PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability

Regional forum sets out fresh priorities for sustainable hospitality in Thailand

(Left to Right) Bill Barnett, Founder and Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks; Jayne MacDougall, Executive Director, Phuket Hotels Association; Bernhard Bohnenberger, CEO and Co-Founder, Discover Collection; William E. Heinecke, Chairman and Founder, Minor International; Bjorn Courage, President, Phuket Hotels Association; and David Johnson, CEO, Delivering Asia, at PHIST 2025 in Phuket

Asia’s biggest sustainability event for tourism, PHIST 2025, broke records today with over 1,300 delegates from across the region as government and business leaders warned the hospitality industry to act fast on integrating community-driven sustainability into travel and tourism experiences to appeal to a new generation of visitors.

Hotels and tourism operators need to engage with local communities to enrich travel and tourism programmes and meet the changing preferences of travellers in order to drive visitor dwindling numbers and reboot Thailand’s flagging tourism industry, delegates heard.

Held at the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort, the 8th edition of Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism (PHIST) brought together hoteliers, policy makers and innovators for more than 25 hard- hitting sessions, alongside a sustainable fashion show, farm-to-table showcase and awards recognising best practices.

In Phuket, the public and private sectors have collaborated very successfully in the past, such as with the Sandbox initiative establishing Phuket as the international entry point into Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the industry is urging them to do so again.

Phuket Governor Khun Sophon Suwannarat used his keynote address to call for stronger local governance and sustainable urban resort planning.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat delivers his keynote at PHIST 2025, calling for stronger local governance and sustainable urban resort planning to shape the island’s future

“Local power and lasting progress can be achieved if we focus on four key areas – green spaces, infrastructure, sustainability, and the move towards a Phuket Special Administrative Zone here. For example, a new community park at Layan Beach will be created to increase green space and help curb illegal construction. Laguna Phuket group also contributed for a road.”

William E. Heinecke, Chairman and Founder of Minor International, which operates 640 hotels in 65 countries, including more than 30 in Thailand, urged the private sector to deliver measurable results. As he accepted the Green Giant Award for his leadership in sustainable business, he explains about his initiative.

“Our framework at Minor is built on three pillars – People, Nature and Responsible Business. By 2030 we aim to support 3 million people through workforce development and community engagement,

William E. Heinecke, Chairman and Founder, Minor International, receives the PHIST 2025 Green Giant Award; from Jayne MacDougall, Executive Director, Phuket Hotels Association

“The bigger picture is that Thailand’s tourism industry is flagging and needs to pivot to re-energise
its offering across the world. Thailand has a chance to reset. Community engagement and positive
social outcomes have been left behind. This is the new battle ground for the industry.”

