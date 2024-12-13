Hideaway living redefined: Breathe, relax, and live the dream at Sunplay Pool Villas

Published: 09:32, 13 December 2024
Hideaway living redefined: Breathe, relax, and live the dream at Sunplay Pool Villas
Image via Sunplay Pattaya - Bangsaray

As one of Southeast Asia’s most sought-after countries to own real estate, Thailand certainly has no shortage of luxury pool villas where you can enjoy a resort-like lifestyle under the tropical sun.

Recently, the new development Sunplay Pool Villas is turning heads for international buyers seeking a family home, a holiday retreat, and a sound investment property. Located in the country’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), just 30 minutes from Pattaya’s vibrant energy and around 20 minutes from U-Tapao International Airport, it offers a quieter, more serene alternative without sacrificing accessibility.

If you’ve ever dreamed of sipping coffee on your veranda, surrounded by lush greenery while basking in Thailand’s year-round sunshine, within Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray’s community, the pool villas might just be your dream come true. Here’s why.

The vision behind Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray

Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray is a community consisting of luxury developments by Sunplay Asia, an award-winning developer committed to innovation and quality. The development was created with a vision to build vibrant, active lifestyle communities that integrate with nature.

The latest addition to this 175-rai (69.19-acre) development is Sunplay Pool Villas, which redefines luxury living through thoughtful design and world-class amenities.

Sunplay Pattaya - Bangsaray, luxury pool villas
Image via Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray

“When you come to our project, you will see that it’s totally different from others, with all the greenery, the big land plot, and the very nice villa design. We also provide you with a full facility,” shared Mr Attakit Rojanapaibulya, Managing Director of Sunplay Asia, in an interview with The Thaiger Podcast.

Mr Attakit, a trained architect with decades of experience, brings a world-class perspective to Sunplay. Notably, his portfolio includes designing Apple’s flagship store at Central World in Bangkok, among other global projects. From the planning to execution, his expertise is evident in Sunplay Pool Villas.

Timeless and sustainable design for every lifestyle

Sunplay Pattaya - Bangsaray, luxury pool villas
Image via Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray

Sunplay Pool Villas consists of 23 luxury pool villas. You can choose from two- to four-bedroom villas ranging from 431 to 500 square metres.

The villas were designed to seamlessly blend into the surrounding nature. In fact, trees are integrated into the design by preserving existing greenery rather than removing it. Plus, natural and sustainably sourced materials, like stone and wood, are used throughout the interior and exterior.

“We call it harmony with contrast material, in terms of colour scheme, the mixture of the material, and the strong line of modern timeless villa design. For example, the black-tiled swimming pool goes with the white sandwashed walls and the green lawn,” explains Mr Attakit.

Inside, the villas are bright and open with high-end finishes. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in natural light and frame idyllic views from the living space across your private pool and garden to the man-made lake. The open-plan design maximises ventilation, while the double-height ceiling makes the already spacious villa feel all the more expansive.

There’s enough space for everyone to sprawl out, with the fully fitted kitchen designed as a central gathering point for families of all generations.

Speaking of different generations, accessibility is a key feature of the luxury pool villas at Sunplay Pool Villas. Sunplay has incorporated Universal Design principles to accommodate people of all ages and abilities. Wide sliding doors, flat, slip-resistant floors, and ramps make the villas wheelchair-friendly and safe for everyone.

“Thailand is going into an ageing society, so we want to make sure to include this community as well,” says Mr Attakit.

What’s more, although each villa already comes with a layout, Sunplay offers the option to modify and redesign spaces to better suit individual needs.

Community living with engaging public spaces and activities

Sunplay Pattaya - Bangsaray, luxury pool villas
Image via Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray

Unlike traditional gated communities, Sunplay Pattaya-Bangsaray encourages residents to step outside their homes and engage with their surroundings. They do this by dedicating an impressive 50% of the land to public spaces, giving residents plenty of opportunities to mingle, enjoy the outdoors, and have an active lifestyle.

“We try to create a project that totally encourages people to spend time not only inside the house but also the public areas. This is why we create almost 50% of the entire project to be a public area,” explains Mr Attakit.

From the tennis courts to the clubhouse, there are plenty of activities to enjoy outside your luxury pool villa at Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray.

Active types will love the tennis courts, running trails, and a fully-equipped fitness centre. Meanwhile, those seeking relaxation can take a leisurely stroll around the man-made lakes (which also serve as reservoirs to prevent flooding), find their zen in the yoga and meditation areas, or rejuvenate in the spa facilities. There’s even an Italian restaurant and a Sunplay Club House on site.

Privacy above all else

Hideaway living redefined: Breathe, relax, and live the dream at Sunplay Pool Villas | News by Thaiger
Image via Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray

Community living is at the heart of Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy privacy when you live in one of the luxury pool villas. According to Mr Attakit, each phase of the development is designed with a limited number of land plots per row.

In Phase One, for instance, there are only four plots per loop, meaning you’ll have just one or two neighbours adjacent to your property. This way, you can have your personal space without intrusion while still being part of a vibrant and active community.

Location that works for you

Hideaway living redefined: Breathe, relax, and live the dream at Sunplay Pool Villas | News by Thaiger
Image via Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray

Bangsaray, often overshadowed by nearby Pattaya, offers a quieter, more refined lifestyle. Once a quiet fishing town, Bangsaray is quickly becoming a sought-after destination with growing infrastructure and amenities.

Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsray is only a 30-minute drive from Pattaya’s attractions but far enough to escape its bustling atmosphere. Therefore, you can enjoy the best of both worlds: proximity to vibrant city life and the calm of a smaller community.

Positioned in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Bangsray also boasts exceptional connectivity. U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya International Airport is just 20 minutes away, while Suvarnabhumi International Airport is reachable within two hours. This prime location gives you easy access to regional hubs and global destinations.

Plans on the horizon: Woodland villas and more

Bangsaray Heights
Bangsaray Heights. Image via Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray

As part of its ongoing development, Sunplay Pool Villa is expanding with its second phase, Woodland Villas. These homes will offer slightly smaller plots while maintaining the same luxurious standards.

In addition to its luxury pool villas, Sunplay Pool Villas is home to Bangsaray Heights, a collection of exquisite condominiums hidden away within lush tropical gardens. Designed for comfort and privacy, these residences feature one- to three-bedroom units ranging from 90 to 380 square metres. Each unit boasts:

  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Generous balconies with panoramic sea and sunset views
  • High ceilings for an airy, spacious feel
  • Garden-level options for those who prefer a connection to nature.
  • Wheelchair accessibility

The immaculately landscaped grounds are dotted with swaying palms, while every residence offers breathtaking views of the sea and horizon.

Currently, the first two Bangsaray Heights towers are complete, and work on the third tower is underway. With the foundation now finished, construction will soon resume, bringing this next phase of Sunplay’s vision closer to reality.

With its universal design, inclusive environment, and prime location in the rapidly developing Bangsaray area, Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray is an excellent choice for families, retirees, holidaymakers, and those seeking investment opportunities.

The best way to experience the unique charm of Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray is to visit in person. The on-site sales office is open daily from 9.00am to 5.00pm for personalised tours of the villas and condominiums.

For enquiries or to schedule a visit head to Sunplay Pattaya – Bangsaray’s website or contact:

Telephone: +66-92-772-5252

Facebook Page: Sunplay Asia

Email: sale1@sunplay.asia

