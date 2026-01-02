Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 2, 2026, 10:45 AM
51 1 minute read
Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño | Thaiger

Weather Alert: Expert Predicts Return of El Niño by July, Warns of Low Rainfall

BANGKOK — A prominent environmental academic has issued a weather outlook for 2026, warning that while the early year brings cooler temperatures, a shift toward the El Niño phenomenon is likely by mid-year, potentially disrupting the rainy season.

On January 2, 2026, Asst. Prof. Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a marine science lecturer at Kasetsart University, shared an analysis via Facebook based on the latest data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Citing NOAA’s updated models released just before the New Year, Dr. Thon broke down the forecast for Thailand

Weather Alert: Expert Predicts Return of El Niño by July, Warns of Low Rainfall

Dr. Thon noted that unlike the intense El Niño of 2023, which arrived early in the year, this cycle is expected to arrive later.

  • The Good News Because the phenomenon arrives later, Thailand’s peak summer months (April–June) may not see the record-breaking “boiling” temperatures experienced in previous extreme years.

  • The Bad News The El Niño effect will likely intensify during the rainy season (from July onwards). Dr. Thon warned that “anyone relying on rainfall needs to be cautious,” as precipitation levels could be significantly lower than average.

The academic added that the impact would be felt globally. Those traveling or living abroad, particularly in Japan, should prepare for a scorching summer in July and August, which could be even hotter than 2025.

Dr. Thon emphasized that while some models predict severe conditions, others remain moderate. As time progresses, the forecast data will become clearer and more accurate.

Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño

Latest Thailand News
Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño

32 seconds ago
Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to &#8220;Wash the pot yourself&#8221; | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to “Wash the pot yourself”

45 minutes ago
New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days

20 hours ago
Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand | Thaiger Hot News

Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand

22 hours ago
Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party

23 hours ago
Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6

24 hours ago
King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026

1 day ago
M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year

2 days ago
BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List | Thaiger Travel

BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List

2 days ago
Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C | Thaiger Bangkok News

Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C

2 days ago
Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner | Thaiger Crime News

Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner

2 days ago
Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road

2 days ago
New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat

2 days ago
Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant

3 days ago
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

3 days ago
Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car | Thaiger Thailand News

Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

3 days ago
New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule &#038; free parking locations revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed

3 days ago
Thai politician&#8217;s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

3 days ago
FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic | Thaiger Thailand News

FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic

3 days ago
Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid &#8216;Azkaban&#8217; mockery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid ‘Azkaban’ mockery

3 days ago
CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online

3 days ago
From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online | Thaiger Pattaya News

From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online

3 days ago
2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

3 days ago
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

3 days ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

3 days ago
Thailand Weather Updates
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 2, 2026, 10:45 AM
51 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara