long-term resident. A good plan for an expat can range from 2,500 to 6,000 baht per month, depending on age and coverage but there are good choices in Thailand that will be comfortable for your cost of living budget.

Lifestyle & Entertainment

A gym membership at a modern facility typically costs between 1,500 to 2,500 baht per month. Going to the cinema, enjoying a night out, or pursuing hobbies are all significantly cheaper than in Western countries. You will find that Bangkok will be the priciest (relatively) amongst all of the other options but probably has the most amount of options for activities and entertainment.

So, where should you call home?

Bangkok: The all-you-can-experience metropolis

Bangkok is ideal for those seeking the hustle and bustle of a metropolitan city, whether they’re working professionals or families looking for a long-term luxury lifestyle. Public transport systems like the BTS and MRT help avoid traffic jams. Food options range from 60 baht street-side noodles to upscale restaurants in shopping malls. Shopping is also plentiful, with night markets lining the perimeter of every residence. With a large and diverse expat community, finding people with similar interests and support networks is easy.

Of course, this comes at the cost of living. A comfortable lifestyle typically starts at around 50,000 to 80,000 baht (about US$1,578 to US$2,524) per month. If you can afford it, Bangkok offers everything you need in one place: urban energy, endless conveniences, and the opportunity to live like a local or an expatriate, as you desire.

Chiang Mai: The budget-friendly cultural haven

Chiang Mai is a soft landing for long-staying retirees counting their baht, laptop workers, and anyone who likes life a notch slower and the pursuit of the arts. You’ll find English-speaking meet-ups, mum-and-pop eateries and café corners in Nimman and Santitham, and the red songthaews get you around cheaply when you don’t feel like riding a scooter.

Most weeks blur into a rhythm of markets in the morning, a couple of hours on the laptop, then a sunset run up to the foothills. For the cost of living in this gem of Thailand, you should budget 30,000 to 45,000 baht a month and you’ll live comfortably; just keep in mind that in February to April, when the PM2.5 from the burning season will be at its highest.

Koh Samui: The boutique tropical escape

Romantics, retirees, and remote workers who prize tranquillity and natural beauty over bustling city life and have a solid budget.

Having residences with a chilled-out island bliss, Koh Samui feels smaller and more intimate than Phuket. Life is slower here, revolving around beautiful beaches, yoga retreats, and quiet dinners on the beachfront. The expat community is smaller and more close-knit.

The cost of serene isolation is high. With everything needing to be shipped to the island, costs for food and goods are elevated. A comfortable budget starts around 55,000 to 90,000 baht (about US$1,736 to US$2,840) per month. It’s for those who are truly committed to the quiet island dream.

Pattaya: The convenient and fun coastal city

Best for those who want the beach lifestyle without paying island prices—retirees who like convenience and a ready-made expat scene.

Pattaya is energetic and varied: nightlife still defines it for many, but neighbourhoods like Jomtien and Pratumnak are calmer and more residential. Being just 90 minutes from Bangkok means easy airport runs or city breaks.

For a seaside town, it’s good value: expect to live comfortably on 35,000 to 60,000 baht (about US$1,100 to US$1,893) a month, with the bonus of city amenities alongside the coast.

Phuket: The premier island playground

Phuket appeals to people with a bigger budget who want island living without giving up city comforts. It’s Thailand’s largest island. Each area has its own vibe, such as Patong is the party strip, while Rawai and Nai Harn in the south are quieter and popular with families.

You’ll also find a long-established expat community, plenty of international schools, and no shortage of cafes, gyms, and medical services.

Living here isn’t cheap. Comfortable living typically starts at around 60,000 to 100,000 baht (1,640 to 2,740 baht or more) per month. Rent and transportation are the main costs that drive up the budget. However, the beachfront, outdoor activities, clean air, and convenient access to shopping malls are reasons why many long-term residents find it a good value.

The best way to decide is to visit. Spend a few weeks in your top contenders. Get a feel for the rhythm of daily life, explore different neighbourhoods, and talk to the expats who already call it home. Whichever you choose, one thing is certain: a long-term stay in Thailand offers a chance at a richer life for a fraction of the cost of living back home.